Inclusive mountains and islands all abilities can enjoy

Standing on a mountain summit or remote island, it's easy to feel like you're on top of the world or a world away.

Fortunately, Aotearoa is full of maunga and motu accessible to explorers of every level of mobility and physical ability. Here's where to visit when your local alert levels allow.

MAUNGA/MOUNTAINS

Auckland

Resting on a network of volcanoes, Tāmaki Makaurau isn't short of mountain views. Even better, many have wide, sealed roads and car parks for optimum accessibility, making them suitable for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility. Towering 196m above the city, Maungawhau (Mount Eden) is the highest natural point in Auckland, with Summit Rd leading up to its panoramic peak. Wheelchair users can take an easy ride up Maungakiekie (One Tree Hill), one of Aotearoa's most recognised volcanic cones, via Olive Grove Rd to see Manukau Harbour, Rangitoto and Maungawhau. If your legs or wheels can tackle hard-packed shell, grass and pavement then climb up Maungauika (North Head) to see the city from across the harbour. Or, ascend the 120,000-year-old Ōwairaka (Mount Albert) for views that are well worth the walk, drive or scoot up Loop Road.

Mount Eden with Auckland CBD in the background. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Waikato

It may be short, but Corcoran Road Lookout is an ideal sojourn for anyone on wheels. The flat track in Pirongia Forest Park quickly winds up Mt Pirongia, through forest and out into a picnic area and viewpoint, where one can gaze out across the Waikato Basin to Hamilton and Te Aroha Mountain in the distance.

Bay of Plenty

Mauao, The Mount, Mount Maunganui; no matter what you call it, this mountain is an Instagram hotspot for a reason, boasting unbeatable 360-degree views from 232m high. And now, even more people can enjoy the summit with the launch last summer of Tauranga City Council's TrailRider. Free to book through the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park system, the electric-one wheel vehicle needs four fit friends to help the rider to the ascent.

Tauranga's iconic Mount Maunganui. Photo / Guillaume Calmelet

Rotorua

Over in Rotorua, a second TrailRider also allows explorers of various physical abilities to power around the iconic Redwoods or anywhere else you'd like to adventure. Like Tauranga, the TrailRider is free to book, contacting The Redwoods by emailing forest.recmanagement@rotorualc.nz. Climb up Tokorangi Pa Circuit in the Redwoods, reaching 500m elevation along the 11.5km trail.

Ruapehu

Mount Tongariro's more gruelling ascents may not be inclusive but the Mangawhero Forest Walk is perfect for every ability. The flat 3km loop track crosses Mangawhero River before reaching into the forest for a 30m climb and crossing a large volcanic crater. Prefer flying? Explore the national park and its towering mountain from the skies with a scenic 45-minute flight from Taupo Airport with Inflight Experiences.

Mangawhero Falls in Tongariro National Park. Photo / ChristianB

Nelson

Mountain-lovers who love a hit of adrenaline, make your way to Cable Bay Adventure Park for a ride on the world's longest flying fox. The Skywire Experience takes travellers of all physical abilities 300m up into the nearby mountains, straps them into a 5-point harness before flying them down 1.5 breath-taking kilometres of forest canopy. Look out across Cable and Delaware Bay and down towards d'Urville island – if you can keep your eyes open.

The Skywire at Cable Bay Adventure Park. Photo / George Guille

Queenstown

In 1967 the first gondola sailed up Bob's Peak in Queenstown and ever since then it's become a must-do attraction for any visitor. Reaching 480m high, Skyline Queenstown's gondola is suitable for wheelchair users and gives unparalleled views of the city and the mighty Lake Wakatipu, with Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Walter and Cecil Peak in the distance.

Queenstown city and Lake Wakatipu from above. Photo / Destination Queenstown

West Coast

Gigantic glaciers are no longer reserved for the fit few, with The Helicopter Line now running inclusive flights to Franz and Fox Glacier. Whether you board the Neve Discoverer, Mountain Scenic Spectacular or Twin Glacier, all flights land in the snowy heart of the Alps. The team are expertly trained to use adaptive ski chairs so everyone can participate.

Travellers using The Helicopter Line's ski chair during a glacier landing. Photo / MakingTrax

Mackenzie

One could make the 16-hour, 3724m expedition up Aoraki / Mount Cook… or you could effortlessly glide around the maunga and walk across its glaciers from a luxurious helicopter or ski plane. Ranging from 10 to 90 minutes, Inflight Experiences' scenic flights can take travellers of all abilities on an alpine adventure around Aoraki and Westland National Park with the option to make a glacier landing.

The dramatic mountain ranges of Aoraki/Mount Cook. Photo / Nikhil Prasad

MOTU/ISLANDS

Aotea/Great Barrier Island, Auckland

The journey is the highlight of the trip when you're visiting Great Barrier Island, with options to venture over by air or ocean. For a short weekend trip, fly from Auckland Airport's domestic terminal with Barrier Air. Although getting on the plane requires a few ladder steps, the carrier provides wheelchairs to and from the aircraft, and passengers can take their own portable wheelchairs on board. Planning a longer trip? Try cruising over on the SeaLink ferry from Auckland harbour with wheelchair-accessible terminals at both ends.

Kāpiti Island, Wellington

Whether you're a Wellingtonian or a visitor, pay a visit to this untouched spot with Kāpiti Island Eco Tours. Their range of day trips includes the required Department of Conservation permit and ferry transport with options to add guided walks and lunch. The ferry ramp is too narrow for a wheelchair, but once off the boat and past the stone beach, the track is suitable for a sturdy set of wheels. For those more mobile, give the sea kayaking tours a try.

Kapiti Island from Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / WellingtonNZ

Rangitoto ki te Tonga/d'Urville Island, Marlborough

The furthest island in the Marlborough Sounds, d'Urville Island may be a few dozen kilometres away from the mainland but feels like a world away. To access the island, ride over on a d'Urville Crossings ferry, which can carry small cars, bikes, mobility scooters and wheelchairs. Park up on the beach or navigate the series of dirt tracks and trails that cover the island.

Mātakitaki/Ruby Island, Wānaka

Originally the site of a Saturday-night cabaret in the 1920s, Mātakitaki (which means 'to gaze upon'), island, near Wānaka township, is now a favourite spot for boats, kayaks and other explorers. Take a trip around the 3.16ha oasis with Paddle Wānaka, who have special padded seating systems and tandem kayaks for all abilities, including quadriplegics.

Ruby Island wharf in Lake Wanaka. Photo / Victoria Caffrey

Chatham Islands

More than 800km east of southern Aotearoa lies Chatham Island and Pitt Island; a pair of motu first inhabited by Moriori, who named them Rēkohu, meaning "misty skies". Today, the islands are a breath-taking destination accessible most easily by sky. Air Chathams departs weekly from Auckland and Christchurch and twice a week from Wellington with all flights allowing personal mobility devices such as wheelchairs, crutches and walking frames to be carried for no additional charge. Simply contact the team before booking your flight to discuss any additional mobility needs.

Waitangi Bay waterfront on Chatham Islands. Photo / Juliette Silversten

Stewart island

Ready to see New Zealand's third-largest island from above? Air Milford operates several inclusive flights including their scenic Stewart Island journey, which catches spectacular aerial views of Southland and Foveaux Strait. Take your collapsible wheelchair directly on board or talk to the crew about how they can assist with any additional mobility requirements.

