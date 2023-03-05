Christchurch is quickly becoming NZ's capital of cool. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

Destination of the week: Christchurch

Why you should go

She’s had a make-over, and not solely out of choice, but when life gives you lemons (or an earthquake), make lemonade – or in this case, rebuild a series of slick urban areas. From the BOXed Quarter with its art, music and global cuisine, to the urban oasis that is The Welder, complete with airy courtyard and an ensemble of modern eateries, Christchurch is quickly becoming New Zealand’s capital of cool.

Visit the BOXed Quarter for art, music and global cuisine. Photo / Supplied

Top spots

Don’t skip the city’s traditional must-dos, such as punting on Avon River, but definitely get among the plethora of new happenings. SALT District boasts a series of repurposed shipping containers, laneways and street art, while the seaside enclave of New Brighton is just a 20-minute drive away and home to He Puna Taimoana Hot Pools. New to The Welder this month is the weekly Garden City Mākete. Held every Sunday, it’s where a host of local artisans sell their creative wares. For all its snazzy newcomers, it would be remiss to visit Christchurch and not visit The Arts Centre for its galleries, museums and boutique shops.

The Welder is an urban oasis featuring an ensemble of modern eateries and spaces. Photo / Jeremy Sim

Best eats

Taking inspiration from Europe’s indoor market halls, the Riverside Market fronts Avon River and is open seven days a week. Produce-wise, if you can think of it, you can in all likelihood buy it (or dine on it) here. From fresh crepes to Vietnamese street food, it’s best to go with an empty stomach. Pink Lady Rooftop is, as the name suggests, a rooftop watering hole; quite the rarity in this city, and if you’d like to take street eats to a whole new level, the Tramway Restaurant rattles through the city while dishing up a top-notch three-course meal.

Riverside Market takes inspiration from Europe’s indoor market halls. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

