As we await the arrival of the Matariki star cluster in our skies, this weekend Māori New Year celebrations are ramping up across Tāmaki Makaurau along with a host of other art and culture events and the opportunity to indulge in what might be Auckland’s best Sunday roast. Here’s a round-up of our top picks to keep you entertained this weekend.

Derek Jarman: Delphinium Days will showcase a selection of the British artist and gay rights activist's work in multi-media. Photo / Howard Sooley

1) Derek Jarman: Delphinium Days - Auckland CBD

Marking 30 years since his untimely death from an Aids-related illness, on Saturday Gus Fisher Gallery opens a major exhibition by British artist and gay rights activist Derek Jarman. Derek Jarman: Delphinium Days is a collection of the artist’s work in multi-media including painting, writing and film-making. As part of the exhibition, several of his films including Blue, Caravaggio and The Garden will be screened at The Capitol Cinema and the gallery will host a queer fashion class, creative gardening event, readings, private workshops for rainbow communities, performances and painting classes for children. It’s the first time Jarman’s work has been exhibited in Aotearoa and coincides with Britain’s pride month. If you head in on Saturday, you can catch contemporary dance performance Celluloid Reverie at 1.45pm, inspired by Jarman’s film My Very Beautiful Movie (1974), and at 2pm, attend a tour with co-curators Lisa Beauchamp, Aaron Lister and Michael Lett.

When: June 15-September 14.

Where: Gus Fisher Gallery, 74 Shortland St, Tāmaki Makaurau. Visit gusfishergallery.auckland.ac.nz for more information.

Price: Free.

Take the ferry to Waiheke Island on any Sunday in June or July and indulge in what might be Auckland's best Sunday roast at Man O' War winery.

2) Sunday Roast at Man O’ War - Waiheke

As we settle into the dreariness of winter, putting little treats in your weekend like a hearty Sunday roast might be just what you need to stop you from slipping into the pit of winter despair. For best results, avoid soaking pans and general kitchen devastation and enjoy that roast out at Man O’ War. It’s impossible not to have a good time at Man O’ War and in June and July it is bringing back its Sunday Roast menu, which contains house-made focaccia, your choice of beef scotch roast or free-range porchetta, Yorkshire pudding, honey-glazed carrots, duck fat roasted potatoes, lemon and parmesan brussel sprouts and oodles of gravy, with a sticky toffee pudding to finish you off. We’re salivating just writing this. If you’re bringing fussy kids, there are pizzas for them. The direct service to Man O’ War on Explore’s Hauraki Gulf cruise fleet is a delightful 90-minute journey from the Viaduct. We think a full day’s adventure to experience the perfect Sunday roast is well worth it.

When: June and July.

Where: Man O’ War, 725 Man O’ War Bay Rd, Waiheke.

Price: $59 per person. Book at manowar.co.nz/pages/the-experience#book-a-table To book the ferry visit exploregroup.co.nz/auckland/man-o-war/

Wintergeddon takes place at the Auckland Showgrounds this weekend.

3) Wintergeddon - Epsom

Because one Armageddon a year is simply not enough, this weekend is the third annual Wintergeddon event. Fans of comics, video games, animation, movies and television are descending on Auckland Showgrounds – many in impressive costumes – for a weekend of interactive fandom. There will be a board gaming zone, tabletop and wargaming area, Gundam robot, X-Shot Canteen battle arena, J-pop performances, an arcade area, collectibles and retailers market, VR Minecraft, Spark Game Arena, two stages of live entertainment and guests including Robert Patrick, Temuera Morrison, John Barrowman, Tiya Sircar and lots more. For anyone and everyone who has ever been drawn into a fictional universe, this is the weekend to indulge in the fandom among your fellow pop-culture fiends.

When: June 14-16.

Where: Auckland Showgrounds, 217 Green Lane West, Epsom.

Price: Tickets start at $28 + booking fee from iticket.co.nz Children free with a paying adult.

4) Matariki Whānau Day at Arataki Visitor Centre - Nihotupu

Matariki is upon us with more and more celebratory events popping up as we close in on the rising of the Matariki cluster on June 28. This Saturday, you can celebrate the Māori New Year at the Arataki Visitor Centre where there’s a whānau day with storytelling, rhyme time, free face painting, a free sausage sizzle, kapa haka performance, activities and more. Get the whole family learning about the Matariki whetu (stars) and their meaning throughout history for Māori and have a good time while you’re at it. Parking at Arataki is limited so carpool where you can.

When: June 15, 10am-2pm.

Where: Arataki Visitor Centre, 300 Scenic Drive, Nihotupu.

Price: Free.

Tuesday marks the opening of Tuakiritea, a two-person collage of the modern Māori experience by Pōneke-based performers Huia Max and Reon Bell. Photo / Jazmin Tainui Mihi

5) Basement Theatre Winter & Matariki Season - Auckland Central

If you like the theatre but the cost of living crisis has you forgoing hundred dollar ticket prices in favour of a full supermarket trolley, then maybe a little something at the Basement might scratch your theatre itch without breaking the bank. It has a full programme of cutting-edge productions taking place over winter, including a slate of Matariki-inspired shows. This weekend, catch the closing night performance of Wink, a dark comedy by American playwright Jen Silverman. Starring Beatriz Romilly, Esau Mora, Andrew Allemora and Daniel Watterson, it’s a smart and witty story of a couple in crisis after their cat disappears. On Tuesday, Tuakiritea opens – a two-person collage of the modern Māori experience by Pōneke-based performers Huia Max and Reon Bell. Later next week is the Ko Au mini-festival showcasing street dance by Projekt Team. And in July, there’s The Tiwhas: a Matariki Spectacular, Bad Apple Presents: Future Ancestors, Deathdrop Shablam and much more. Checkout the Basement Theatre website for full details on all the offerings for its Winter & Matariki Season.

When: June 4-August 31.

Where: The Basement Theatre, Lower Greys Ave, Auckland CBD.

Price: Visit basementtheatre.co.nz for more information and tickets.

Helen Teiarere Rawiri. Photo / Te Rawhitiroa Bosch

6) Matariki Festival - Various locations

There is never a dull moment in Tāmaki Makaurau during Matariki. Auckland Council and Ngāti Tamaoho officially launch the 2024 Matariki Festival on Saturday, which includes a programme of more than 90 whānau-friendly events over the next fortnight. The theme of this year’s festival is te whenua (the land) and te taiao (the environment). If you’re reading this over your Saturday morning cuppa, chances are you’ve already missed the dawn ceremony but there are plenty of other activities, workshops and events to participate in this weekend. You can make Rewana (Māori bread) in St Heliers, make Matariki stars at Ecomatters in New Lynn, attend a Women of Wisdom symposium in Sandringham, do some star gazing at the Botanic Gardens, attend some Matariki art exhibitions and loads more. Cruise over to the festival’s website and have a gander at what’s happening in your neck of the woods. Mānawatia a Matariki.

When: June 15-30.

Where: Various locations in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Price: Visit ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/matariki-festival-2024/ for more information and the full schedule of events.

On Saturday, Howick Historical Village will be lighting up for its one-night-only Winter Lights Festival.

7) Winter Lights Festival - Papakuranga

This Saturday, Howick Historical Village will be a little more magical and sparkly than usual because of its one-night-only Winter Lights Festival. The Victorian village will be open late and decorated in hundreds of twinkling lights courtesy of The Fairy Light Shop. While you’re there you can make a paper lantern to carry around like Wee Willy Winkie, get treats from the sweet shop, warm your chilly hands on a cup of mulled wine or hot spiced apple juice and take in the musical stylings of The Flaming Mudcats. Pea soup and porridge aren’t high on our list of Saturday night dinner faves so we’re quietly pleased the food offerings are slightly out of keeping with the historic era and include a selection of some of Auckland’s best food vendors. It’s a lovely night out for the whole whānau.

When: Saturday, June 15, 5pm-9pm.

Where: Howick Historical Village, 75 Bells Rd, Pakuranga, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $10 children, $20 adults + booking fees from eventfinda.co.nz

The National Youth Theatre will bring Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the Aotea Centre next weekend.

Plan Ahead: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Auckland CBD

Get a jump on plans for next weekend by booking tickets to the National Youth Theatre’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice classic was last performed by NYT in 2016 and this time will feature more than 250 young people bringing the story of Joseph, his snazzy coat and jealous brothers to life on stage. If you haven’t seen an NYT production then Joseph is a great place to start. The talented young cast are guaranteed to make you forget about your fears for future generations. Seriously, what could be more heartwarming than hearing a chorus of children singing Any Dream Will Do? They’ll be performing three shows for school groups on Thursday and Friday before the four public shows over the weekend. Take the kids, grandkids, neighbour’s kids or just take yourself, we’re sure you’ll bounce out of that theatre with a song in your heart and a smile on your face.

When: June 21, 7pm; June 22, 1.30pm and 7pm; June 23, 1.30pm.

Where: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $34.95 + booking fee from ticketmaster.co.nz

Auckland Choral will be performing Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius at the Auckland Town Hall on June 23.

Plan Ahead: Auckland Choral presents Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius - Auckland CBD

Schedule a little choral music into your calendar for next weekend because Auckland Choral is performing Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at the Auckland Town Hall and it’s set to be mesmerising. Adding volume to the performance in more ways than one, the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Choir and the Auckland Chamber Choir will be joining them for the performance of this epic choral masterpiece, bringing the number of singers beyond 200. One of British composer Sir Edward Elgar’s most revered pieces, The Dream of Gerontius tells a moving tale of spiritual seeking. Soloists for the concert include Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono as Gerontius, Kristin Darragh as the Angel and Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono as the Priest. There’s only one performance, so if you want to experience a 200-person choir filling the Town Hall with Elgar’s stirring composition, then get tickets pronto.

When: June 23, 5pm.

Where: Auckland Town Hall, Queen St, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $38 + booking fee from ticketmaster.co.nz