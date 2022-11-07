What does no-waste travel look like and how is it achievable? Photo / Getty Images

What does no-waste travel look like and how do we achieve it?

Let me take you back to 2019. Back then, global travel was on the upwards trajectory and along with it, so was the amount of rubbish created by tourists. For every passenger that boarded a plane, an average of 1.4 kilograms of waste was produced, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It's no wonder then, that the zero waste movement — which seeks to minimise waste, maximise recycling and reduce consumption — was also hitting its stride. Plastic straws were declared enemy number one, with airlines, hotels and tour operators all pledging to remove single-use plastics from their operations. In May of that year, Qantas made headlines when it operated the world's first zero-waste flight. Two months later, tour operator Natural Habitat Adventures ran the world's first zero-waste guided adventure. Meanwhile, San Francisco International Airport was making a bid to become the world's first zero-waste airport by 2021.

On holiday or not, plastic straws have been declared enemy number one. Photo / Getty Images

Then came 2020. Suddenly, it felt like everything was wrapped in plastic for safety — even the airline attendants. But now, with mask mandates disappearing and borders reopening, there's never been a better time to reconsider how to reduce waste on your next trip.

The first — and most critical step — is to remember that single-use plastic isn't the (only) enemy. There are far greater powers at work, which is why it's important to support hotels, attractions and tour operators who demonstrate a clear commitment to sustainability.

Second, while recycling and compostable packaging are good, reducing your consumption is even better. Do you really need to stash away the in-room freebies — such as shower caps, mini toiletries, and toothbrushes — for your next trip or emergency? Will your niece really care if you bring her home a souvenir? And rather than buying new gear, such as camping or tramping equipment, is it possible to borrow or rent, or buy it second-hand?

Try visiting local markets, where food is less likely to come in packaging. Photo / Getty Images

Hannah Blumhardt from the Rubbish Trip — a New Zealand-based organisation that advocates for zero waste — calls this approach "the waste hierarchy".

"People think that zero waste is just about not putting rubbish in landfills but it's bigger than that. It's a framework that helps us consume less," she says. "You don't make waste if you don't make the product in the first place."

Blumhardt spent three years travelling and giving presentations with the Rubbish Trip, and said that preparation was key. That means packing reusable items such as water bottles (which are available with built-in filtration, if you're worried about drinking water abroad), tote bags, coffee cups, toiletries, and cutlery. (If you're going through airport security, make sure the latter isn't made of metal.) She also suggests visiting local markets, where food is less likely to come in packaging — and which can result in cultural exchange.

Pack reusable items such as water bottles and coffee cups. Photo / Getty Images

"Trying to be low waste will take you to parts of the city where tourists might not otherwise go, so it can be a great opportunity to brush shoulders with the locals," says Blumhardt.

Unfortunately, thanks to health and safety regulations, achieving a genuinely waste-free trip may be next to impossible. Airlines, for example, are legally required to dispose of some materials permanently on international flights, meaning that pretty much everything from meal and beverage service is sent straight to the incinerator.

On airplanes, pretty much everything from meal and beverage service is sent straight to the incinerator. Photo / 123rf

You can ask attendants to refill your water bottle and pour wine into your KeepCup (sometimes they'll even pour a little extra). Personally, I also make a point of returning my cutlery to flight attendants. Even if it gets incinerated, my hope is that it communicates intent.

Blumhardt agrees: "The people next to you will watch you every single time, and it does start to change behaviour."

Likewise, Juliet Dale of the Great Eco Journey points out that not all destinations have recycling or organic waste collection. At home in New Zealand, her family of five was able to reduce its waste down to one wheelie rubbish bin for an entire year. Now on a sabbatical in Europe, they've found it more challenging. That's part of why Dale recommends taking the "low and slow approach" to travel.

"If you're staying somewhere for a bit longer, you can learn where you can take your recycling and compost your food scraps," she says. "That's hard to get a grip on if you're just passing through."

Finally, for anything you do need to buy while abroad — especially as far as kids are concerned — Dale recommends ensuring your purchase is made to last for longer than your trip does.

"We want to buy things that we can hopefully take home and will be a memory of our travels," she says.