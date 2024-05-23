Che Fu will play with the Auckland Philharmonia to celebrate Matariki on June 27.

Matariki will have something for everyone with more than 90 whānau-friendly events to be held in Auckland over a two-week period.

Starting on June 15, programmes around Tāmaki Makaurau will celebrate and embrace the spirit of Matariki with everything from kite days to food, music and entertainment.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown encourages everyone in the city of sails to get out and experience Matariki during this year’s festival.

“Matariki events allow people to reflect and welcome in the Māori New Year and let people learn more about te ao Māori,” Brown says.

“I enjoyed last year’s dawn ceremony and I encourage people to get out and welcome in the Māori New Year with Ngāti Tamaoho, who will be delivering Matariki Festival for the next three years.”

This year’s festival theme focuses on te whenua (land) and te taiao (environment) to remind us of our connection to our natural surroundings, Matariki and our responsibilities as kaitiaki (guardians).

Ngāti Tamaoho Trust CEO Matekino Marshall (Waikato) is looking forward to sharing their iwi’s unique traditions this Matariki season.

There will be arts and crafts stores in Auckland during the two-week Matariki festival.

“Ngāti Tamaoho, in partnership with Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau, look forward to hosting this year’s Matariki Festival with a range of events across the city,” he says.

“The events are designed to provide an opportunity for all Aucklanders to experience the joys of this time of year, and to gain a better understanding of our taiao and our connections to it, both physical and spiritual.”

The Matariki Festival will have more than 70 events across Tāmaki Makaurau, with the five pou events highlighting key days in the festival as determined by the Maramataka (Māori lunar calendar).

Matariki i te Maunga & Matariki i te Marae (June 15). A pre-dawn ceremony led by Ngāti Tamaoho rōpū (group) Kura Waka on Pukekohekohe. Take part in karakia that fills the morning skies as we come together to acknowledge and celebrate Matariki. Join people at Ngā Hau e Whā o Pukekohe Marae as the celebrations continue with a pōwhiri, parakuihi (breakfast), kapa haka, and a feature performance from New Zealand Dance Company. Matariki i te Maunga begins at 5.30am at Pukekohe, followed by a pōwhiri at Ngā Hau e Whā o Pukekohe Marae from 8am.

Whakarewa Manu Tukutuku Kite Day (June 22). An opportunity for whānau and communities to come together and send messages of aroha into the sky. Enjoy the challenge of making a traditional kite or bring your own, and revel in the spectacle of high-flying kites in a fun-filled day for the whole whānau! Alongside the dazzling display, there will be plenty of kai to purchase, as well as Matariki-focused kōrero, music, kapa haka and a special performance from music group Aro. Held at Ngā Hau e Whā o Pukekohe Marae from 11am-3pm, June 22.

The lights will be shining during Matariki in Auckland.

Matariki i te Aorangi (June 22 and June 24). Learn more about tātai arorangi (Māori astronomy) and get an up-close view of the Matariki star cluster with Skylab. Listen and watch as your hosts observe Matariki and highlight other important celestial bodies in the night sky, accompanied by a lush soundscape of taonga pūoro (traditional Māori musical instruments). With two viewing opportunities available, don’t miss the chance to connect with the stars and learn more about te ao Māori this Matariki season. On at Pukekiwiriki Pā, Red Hill on June 22: 7pm-9pm, and June 24: 5am-7am.

Matariki with Che Fu & The Kratez (June 27). Spend Matariki with the Auckland Philharmonia and one of Aotearoa’s coolest and best-known hip hop, R&B and reggae artists – Che Fu! A pioneer of hip hop and Pasifika music in Aotearoa, Che has more top ten songs than any individual in the country’s music history. Don’t miss the chance to hear Che Fu & The Kratez perform his classics Fade Away, Misty Frequencies, Hold Tight and many others, reimagined with full symphonic styling and the power of a 70-piece orchestra. Get in quick – tickets can be booked at aucklandphil.nz.

Te hui Ahurei o Matariki / Matariki Festival Day (June 28). Takes over Auckland Botanic Gardens for a full day of fun activities to celebrate the Matariki public holiday! Celebrate Māori creativity with taonga pūoro (traditional Māori musical instruments), kairaranga (weavers), kaiwhakairo (carvers) and mirimiri (massage), alongside a mākete Māori (Māori market), info stalls, food trucks, a top line-up of performances and a special tātai whakapapa symposium. Attend a rangahau (research session) to uncover tools to discover your own genealogy and learn how whakapapa informs all facets of life.

To find a Matariki Festival event happening near you, go to matarikifestival.org.nz.