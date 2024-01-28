Gisele Bündchen has yet to issue a statement about her mother's passing. Photo / Instagram @gisele

Gisele Bündchen’s mum has died after a battle with cancer.

The Daily Mail has reported the Brazilian supermodel’s mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, 75 - who lives in Porto Alegre, Brazil, died at the Hospital Moinhos de Vento with GZH, a local news outlet, being the first to report the news.

It is understood Nonnenmacher was first admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment, however, it’s unclear what her diagnosis was and how long she had been battling the illness.

Gisele Bündchen's mother Vânia Nonnenmacher (left), has died aged 75 after a battle with cancer. Photo / Instagram @gisele

As well as the Victoria’s Secret model, Nonnenmacher has five other daughters, Patrícia, Rafaela, Raquel, Graziela and Gabriela, with her partner, university professor Valdir Bündchen.

According to news outlets a wake and farewell ceremony has been schedule for the mother at the Ecumenical Chapel of the Metropolitan Crematorium in Porto Alegre.

Gisele Bündchen is yet to make a statement about the news of her mother’s death. It remains unknown whether the model was in Brazil at the time of Nonnenmacher’s death.

It comes after the 43-year-old model shared a series of photos to her Instagram to celebrate her mother’s birthday in July 2022.

Nonnenmacher had six daughters with university professor Valdir Bündchen: Gisele, Patrícia, Rafaela, Raquel, Graziela and Gabriela. Photo / Instagram @gisele

“Happy birthday Mom! I am forever grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us,” she wrote.

“Thank you for always loving, inspiring and teaching us. Thank you for giving me life! Love you so much!”

The mother and daughter also appeared on the cover of Vogue Brasil in 2019.

Gisele Bündchen has previously spoken highly of her mother, telling Harper’s Bazaar after she separated from her ex-husband Tom Brady - whom she shares 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian with, that she has a certain way of parenting thanks to her mother and it can cause tension.

“Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways,” she said adding, “But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me.”