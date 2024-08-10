The month kicks off with one of the most colourful festivals in the world: the Feria de las Flores in Medellin. This stunning festival starts in July, and this year, is running until August 11. The festival, a highlight of Colombia’s cultural calendar, features elaborate flower displays, parades, and bold events, celebrating the country’s rich floral heritage. If you only have time to see the highlights, you should visit around the day of Desfile de Silleteros, a hotly anticipated parade where flower growers showcase their most intricate flower arrangements. You can also enjoy the diverse music scene with the week-long pop-up street concerts, the Super Concert of Feria de las Flores, and the Eternal Medellin Concert.

The colourful parade in the city of Medellin brings a wave of sweet scent as streets are filled with stunning floral arrangements done by local farmers and florists. Photo / Getty Images

August is a prime time for whale watching along Columbia’s Pacific coast, where humpback whales migrate to warm waters to breed and calve. Visitors should also explore the pristine beauty of Tayrona National Park, where the jungle meets the Caribbean Sea, or visit the Unesco heritage port town of Cartagena, which offers a glimpse into the country’s colonial history, complete with cobbled streets, striking architecture and coastal charm.

Cartagena showcases Columbia's colonial history, complete with cobbled streets, striking architecture and coastal charm. Photo / Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

September - South Africa

South Africa’s diverse landscapes, from mountains to sea and rivers, provide endless opportunities for adventure and exploration. It’s the spot where wildlife meets abundant and diverse culture, and where tourists can immerse themselves in various adventurous activities.

Avid nature enthusiasts travel to South Africa in September to witness one of nature’s most glorious phenomena. The Hermanus Whale Festival celebrates the arrival of southern right whales to the coastal town of Hermanus, and it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

This year, the festival takes place September 27 - 29 and will feature various whale-related events, from whale watching, music, and arts, to spectacular street parades, vibrant markets, and educational marine and nature talks. The festival also advocates for major campaigns aiming to protect the whales and the ocean and to preserve nature for future generations.

If you’re more of a land animal, meeting the big five (elephant, buffalo, rhino, lion, and leopard) in one day is a must. Home to highly regarded conservation areas and national parks, meeting wildlife in South Africa is a thrilling experience. Plan a visit to Kruger National Park, the Madikwe Game Reserve, Phinda Game Reserve, Pilanesberg National Park, or the Addo Elephant National Park to ensure a safe and eco-friendly visit.

Watch whales migrate in South Africa. Photo / 123rf

October - New Mexico, US

October promises a wonderful time for tourists visiting New Mexico, especially with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta preparing for its biggest year yet.

Taking to the skies from October 5 to 13, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is an internationally loved event where hundreds of hot air balloons fill the sky, creating a mesmerising spectacle against a blue backdrop. Autumn in New Mexico creates a perfect setting for the biggest hot air balloon festival in the world and visitors are treated to the spectacle of more than 500 balloons of all shapes, sizes and designs. Though the main event is the balloon take-off, the festival also features plenty of other exciting activities: from drone light shows, games for the kids, art exhibitions, and music festivals.

New Mexico is often recognised as the Land of Enchantment and some travellers opt to visit New Mexico during this period (September to November) to relax and see the white sands, stunning sunsets, and otherworldly rock formations. Visitors often choose week-long road trips to tick off various must-dos, such as the Las Cruces, White Sands, and the Bandelier National Monument, while also enjoying the passing scenery.

Watch hot air balloons dominate the skies at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Photo / A. Messerschmidt via Getty Images

November - Thailand

It might be biased adding Thailand to this list because it’s one of my favourite places, but honestly, who can blame me? Just imagining the colourful but serene temples, giant golden Buddhas, and myriad cultural attractions waiting to be explored, all blending with nature’s most beautiful landscapes makes me giddy. Thailand is a gem of Southeast Asia, and in November, it transforms to a Disney-in-real-life destination with the much-anticipated Yi Peng Lantern Festival.

Just like Rapunzel, I have been dreaming of seeing the hundreds of floating lanterns in the Yi (or Yee) Peng Lantern Festival in Thailand too. Watching the navy-blue night sky illuminated with the golden floating lanterns has been a personal bucket list of mine since I first saw Tangled. So much more than magical lanterns, the festival is a religious and cultural celebration and is done to show devotion to the Buddha and deities above.

Visitors are encouraged to participate in cultural shows and performances and indulge in the local Thai cuisine before experiencing the sky lanterns.

There’s also the Three Lights of Yi Peng: the Sky Lanterns or Khomloy, which pay respect to the ancestors above and are believed to carry away bad luck; the floating Krathong, which is a nationwide tradition during this month that shows gratefulness to the water spirits and Buddha; and the Phang Pratheep, which is a tradition of decorating Chiang Mai with thousands of small clay pot candles and is believed to bring wisdom and guidance. Yi Peng 2024 is happening on November 15 - 16, and it is one of the most-visited events in Thailand so remember to book your tickets early.

Aside from the magical experience of the Yi Peng festival, Thailand has natural wonders that you can admire day and night. During the last months of the year, Thailand officially says goodbye to its rainy season, bringing a more refreshed and cooler atmosphere. However, beach lovers don’t have to worry about the off-season since Thailand’s beaches are perfect for tourists all year long. Try to visit the islands in the Andaman Coast, like Phi Phi and Phuket, or eastern islands such as Pattaya, Ko Chang, and Ko Samet, for nice weather.

Watch the sky illuminate with hundreds of floating lanterns in Thailand's Yi Peng Lantern Festival. Photo / 123rf

December - Germany

Though most people go to Germany around October for the global celebration of Bavarian culture, beer, and camaraderie at Oktoberfest, Germany’s cosy end-of-the-year month is also charming.

For those who love the idea of a white Christmas, Germany in December won’t disapoint. During this time, Germany’s Christmas markets become the highlight, with stalls selling handcrafted gifts, festive food and mulled wine.

These markets, set against the backdrop of historic town squares, create a charming and festive atmosphere. A romantic and nostalgic feeling fills the air, as twinkling lights bounce off and illuminate the streets and buildings. Visitors are bundled up in their winter attire, cradling a warm cup of hot chocolate while listening to the choir serenade the crowd.

One of the best Christmas markets to visit around this time is the Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt — one of the oldest and most well-known Christmas markets not just in Germany, but worldwide. It has been a Christmas classic since the 1530s, and it’s where visitors can find handmade Christmas decorations, spekulatius almond biscuits, and honey-sweetened German pastries called lebkuchen.

A traditional Christmas market in the historic centre of Frankfurt, Germany. Photo / 123rf



