The world’s most popular YouTuber, MrBeast, is going underground in New Zealand.

The viral video creator, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is visiting the Waitomo District during his NZ excursion.

After claims were made online that Donaldson would be shooting video in “a dark place” in the Waikato, the Herald made a beeline for the Waitomo District and its world-famous caves.

Waitomo Mayor John Robertson confirmed that the star will be in Te Kūiti this week, saying: “We have lots to offer down here.”

Robertson said the star was “going to do some work here” and would not be drawn on whether Te Kūiti would benefit from Donaldson’s famous generosity.

Underground in Ruakuri Cave, Waitomo.

A spokesperson for Waitomo Caves told the Herald they were “thrilled” by Donaldson’s visit to the Waitomo region and said he would be “shining a spotlight on its unique and precious taonga”.

“Here in the heart of New Zealand, Waitomo is a place where moments of real magic, nature and adventure exist both above and below ground,” they added.

“We look forward to welcoming MrBeast and his fans from around the world to the region and to our world-class attractions like Black Water Rafting.”





The viral sensation was spotted enjoying a meal at the popular Auckland Viaduct restaurant Oyster and Chop last Thursday night.

Senior waiter and long-time viewer Elliot Willemetz told the Herald he served the influencer, who was with a group of three others he didn’t recognise from videos.

Willemetz said he had to take a second look after he took the order from the table, where Donaldson ordered a steak, to make sure it was the YouTube star.

“He was very chill, an absolute gentleman from beginning to end.

“The table was laughing all the time, having a really good time.”

Willemetz said he remained professional throughout the exchange and didn’t ask for a photo with the star.

“I tried my best to make it casual and discreet, no matter who it is.”

He said he could tell the star wanted a quiet intimate dinner with his guests without disruption from onlookers.

“I think he felt a sense of fear being recognised in these quiet moments.”

MrBeast has been spotted in various places during his visit to New Zealand. Photo / AP

The online personality was then spotted by keen-eyed shoppers admiring his Feastables confectionary range at a Woolworths supermarket in Hamilton on Friday.

Hamilton woman Elle said she saw Donaldson in the store. “I went over and asked for a photo, [but] a guy from his team jumped in front of me and said, ‘Sorry he’s working’,” Elle told the Herald.

“MrBeast himself said ‘Sorry, no photos, I’m working’,” she added.

The 26-year-old internet star has more than 280 million subscribers, reportedly bringing in revenue of close to $1 billion a year.

He is known for his fast-paced stunts, one of which was being willingly buried alive, and giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars on camera.

- Additional reporting, Natasha Gordon

Chris Marriner is an Auckland-based journalist covering trending news and social media. He joined the Herald in 2003 and previously worked in the Herald's visual team.




