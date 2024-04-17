YouTube star Mr Beast, left, lives in a studio apartment. Photo / Howie Mandell Does Stuff

He’s arguably the most successful creator on YouTube, but Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr Beast, lives simply in a one-room apartment.

Donaldson has his millions of followers to thank for his billionaire status, with even Elon Musk taking notice of his antics on the video platform and offering him millions to join X.

It’s said that he earns around US$250,000 (NZ$423,291) each day - that’s $140m a year - but he doesn’t seem to be spending it on real estate.

The 25-year-old self-confessed workaholic lives and works in a studio apartment that doubles as his office.

Appearing on video for the Howie Mandell Does Stuff podcast, Donaldson showed off his humble abode, which is part of his North Carolina production facility.

As can be seen on the footage, his living room is a glorified office with a TV on the wall, a couch facing it, and a single bed in the corner of the room.

A doorway leads to a closet and a bathroom area.

Donaldson appears to have taken other entrepreneurs as inspiration for the decor, as photos of Apple founder Steve Jobs can be seen on the walls.

It may be humble, but Donaldson says he has played host to countless high-profile celebrities, from Tom Brady to Justin Timberlake, in the apartment.

He told the podcast host, “Sometimes when my girlfriend’s in town, I’ll go to a house. But, it’s much easier to stay here because I don’t have to drive a lot.”

It’s believed he is the first-ever YouTuber to become a billionaire through the platform.

Donaldson has previously made headlines with his frequent high-stakes stunts, one of which recently left him in tears and sparked concern for both his mental and physical wellbeing.

The internet star was willingly buried alive in a specially-built coffin for seven days and monitored around the clock by cameras.

He was out to beat the record he set two years ago when he spent 50 hours below ground. Donaldson was equipped with food and water and his custom-made home had enough room for limited movement, but found the greatest challenge was mental.

“Please don’t try this at home lol,” he warned those watching his stunt.