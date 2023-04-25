23 of the best 2023 events in UK and Europe for the rest of the year

The Ferris Wheel at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Whether you’re a music buff, foodie, sports fan or royalist, Europe and the UK has gatherings to suit all sorts, writes Sara Bunny.

The Coronation of King Charles III, London

May 6

With pomp and ceremony galore, King Charles’ coronation is set to be a mixture of age-old tradition and modern flourishes. Symbolic rituals like the anointing, investiture and crowning will take place at Westminster Abbey, and flag-waving fans will have the chance to spot the King along the coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace. Following the formalities, London is set to buzz with street parties and parades, and Windsor Castle is hosting a concert and laser light show.

With pomp and ceremony galore, King Charles’ coronation will take place May 6. Photo / Getty Images

Fiesta de San Isidro, Madrid, Spain

May 8-15

A highlight of the city’s calendar, this cultural extravaganza celebrates the patron saint of Madrid, San Isidiro. Festivities include the procession of cabezudos (giants and big heads), street parades and concerts, traditional dancing and theatre, and the Cocido Madrileno, a huge outdoor barbecue for all to sample.

Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Liverpool, UK

May 9-13

From cringy tunes to classic bangers, this legendary music competition never fails to deliver on family fun. With last year’s winner, Ukraine, unable to safely host the event, the singing spectacular has been moved to Liverpool Arena, where 37 countries will belt out their best in a bid for the coveted top spot. Full of the feelgood vibes we all need right now, all eyes are sure to be on the grand final on May 13.

With Ukraine unable to safely host the event, Eurovision has been moved to Liverpool. Photo / Getty Images

Art Basel, Switzerland

June 15-18

The world’s largest art fair, Art Basel brings together the works of more than 4000 artists. Although some events are invite-only, much of the fair is open to the general public (with entry tickets available), and you don’t have to be a high roller or top art collector to wander through the wide range of exhibits. With a focus on modern and contemporary art, the show has now expanded to













fairs in Paris, Hong Kong and Miami, alongside its Swiss home base.

Glastonbury, Somerset, UK

June 21-25

An oldie but a goodie, Glasto’s international reputation is as big as the annual line-up of performers. Whether you know it for its tent village and 200,000-strong crowd, its mud and festival fashion, or its celebrity attendees, this is the sort of gig that never fails to hit the headlines. On top of all that, the on-stage entertainment is high quality too, and this year’s artists include Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Elton John and the Arctic Monkeys.

Glastonbury Festival is considered the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world. Photo / Getty Images

Tour de France, Spain-France

July 1-23

With 2023′s event kicking off from Bilbao in Spain, this year’s ride weaves through some of the Basque Country’s most scenic spots before cutting a swathe across France. From historic Bordeaux to mountain towns along the stunning French Alps, each stage draws an enthusiastic crowd, and as per tradition, the 3400km race will end at Paris’ famous Champs-Elysees.

Wimbledon Championships, London UK

July 3-16

There aren’t many residential suburbs with a name synonymous with a world-leading sporting event, but for most of us, Wimbledon means only one thing: tennis. The hotly-contested tournament promises another year of gripping on-court action as the likes of Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu tough it out for the titles, and the prized court-side seats at the finals will once again be a who’s who of royals and celebrities.

Wimbledon means only one thing: tennis. Photo / 123rf

Zagreb International Folklore Festival, Croatia

July 18-22

Get a fascinating fix of European folklore at this charming, family-friendly festival. The popular annual show takes place in the main square, and includes parades, concerts and dance troupes from throughout the continent, all adorned in traditional garb. While in town, see Zagreb’s quirky side at the Museum of Broken Relationships.

Amsterdam Pride, Netherlands

August 1-6

As one of Europe’s biggest, loudest and most colourful LGBTQIA+ celebrations, Amsterdam Pride boasts more than 300 arts and culture events, street parades and concerts throughout the city. The highlight is always the epic party along the canal, and with this year’s event marking 25 years of Amsterdam Pride, the festivities are set to be more fabulous than ever.

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Scotland

August 4-26

It’s not just the bagpipes, Highland dancing and tartan that make this iconic festival so spectacular; it’s the atmospheric setting in front of stately Edinburgh Castle that adds a special element to the fun. As a celebration of all things Scottish, the festival is steeped in history, but the tightly choreographed performances, light projections and electric vibe mean this unique show has something for everyone.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo enjoys an atmospheric setting in front of stately Edinburgh Castle. Photo / 123rf

Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Scotland

August 4-28

If the Edinburgh Tattoo is too traditional for your taste, get a dose of Scotland’s creative side at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Sometimes weird and often wonderful, it’s the largest arts festival of its kind in the world, attracting performers from throughout Europe and beyond. Whether you’re looking for edgy theatre shows, family-friendly circus acts, late-night comedy sketches, mimes, contortionists and everything in between, this is the place to find it.

Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary

August 10-15

Although Europe has more festivals than you can shake a stick at each summer, few reach the sheer size and scale of Sziget. The annual music and cultural event is held on an island on the Danube, and boasts more than 1000 performances across 60 different stages. The year, everyone from Florence and the Machine to Billie Eilish and Lorde is set to take the mic, and the music is just the start of it. There’s also a huge range of theatre, dance and circus acts to see, as well as several museums and art exhibitions.





Zurich Street Parade, Switzerland

August 12

As one of the world’s biggest electronic music events, Zurich’s most eclectic outdoor gathering has been pumping the tunes each year since the early 90s. Here, dance lovers and party people can rock out to a huge range of gigs from the world’s best DJs, but it’s not all about chest-rattling bass. Underpinned by its ethos of peace, unity and tolerance, the festival is all about unleashing your creative side.

Notting Hill Carnival, London, UK

August 27-28

With pumping Calypso music, eye-catching costumes, countless food stalls and unmissable parades, London’s biggest street party is all about celebrating Caribbean culture. Each year, the enormous event attracts more than 50,000 performers and hundreds of thousands of spectators, and the mouth-watering scent of the carnival’s most popular dish, Jamaican jerk chicken, wafts for miles.

Notting Hill Carnival is London’s biggest street party. Photo / 123rf

La Tomatina, Bunol, Spain

August 30

Every year, the streets of Bunol run red as crowds of thousands gather to lob tomatoes at each other. A 1940s street scuffle that descended into a food fight is believed to be the origin of this quirky fiesta, and it’s certainly put the small medieval township on the map. With accommodation limited in Brunol, most visitors stay in Valencia, about an hour’s train ride away.

The streets of Bunol run red as crowds convene for a colossal tomato fight. Photo / Getty Images

Venice Film Festival, Italy

August 31-September 10

While the Carnival in February is the city’s best-known event, the Venice Film Festival is hot on its heels as a popular go-to for movie fans and celebrities. Boasting all the elegance and glitz of Cannes, with plenty more public events and screenings than its French counterpart, films are shown at the Palazzo del Cinema on nearby Lido island.

Rugby World Cup, France

September 8-October 28

Rugby fans from around the globe will have all eyes on France this year, as World Cup matches are set to take place in nine venues across the country. Games will be held in a range of hotspots including Lyon, Marseille and Nice, but the heart of the action will be the enormous 80,000-seat Stade de France in the north of Paris, home of the opening match and grand final.

Oktoberfest, Munich, Germany

September 15-October 3

You couldn’t possibly have a Euro events list without including the world’s biggest folk festival and celebration of all things beer and Bavarian. This year marks its 188th event and promises all the brews, brass bands and lederhosen that its fans know and love.

Celebrate all things beer and Bavarian at Oktoberfest in Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Frankfurt Book Fair, Frankfurt, Germany

October 18-22

Whether you’re a reader, writer, book collector, or you just want to spot some of the world’s leading authors in the flesh, the Frankfurter Buchmesse is a bibliophile’s paradise. And as 2023′s event marks 75 years of the popular book show, the schedule of author talks is set to be bigger than ever.

Salon du Chocolat, Paris, France

October 28-November 1

An international line-up of more than 200 pastry chefs, cocoa experts and dessert specialists come together for this action-packed homage to chocolatey goodness. Events include cooking demos and workshops, chocolate art exhibits, and even a fashion show featuring choco couture.

Sinterklaas Procession, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 12

It’s not Christmas in the Netherlands without Sinterklaas (Saint Nicholas), and every year, he arrives in Amsterdam in style. After cruising the canal on a steamboat, St Nick and his many helpers are welcomed ashore by the mayor, before leading a huge parade of musicians, floats and merriment around the city.

Lyon Festival of Lights, Lyon, France

December 7-10

From glowing sea creatures to projections of Renaissance paintings, Lyon’s annual light festival is a feast for the eyes. The lights are thought to date back to the 1600s, when residents lit candles to give thanks to Mary for sparing the town from the plague, and these days, artists from across the globe come to exhibit their creations. In a nod to tradition, many Lyon locals still light a candle on their doorstep during the festival.

Lyon’s annual light festival is a feast for the eyes. Photo / 123rf

Hogmanay, Edinburgh, Scotland

December 31

For a proper Scottish New Year’s knees up, head to Hogmanay in the capital. Festivities include a concert in the castle gardens, special “Sprogmanay” events for the kids, one of Europe’s biggest fireworks displays when the clock strikes midnight, and a huge street party that runs well into the next morning.















