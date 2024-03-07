Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen cried as she spoke about her divorce from Tom Brady in a TV interview.

The 43-year-old model split from the former American footballer - with whom she has Benjamin, 14, and 11-year-old Vivian - in October 2022, and in the aftermath of the end of their marriage, she’s admitted some days are “easier” than others when it comes to being a single parent.

Speaking to Robin Roberts in a preview for her upcoming Impact-Nightline interview, she said: “Well, when you say...”

She then turned her face to wipe away tears and said: “Sorry, guys. I didn’t know. Can I have a little moment?

“There’s easier days than others. I can only control what I do.”

Bundchen has been romantically linked to her personal trainer Joaquim Valente, but played coy about her dating situation in the preview.

When the subject was raised, she simply said: “Umm...”

But the Brazilian beauty acknowledged her past has made her realise what she is looking for.

She said: “Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realise what I want and what I don’t.”

“At the end of the day, if you’re not truthful to who you are then it doesn’t work.”

And Bundchen is determined to live out her “truth”.

She said in another clip: “Where my heart is now is, where I am right now is, I’m living my truth and I’m not apologising for it.”

Tom Brady kisses Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Super Bowl. Photo / AP

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel previously insisted she doesn’t worry about what people think of her.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business.”

“It’s really their business that they’re trying to project on to me.

“If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth… when you’re trying to be this person who tries to please, tries to be accepted and tries to get that from the outside world, you’re never going to be truly who you are.”