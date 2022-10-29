As well as golden sands, Venice Beach boasts a range of restaurants and shops. Photo / Getty Images

Whether you're a wellness seeker, a sun worshipper or just want to sip cocktails with a sea view, it's all happening on Los Angeles' Venice Beach, writes Ashlyn Oswalt.

With its Hollywood glam and sunbaked hills, Los Angeles is a city that needs no introduction. But within the sprawling metropolis, every pocket has its own quirks, filled with the nuances that make each neighbourhood unique. If you're looking for a spot that perfectly melds funky grit with high-end California charm, point your taxi straight to Venice Beach.

A neighbourhood where bohemian spirit can coexist with Muscle Beach or where skateparks can be juxtaposed with trendy coffee shops, Venice Beach is a dichotomy of old and new, wealthy and downtrodden, drifter and high-rise dweller. Its proximity to the shore attracts all kinds, leaving enough room for all.

Here's how to spend 48 hours in the characterful seaside haven.

Bodybuilders are a common sight at Muscle Beach gym, Venice Beach. Photo / Getty Images

Day one

Morning — Get your bearings

To start your stay, you'll want a coffee and a hearty, healthy breakfast. Once you've checked into your accommodation, walk straight to the heart of Venice Beach and grab yourself a coveted table at Great White. With a menu listing blue smoothie bowls and breakfast burritos served by trendy, tanned staff in all white, there's no mistaking you're in California.

Once you're suitably satiated, stave off the jet lag by perusing the Venice Canals, a few blocks inland. Inspired by the famous canals in Venice, Italy, this artificial version was created in 1905 and features small but beautiful canals alongside gorgeous Los Angeles properties. A peaceful stroll along the sidewalks and bridges will be a surefire way to find solace on a busy morning.

Midday — At the beach

You've likely worked up an appetite and are dying to see the beach, so head back to the centre of town and grab provisions and an iced coffee from Erewhon Market. Specialising in local, organic and alternative foods, you'll find a wide range of fresh veges, prepared snacks, cheeses and wines. Grab a selection and head down to the beach to people-watch.

The always-bustling Venice Beach boardwalk is a great spot for people-watching. Photo / Getty Images

The seaside is beautiful but the view inland is far more interesting. Pick a spot near the infamous Muscle Beach and watch as bodybuilders sweat under the California sun, pumping iron. Jump in for a swim and observe roller skaters with boom boxes, tiny dogs in strollers, and questionably small bikinis.

If you feel like your picnic wasn't enough, head to Venice Teriyaki on Westminster Ave, beachside, for a pupusa. It's a small, hole-in-the-wall counter that serves teriyaki and burritos but the pupusas are what you're after. This traditional El Salvadorian and Honduran snack is made of thick cornmeal griddle cake stuffed with cheese, jalapenos and meat, if you wish.

Evening — A sophisticated night on the town

After you've freshened up from your day at the beach, head down to Abbot Kinney, Venice Beach's most famous street. It's filled with high-end shopping and markets; perfect for a stroll before dinner.

Reservations are almost always essential when dining on Abbot Kinney so call ahead or book online. Your first stop is De Buena Planta, a plant-forward "pop-up" with a breezy outdoor setting and cocktails. The small but mighty menu rotates, with plentiful tacos, guacamole and churros. Save room for their different margaritas.

Next, head across the street to Only the Wild Ones for natural wine and cocktails. The airy brick building houses soft lighting, cane furniture and a disco ball, proving a bohemian world can collide with opulence. Sip on Slovenian pinot blanc and Lebanese caladoc and nosh on local cheeses.

Morning — Rise and dine

The next morning, start off with a big breakfast and, perhaps, a Bloody Mary. Head over to The Firehouse. Aside from the fact that it's a former firehouse and painted bright red, it's an unassuming spot with a giant plastic menu, filled to the brim with American diner classics. From stacked pancakes to barbacoa breakfast burritos, there's something for everyone, including super-friendly staff.

The 35km Venice Beach bike path winds past Santa Monica Pier and amusement park. Photo / Getty Images

Midday — Some light activity

Your Venice Beach experience isn't complete without a real exploration of the beach, on bicycle or roller skates. A 35km-long bike path straddles the coast, skirting between the boardwalk and the ocean. It's a busy thoroughfare full of tourists and locals, zipping past the Santa Monica Pier and further south to Palos Verdes. Pack a picnic and enjoy another lazy afternoon at the beach or stop at the waterfront eateries and bars.

Evening — Take in the nightlife

You'd be remiss to leave without getting among Venice Beach's bustling boardwalk. With daylight hours on your side, pop into the tiny shops — they're touristy and full of tchotchkes (trinkets) but there are a few hidden vintage gems littered among the streets.

Finally, settle in for a night of bar-hopping and dining along the boardwalk, beginning at Fig Tree for farm-to-table, Latin-inspired fare with an impressive wine list. Next, walk down towards Belles Beach House, a 1970s-themed Hawaiian restaurant decked out with a tiki bar, rattan furniture and laid-back vibes. You may want to finish with a nightcap in one of the many bars and see where the neighbourhood takes you next.

