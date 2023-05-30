Planning an island holiday? This is the best time to visit

Heard of island time? It’s holidaymaker’s code for picking the best season for visiting our favourite islands in the Pacific, Australia, and other hotspots, writes Ewan McDonald.

More than just the best weather, here are some tips for planning a trip when you won’t have to fight the crowds for a sun umbrella or, in the most popular destinations, a bed.

The Pacific Islands

Kiwis know the Pacific as a year-round destination with warm temperatures and sunshine much of the time. The most popular months to visit Fiji’s islands, Intrepid Travel recommends, is the dry season (May-October); if you want to avoid the crowds and don’t mind dodging a few raindrops, go in the wet season (November-April).

Sure, July-August offers superb weather but the trade-off is crowds and higher accommodation prices – particularly around trans-Tasman school holidays. November is an option for dryish weather and smaller crowds. Avoid December, when you’ll have to haggle with your neighbour from Tauranga or your cousin from Sydney for sun-lounger privileges.

Ditto for Samoa, according to Air New Zealand, although its dry season starts a little earlier (April-October). The air temperature is usually in the high 20s and the ocean temperature is consistently in the low 20s year-round.

Tourism Vanuatu also comes in with an April-October bid, with temperatures ranging 18-28C and lower humidity. As with its neighbours, peak season is during Kiwi and Aussie school holidays when beds and other costs are at a premium.

In Samoa, the air temperature is usually in the high 20s year-round. Photo / Getty Images

Great Barrier Reef

The online arm of Queensland’s tourism department reckons the Great Barrier Reef never sleeps – they don’t mean the nightlife, they mean the wildlife. While it feels like an endless summer on its islands, peak season is May-October when there’s less rain. Again, Kiwi families need to be aware of Aussie school holidays, which often choke accommodation and experiences. November-April is great for underwater adventures because the water’s clearest.

Hawaii

It’s not so much the weather but rather how busy your destination gets that determines the best time to fly to Hawaii’s islands, according to Flight Centre. Because it’s so close to the US mainland, Americans flock there to avoid their winter cold. The December holiday season can be crowded and expensive at most hotspots. Our advice: don’t.

Although there’s little variation in the weather year-round, the trade winds and rainfall die down in spring so March-May is an ideal time – warm days, less rain, the trade winds are a gentle breeze and tropical gardens are in full bloom.

Warm, sunny and humid summer offers calm seas and more affordable accommodation and rental vehicles. Although the US school holidays bring an influx of guests, this is generally considered the low season.

In Hawaii, trade winds and rainfall die down in spring so March-May is an ideal time to go. Photo / Nils Huenerfuerst; Unsplash

The Caribbean

The best time to visit the Caribbean is the dry season (mid-December to April) although the May-July shoulder season is a good bet, depending on which islands you choose, in Celebrity Cruises’ opinion.

Probably not as familiar to Kiwis as others in this article, the vast region of 2.75 million sq km is broadly divided into three zones (Eastern, Western and Southern). Seasonal climate varies in each, so it’s important for deciding where and when to visit.

Summer (June-July) is part of the storm season with more rain and higher temperatures. Showers most often appear in short afternoon bursts, so swim and snorkel when it’s sunny and visit museums and shops when it rains.

Fall (aka autumn) is the heart of the rainy season, although the amounts and the months with the highest rainfall differ across the regions. September is one of the warmest months but expect half-day-long showers unless there’s a big weather system passing through.

For reliable weather – sunny days, comfortable temperatures and low rainfall - visit in winter (the December-February high season). It’s an excellent time for ziplining, hiking rainforests, kayaking, horseriding, rafting, snorkelling, sunning and swimming.

Spring (March-May) is also a good bet. Most islands will reward visitors with warm, sunny days sometimes punctuated by short bursts of rain.

The Caribbean is broadly divided into three zones (Eastern, Western and Southern) and seasonal climate varies in each. Photo / Fernando Jorge; Unsplash

Thailand

Hands down, winter (November-early April) is the best time to visit Thailand. The monsoon has moved on and the temperature is moderate. The air is drier and days are sunny, perfect for sightseeing or lazing at the beach; evenings are pleasant with cool breezes blowing in from the sea. Be warned: this is peak tourist season and popular destinations will be crowded. Book early.

In the shoulder season (September-October) the weather is good and you won’t hit peak tourist season. Expect occasional rain but beaches are not as crowded. Avoid April-May, especially if you can’t handle extreme heat. The monsoon starts in July and the next few weeks are the wettest and least appealing.

Hands down, winter (November-early April) is the best time to visit Thailand. Photo / Sacha Gregoire; Unsplash

Greek Islands

Generally speaking, the best time to visit the Greek islands is during the shoulder seasons – spring (April to mid-June) and autumn (September-October). Temperatures are mild, days are long and bright and islands are less crowded.

July-August is peak summer – temperatures in the high 30s and 40s - and it gets very crowded, especially in popular destinations like Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes. Planes, boats and hotels are often booked out and everything is more expensive. Most Greeks take their holidays in August; avoid visiting then at all costs.

In the low season (November-March) most island hotels and restaurants are closed: you’ll still find places to stay and eat but options are limited and weather isn’t the best. However, it’s a good time to head for bigger islands like Crete, Rhodes and Corfu as they have year-round tourism facilities. A few places stay open in Santorini for those wanting to see this over-touristed spot in rare peace and unimaginable quiet.