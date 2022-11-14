The supermodel appears to have a new love interest, weeks after finalising her divorce. Photo / Instagram

Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life, weeks after finalising her divorce from Tom Brady.

Page Six reports the supermodel was seen stepping out with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica over the weekend.

The duo, who Brazilian gossip site Purepeople says are dating, were joined by her children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, for a bite to eat in Provincia de Puntarenas.

Bündchen and Valente did a photo shoot for a magazine alongside his brothers, Pedro and Giu Valente, in 2021.

In February this year, she shared footage of her jiu-jitsu classes to Instagram, saying Joaquim, Pedro and Gui were "awesome teachers".

Joaquim Valente was seen getting a bite to eat with the supermodel and her children in Costa Rica. Photo / Instagram

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," Bündchen wrote alongside the video of her fighting.

"I feel stronger, more confident and empowered since I started practising self-defence. I feel it's an important skill for all, but specially for us women.

"Thank you @ValenteBrothers for ... making training so much fun."

Bündchen and NFL star Tom Brady announced last month that they had officially ended their marriage of 13 years.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together,” Brady shared on social media. “We will continue to work together as parents.”