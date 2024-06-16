Silversea's new ultra-luxury cruise ship Silver Ray had its naming ceremony in Lisbon on June 12, and is now sailing its inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

Silversea's new ultra-luxury cruise ship Silver Ray had its naming ceremony in Lisbon on June 12, and is now sailing its inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

It’s a replica of sister ship Silver Nova , both part of Silversea’s new Nova Class category, and becomes the 12th ship in the fleet

Lifestyle and Travel Editor Stephanie Holmes was on board for a five-day ‘shakedown’ cruise from Lisbon to preview what guests can expect

More than 200 guests, who had been sailing on Ray for a “shakedown” preview sailing, attended a ceremony hosted by Silversea’s president Bert Hernandez, Royal Caribbean’s chief executive Jason Liberty, Captain Alessandro Zanello, and the ship’s godmother, ocean scientist Dr Josefina Olascoaga. Festivities included a cocktail party, gala dinner, entertainment and pool deck party, which ran late into the Lisbon summer night.

It was an auspicious night for the celebration – Lisbon’s streets were jam-packed with revellers celebrating the festival of St Anthony, a Catholic saint born in the city in the 12th century.

The night air was scented with charcoal smoke and grilled sardines, and the winding alleyways of the Alfama district – just across the road from the port – were heaving with locals enjoying drinks, music and dancing.

It’s also a year of celebrations for Silversea – the company marks its 30th anniversary in 2024.

“It is fitting that we are celebrating Silver Ray’s naming in the same year that Silversea celebrates 30 years of excellence, connecting our past with our future as we continue to lead in luxury travel and industry innovation,” said Hernandez.

Like her sister ship Silver Nova, Silver Ray is billed as one of the most energy-efficient ultra-luxury cruise ships ever built and is a replica of Nova in terms of design, layout, guest capacity, services and experience.

If you’ve sailed on Nova, you’ll feel instantly at home on Ray, intuitively finding your way around the ship’s 11 decks and easily slipping back into a familiar routine. But for those who are new to Silversea’s Nova Class ships, here’s what to expect on Silver Ray.

Peter Greenberg, Captain Alessandro Zanello, Dr Josefina Olascoaga, Royal Caribbean Group president and chief executive, Jason Liberty, and Silversea president, Bert Hernandez, at the formal ceremony to name new cruise ship Silver Ray.

Innovative design

Silver Ray has an ‘assymetrical design’, with features including fully glass lifts on the sides of the ship, and cleverly designed public areas full of natural light, taking your focus out to the ocean.

Guest suites are concentrated across four levels of the middle of the ship, while public areas like bars, restaurants, the pool, observation lounge and theatre are on the top and lower levels.

The decor has a modern, fresh aesthetic, feeling more like a contemporary luxury resort than a cruise ship.

There are comfortable spots for lounging and relaxing at every turn, with plenty of cosy nooks to curl up in. Even on a glorious, sun-drenched sea day on the shakedown sailing, it was still easy to find a quiet space away from other guests to sit and watch the world go by.

Silver Ray has ample open space and comfortable seating options for lazing away days at sea.

Food and drink

There are eight restaurants and 10 bars on board to cater to every taste. Some are iterations you’ll find on other Silversea ships (Italian restaurant La Terrazza, signature fine-dining restaurant Atlantide, and modern Japanese Kaiseki), while others feature only on Nova and Ray, like the Marquee.

This beautiful outdoor dining pavilion on deck 10 brings together in one space the Grill, where you can enjoy stone grill dining, and Spaccanapoli, for pizzas as good as an Italian nonna would make. White-blossom trees are dotted among the tables – admittedly they’re artificial, but they look pretty as a picture against a Mediterranean blue sky.

The Marquee, an outdoor dining space on Silver Ray, the new ultra-luxury cruise ship from Silversea.

The Dusk bar at the aft of deck 10 is a favourite spot for a sundowner, and the Shelter is a classy champagne bar on deck three, and the Arts Cafe is open all day for light bites and barista-made coffees.

Aside from specialty restaurants and high-end champagne at the Shelter, most food and drinks are included in your fare ... including caviar, which can be ordered at any time. In-suite dining is available 24/7 at no extra charge.

The Dusk Bar on board Silver Ray, a new ultra-luxury cruise ship.

The S.A.L.T. Experience

Only available on newer ships like Silver Moon, Silver Dawn, Silver Nova and Silver Ray, the S.A.L.T. programme – meaning ‘sea and land taste’ – encompasses restaurants, bars, cooking classes, lectures and shore excursions. The concept was conceived by award-winning food and travel writer Adam Sachs, aiming to give guests a deeper connection to destinations through its local food and drink.

In the S.A.L.T. Kitchen restaurant, the menu changes almost every night inspired by the cuisine of the current port of call, and the S.A.L.T. bar has an expertly crafted cocktail list using ingredients and flavours that reflect the region the ship is sailing.

S.A.L.T. shore excursions have a culinary focus and give guests the chance to meet local gourmets and gastronomes for exclusive experiences.

The S.A.L.T. Lab, a test kitchen and cooking class venue on Silversea's Silver Ray, which at night becomes a restaurant for the Chef's Table dining experience.

But something you will only find on Nova and Ray is the Chef’s Table experience – an additional cost dinner held in the S.A.L.T. Lab (the ship’s test kitchen and cooking school) on Deck 10, for no more than 18 guests at a time.

Menus change depending on which part of the world you’re in – whether that’s Mediterranean sailings on Ray this Northern Hemisphere summer, or Asian and Antipodean journeys on Nova as she makes her way down under for our summer season.

On my voyage, guest chef Joao Sa, whose Lisbon restaurant Sala gained its first Michelin star this year, joined the ship’s fantastically charismatic Mexican-born chef German Castellannos Sanchez, for an interactive 12-course dinner, expertly matched with wines and cocktails.

The light-filled lab, with its shiny marble benches and huge picture windows looking out to sea, was the perfect setting for this unique experience, and having Sa there – a chef whose star is well and truly on the rise – made it feel all the more special.

Wellbeing

The Otium Spa concept is unique to Nova and Ray, with state of the art wellness and beauty treatments, a hair salon, acupuncture and cosmetic treatments available, as well as sauna, steam room and thermal pool (which also has floor to ceiling windows so you can watch the ocean while you soak).

Nova and Ray also feature a high-tech fitness centre, with Technogym equipment that can help keep the extra holiday kilos at bay, as well as a beautifully appointed pool on deck 10 and infinity whirlpool on deck 11 – one of the most popular places on the ship on sea days.

A suite on board Silversea's new luxury cruise ship Silver Ray.

Suites

There are 364 suites across 13 categories on Ray and Nova. All have private verandahs so you can enjoy some meditative time watching the ocean pass by, or the sun set over your current port of call.

Spacious bathrooms have powerful showers (some also come with bathtubs), marble vanities and specially created Otium amenities. If they’re not quite to your tastes, ask your butler to replace them with Bulgari products or – not as glamorous, but a thoughtful touch – a range of Sebamed products suitable for sensitive skin.

The top-tier accommodation option is the two Otium suites, situated on the corners of the ship’s aft on decks six and seven. They have large living rooms, library and office space, walls of windows with 270-degree panorama views, and huge wraparound verandahs with private jacuzzi, providing the ultimate in luxury and indulgence.

The verandah of an Otium Suite, the top-tier accommodation on board Silver Ray, the new ultra-luxury cruise ship from Silversea.

Inclusions

A Silversea cruise comes with a high-end price tag, naturally. But unlike some other cruises, the fare is all-inclusive for things like drinks, shore excursions, entertainment, and gratuities.

There are exceptions – S.A.L.T. experiences, Otium spa treatments, and specialty dining come at an extra cost. But if you want to get on board and not pay for anything extra, it’s absolutely possible to do so without feeling like you’ve compromised on your experience.

It’s difficult to feel FOMO when there’s as much Champagne as you can drink, day or night; butler service for every suite; and a complimentary shore excursion per port. Even better, there’s free wi-fi that runs on the exceptionally reliable Starlink network, so you can send brag-worthy updates to friends and family back home.

The pool bar on board Silversea's new luxury cruise ship Silver Ray.

Service

With 544 staff to 728 guests, if there’s something you want or need, I’d be surprised if someone can’t find it for you.

All suites have an assigned butler, and although it’s not really in New Zealanders’ nature to expect such attentive service, put aside your humility and lean in to the experience.

I asked my butler Ramesh to unpack for me while I went to explore the ship. I came back to find everything neatly put away and organised, and my embarrassingly scuffed shoes cleaned, polished and wrapped in tissue paper. Had I requested it, he could also have drawn me a bath, complete with Otium scrubs and champagne, or helped me with restaurant reservations and spa bookings.

Restaurant waitstaff are attentive and professional; sommeliers, mixologists and bar staff can find the perfect drink for every moment and mood, and guest services staff will go out of their way to help solve any issues.

Sometimes, crew know what you need well before you do. On a breezy pool deck in Lisbon on the last night of our journey, I didn’t even realise I was cold, until one of the crew appeared with a blanket – pre-warmed – to wrap around my shoulders.

The pool deck on board Silversea's new luxury cruise ship Silver Ray.

Itineraries

Silver Ray is now sailing the Mediterranean, with five- to 12-day itineraries that take in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Greece, before heading to the Americas in December.

The ship’s size allows it to dock in smaller ports some megaships can’t reach, meaning you can walk on shore and instantly be immersed in the heart of historic towns and cities.

On the shakedown sailing, we docked in Cadiz, and within minutes I was exploring the cobbled streets of the old city and its 18th-century cathedral. In Lisbon, we were steps away from the labyrinthine laneways of the Alfama district, able to take a post-dinner walk to witness the St Anthony festival street parties, before being back on board in time to see the 80s band performing on the pool deck under the stars.

If you can’t make it to the Mediterranean to sail on Silver Ray, sister ship Silver Nova will be making her Australasian debut in November, sailing a number of Australia and New Zealand voyages until February, before returning in September 2025.

For more information on Silver Ray, see silversea.com. Stephanie Holmes was a guest of Silversea.

