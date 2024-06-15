The world’s largest YouTube star MrBeast, is rumored to be filming a video on Kiwi shores after being spotted by keen-eyed viewers around the country this week. Photo / AP/ X

The world’s largest YouTube star MrBeast is believed to be filming a video on Kiwi shores after being spotted here by keen-eyed fans.

The 26-year-old, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has more than 280 million subscribers that reportedly bring in revenue of close to $1 billion a year.

MrBeast is known for his fast-paced stunts, one of which was being willingly buried alive, and giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars on camera.

And, according to fans, he’s in New Zealand.

He posted on social media on Saturday that he was preparing a video that was years in the making and described it as an “obstacle course in the sky”.

The viral sensation was spotted enjoying a meal at the popular Auckland Viaduct restaurant Oyster and Chop on Thursday night.

Senior waiter and long-time viewer Elliot Willemetz told the Herald he served the influencer who was with a group of three others that he didn’t recognise from videos.

Willemetz said he had to take a second look after he took the order from the table, where Donaldson ordered a steak, to make sure it was the YouTube star.

“He was very chill, an absolute gentleman from beginning to end.

“The table was laughing all the time, having a really good time.”

Willemetz said he remained professional throughout the exchange and didn’t ask for a photo with the star.

“I tried my best to make it casual and discrete, no matter who it is.”

He said he could tell the star wanted a quiet intimate dinner with his guests without disruption from onlookers.

“I think he felt a sense of fear being recognised in these quiet moments.”

Willemetz said he previously was lucky enough to serve Rod Stewart and got to chat to him as he waited for a taxi.

The viral video personality was also spotted by keen-eyed shoppers admiring his Feastables confectionary range at a Woolworths in Hamilton on Friday.

Hamilton woman Elle said Donaldson went into the store “I went over and asked for a photo, a guy from his team jumped in front of me and said ‘Sorry he’s working’,” Elle told the Herald.

“MrBeast himself said ‘Sorry no photos, I’m working’,” she added.

Previously Donaldson received global attention for a video called “Real Life Squid Game”, featuring full-scale sets and costumes and hundreds of people pitted against each other for a prize of US$456,000 (NZ$668,000).