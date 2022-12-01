The moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars went viral in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

We’ve had Apple Music’s most listened to, Spotify Wrapped and now we have A Year On YouTube.

Aotearoa, we loved listening to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles this year but when it comes to videos there is not a Swift or Styles in sight.

Shocking, we know.

With millions of Kiwis watching YouTube each month, it’s continued to be an important platform for both audiences and creators and today the video-based website has released exactly who and what we have been consuming in the year that was 2022.

When you look back on 2022 a standout moment is when Will Smith shocked the entire world when he unexpectedly slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage.

The aftermath of the slap resulted in a disappearance and reappearance of Smith who later apologised, Rock making a joke about the slap and many celebrities voicing their opinion on the matter.

With this in mind it’s no surprise Guardian News video of the moment was the top trending video in New Zealand this year.

The second video we watched the most this year comes as no surprise - the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on the NFL’s official YouTube channel.

The show featured performances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige and was viewed by over 100 million people.

Coming in third on the list is a video titled World’s Most Dangerous Escape Room! by creator MrBeast, which sees people tackling an escape room fraught with dangers to win $100,000.

MrBeast is also the top creator Kiwis watched in 2022, coming in first place on a list that includes creators NichLmao, Airrack, Zhong, Stokes Twins, Ryan Traha, Brent Rivera, Jesser, Isaiah Photo and Sidemen.

When it came to the music videos Kiwis watched this year, Disney took out the top two spots, with the videos for What Else Can I Do? from Encanto and Nobody Like U from Turning Red. And turns out Harry Styles made it into third place with his official music video for As It Was.

The top ten YouTube videos we watched in 2022

1. Guardian News - Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb

2. NFL - Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show

3. MrBeast - World’s Most Dangerous Escape Room!

4. Technoblade - so long nerds

5. Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback

6. Sidemen - SIDEMEN TINDER IN REAL LIFE 4 (USA YOUTUBE EDITION)

7. Out There Learning - The Coming Megaquake in New Zealand

8. Dream - hi, I’m Dream.

9. VICE - Is the World’s Weirdest Drug Market In New Zealand? | The War on Drugs

10. Dental Digest - DIY Bubble Gum vs. Hubba Bubba Toothbrush!



