What is set-jetting and why is everyone hopping on this trend? Photo / Getty Images

What is set-jetting and why is everyone hopping on this trend? Photo / Getty Images

Ever dreamed of walking through the exact spots your favourite movie characters have? That’s the magic of the rising travel trend, set-jetting, writes Mauriz Coronel

It may sound like an old concept — and honestly, it is. From millennials who dream of singing the entire Mamma Mia! soundtrack on their next Greece trip, avid Potterheads fulfilling their wizard and witch fantasies in England, to dinosaur fans finding the best replicas of Jurassic World, everyone has dreamed of channelling their “main-character energy” and reliving their favourite movies and shows, even if it’s only for a holiday.

But why is set-jetting getting traction now? And why should travellers indulge their need for a reel-to-real vacation?

Read more: Where was this filmed? 10 Movie islands you can visit

What is set-jetting?

It’s simple: this phenomenon involves travelling to locations where famous movies and TV shows were filmed, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the cinematic worlds they love.

First coined in 2008, the term set-jetting started to gain traction again in 2022. In Expedia’s 2023 travel trends report, the travel group found that among 20,000 respondents across 14 countries, 30 per cent of travellers say TV shows and movies have influenced their travel plans, even more so than Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

New York is a backdrop to myriad movies. Photo / 123rf

Why is it a blockbuster hit?

Set-jetting has gained popularity for several reasons, but the major uptick is due to the two-year isolation brought by the pandemic, during which people spent their days endlessly bingeing on popular shows and films.

Simon Hudson, a tourism professor at the University of South Carolina, told Travel Weekly, “A film or TV show can present millions of viewers with substantial information about a destination, create a first-time image or alter an existing image in a relatively short period of time.”

The alluring part of it is it offers an immersive experience that allows fans to step into the shoes of their favourite characters and relive iconic moments. But it also provides a unique and engaging way to explore new destinations.

Hudson said to Travel Weekly, “A benefit of the set-jetting phenomenon is that it attracts a wide demographic of tourists [who are] drawn to a range of locations, including heritage buildings, small villages or the countryside.”

The excitement of visiting a real-world location that doubles as a fictional setting can be irresistible, blending the magic of storytelling with the thrill of travel — an absolute dream for any type of traveller with a favourite show or movie.

Set-jetting gives film buffs the opportunity to travel to movie sets and relive their favourite films. Photo / 123rf

Five top set-jetting destinations worldwide

New Zealand’s Middle-earth

New Zealand’s stunning landscapes brought the fantastical world of Middle-earth to life in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. Lucky for fantasy fans, they can immerse themselves in a ton of activities that highlight the film. Visit Hobbiton in Matamata, explore the majestic fiords of Milford Sound, and traverse the volcanic terrain of Tongariro National Park, known as Mordor in the films. The landscapes are awe-striking in their own right, but having that connection with the fantasy films adds some nostalgia for film buffs.

Avid fans of the film pay Hobbiton in Matamata a visit.

Memphis’ musical streets

For those who idolise the king of rock‘n’roll, Memphis in Tennessee is a pilgrimage site. The city features prominently in biographical films about Elvis Presley, with Graceland serving as the ultimate destination. Like New Zealand’s LOTR sites, Memphis has its own Elvis tourist spots where visitors can tour the legendary mansion, walk through the Elvis Presley Car Museum, and experience Sun Studio, where Elvis recorded some of his earliest hits.

Beyond Elvis, the city is known for also being a site for popular movies like The Firm, The Rainmaker, and Oscar-winning movie Walk The Line, which follows music legend Johnny Cash and includes scenes at the historic Sun Studios in downtown Memphis.

Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Elvis' former home turned museum.

Jordan’s ancient civilisations

Most notably recognised as the set for the classic film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Jordan has been the backdrop for numerous historical films. The ancient city of Petra gained worldwide fame after appearing in the movie in 1989, more specifically because of a scene where Indiana Jones finds the Holy Grail. With or without such a prized item, the destination is a magnificent place to visit, with its intricate rock-cut architecture and rich history. No wonder it’s one of the seven wonders of the world.

Once you get to Jordan, don’t stop at the famed ancient city. Travellers can also explore Wadi Rum, the otherworldly desert landscape featured in the extraordinary journey in Lawrence of Arabia (1962), the Mars-like set in The Martian (2015), the deserted backdrop of the live-action remake of Disney classic Aladdin (2019), and the otherworldly terrain of sci-fi movie Dune (2021).

One of the most famous sites in Jordan is El Deir (The Monastery) in Petra, the capital of the ancient Nabatean kingdom. Photo / 123rf

Hawaii’s unique terrains

Hawaii might be known for its lush islands and pristine beaches, but for fans of Jurassic Park, the island is the land of the dinosaurs. Dino fans can visit Kualoa Ranch on Oahu and the island of Kauai, where many scenes from the franchise were filmed.

Like Jordan, the adventurer Indiana Jones has also visited the islands, because director Steven Spielberg chose Kauai to film the blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). It’s also home to other adventure movies like Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Disney’s hit franchise entries Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) featuring Johnny Depp in his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The harmony between Hawaii's lush forests and pristine beaches makes for the perfect adventure film set. Photo / 123rf

Tahiti’s tropical paradise

Tahiti, with its crystal-clear waters and idyllic beaches, has been featured in several romantic and adventure films. The island’s stunning vistas provide the perfect setting for movies like comedy classic Couples Retreat, featuring A-list celebrities like Jason Bateman and Vince Vaughn, and the Academy Award-nominated Walt Disney sensation Moana and its eagerly awaited sequel Moana 2, set for release this year. Visitors can explore the lush interior of the island, relax on its pristine beaches, and experience the vibrant Polynesian culture that has captivated filmmakers and audiences alike.

If you’re looking to indulge in a reel-to-real experience, the St Regis Bora Bora Resort, famously featured in Couples Retreat, invites travellers to indulge in unparalleled luxury where you can stay in the largest overwater villas in French Polynesia, explore the resort’s Lagoonarium, relax with spa treatments, and enjoy exquisite fine dining. Even without the affiliations to the films and shows, Tahiti offers a paradise escape that brings your dreamiest travel itineraries to life.

Tahiti's tropical paradise is the best backdrop for dreamy films and TV shows. Photo / 123rf



