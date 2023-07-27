Though there's no one to split the bill with, these handy tips will mean you're not stuck with a big bill while travelling solo. Photo / 123rf

Though there's no one to split the bill with, these handy tips will mean you're not stuck with a big bill while travelling solo. Photo / 123rf

Travelling with others means bills can be split, but solo travel doesn’t always have to see you paying more, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart.

For first-time solo travellers, the idea of heading out into the great unknown can be daunting—which is why many opt to book a group tour, package holiday or cruise vacation. Offering both safety and companionship, they’re a great option for those going it alone.

However, when it comes time to book, many are shocked to discover that the final cost is twice the advertised price, thanks to the “singles supplement”.

Budget solo travel does exist if you know where to look. Photo / Unsplash

“This dreaded surcharge—which can be as high as 100 per cent—is imposed when one person occupies a room that is able to accommodate two, so you basically end up paying for your invisible companion,” writes Sarah Reid in Lonely Planet’s The Solo Travel Handbook.

According to a 2022 study conducted by solo travel site JourneyWoman.com, 62 per cent of solo travellers say that the singles supplement is their top pet peeve about travelling alone.

This “tax” on singles isn’t just a nefarious money grab—it ensures cruise and tour operators meet their bottom line, as prices are advertised based on double occupancy, with rooms blocked out months in advance.

That doesn’t mean you should lose hope: budget solo travel does exist. We spoke with the experts to learn how to make it a reality.

Know what you’re paying for

Recognising the buying power of solo travellers, an increasing number of tour and cruise companies are eliminating or reducing single supplements. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get a room to yourself.

“Some companies spruik ‘no single supplement’, but what they really mean is that you won’t pay if you are willing to share a room with another solo traveller,” says Lee Mylne, author of the forthcoming book, Solo Travel for Dummies.

In theory, having a roommate can be a great way to connect with a fellow traveller, but might not pan out as matching is typically based on sex and age, rather than on sleeping habits and preferences. Be sure to clarify with tour operators what they’re offering and what your rooming expectations are.

An increasing number of tour and cruise companies are eliminating or reducing single supplements. Photo / Getty Images

Try to negotiate

Tour companies ultimately want bums on seats. That’s why Janice Waugh, author of The Solo Traveler’s Handbook recommends calling a company to see if it will swing you a deal.

“Why not see if you can get the supplement reduced? You don’t know what situation the company is in,” suggests Waugh, who began travelling solo after her husband passed away when she was 49.

Likewise, waiting until the eleventh hour to book your trip is a gamble, but can often work out in your favour.

“Sometimes a last-minute booking—and having the nerve to ask a company to waive the supplement—can work if the tour is not filling up,” says Mylne.

Take advantage of advertised deals

Waugh’s site, solotravelerworld.com, is updated monthly with deals from tour operators who offer low (less than 20 per cent) or no singles supplements.

Other operators who offer solo pricing include cruise companies Ponant and Coral Expeditions. As part of the latter’s Solo Traveller Program, guests can either be matched with another single traveller or opt for its 30-day solo standby programme, where they’ll be notified a month prior to departure if there’s a spot available with no supplement.

Meanwhile, some newer cruise ships—including Oceania Cruises’ new Vista ship, which debuted in May 2023—are being designed to include dedicated staterooms sized and priced for solo travellers.

An Oceania Cruises stateroom designed and priced for one. Photo / Supplied

Great Walks of Australia also caters well to solo travellers. On its popular Arkaba Walk in South Australia, for example, several spots are held on nearly every trip for solo walkers, with no single supplement, based on a first-in, best-dressed policy. There is also no supplement on Tasmania’s Freycinet Experience Walk; solo walkers get their own room.

Celebrate the moments when solo travel is financially advantageous

As a single traveller, you have a one-up when it comes to last-minute discounted tickets. For events, there’s no need to worry about finding two seats together, and when it comes to flights, if there’s only one airline seat left in a particular tier, it’s all yours. (As a bonus, solo travellers are also more likely to get upgraded.)

“I think the secret of successful solo travel is all in the planning: doing your research, comparing prices and what’s offered by tour companies, and using price comparison websites for choosing an airline,” says Mylne.

Fortunately, it’s easier to make those planning and budgetary decisions when there’s no need to compromise with a partner or travel mate. There’s power in knowing that choosing how and where to spend your hard-earned savings is your decision—and your decision alone.