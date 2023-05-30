Need some travel inspiration? Look no further than your favourite films and television shows. Photo / Unsplash

‘Film tourism’ has been on the rise in recent years, as people draw travel inspiration from their favourite movies and TV shows. To beat the cold New Zealand winter, Sarah Pollok shares 10 warm, summery islands that feature on the silver screen

1. White Lotus, Hawaii & Italy

Season one of the six-episode series was shot entirely on location at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, in Hawaii during the pandemic. During filming, the cast and crew largely took over the 15-acre property but now the hotel is open for travellers to stay or visit. Unfortunately, the infamous pineapple suite doesn’t exist, but the Lokelani Presidential Suite does, for just US$26,000 a night. Otherwise, you can stop by for a drink at one of the many bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, season two was filmed in Sicily, just west of Italy’s “toe”, at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, another Four Seasons Hotel. After a day trip in Noto, the characters also spend a night at a beautiful Italian palazzo, Villa Tasca, in Palermo, which is open to guests on Airbnb.

The infinity pool at the Four Seasons, San Domenico Palace, Taormina, Sicily. Photo / Supplied

2. Ticket to Paradise, Australia

In this 2022 romantic comedy, George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who try to stop their daughter’s wedding in Bali. However, the filming took place much closer to Aotearoa, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. When the couple arrive in Bali, they are really on Haslewood Island, one of the 74 islands in the Whitsundays. Specifically, at Katies Cove.

Hamilton Island, the main island, also makes several appearances; an impromptu soccer match is filmed on Catseye Beach while lush forest scenes are filmed at Qualia, one of Australia’s most luxurious resorts. Clooney’s run-in with a dolphin is shot at Lucinda Bay on Moreton Island, near Tangalooma Island Resort, where you really can spot dolphins in the wild.

3. The Beach, Thailand

Even if you haven’t seen The Beach, starring Leonardo Di Caprio, you’ll likely be familiar with where it was filmed, after visitors were banned following mass over-tourism caused by the movie. In the film, the main beach of Phi Phi Leh Island, near Phuket signified a magnificent haven. And it did it so well that it became packed with tourists and tour companies every day.

In 2018, Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation closed the beach, to allow it and the ecosystem to recover. Fortunately, it reopened in 2022, with strict rules in place, which allow visitors to come and witness the beauty without causing damage to the environment. Boats cannot dock at the main cove, swimming is off-limits, and only a few hundred (rather than thousands) can visit per day.

The main beach of Phi Phi Leh Island, near Phuket, has been hugely popular with tourists since featuring in The Beach. Photo / Unsplash

4. The Talented Mr Ripley, Italy

This 1999 American psychological thriller doubles as some incredible European summer inspiration, filmed on two gorgeous Italian islands. In the film, we watch disasters unfold between Dickie (Jude Law), his girlfriend Marge (Gwyneth Paltrow), and Tom (Matt Damon). The story is set in the fictitious town of Mongibello but in real life, you can find the idyllic beaches, cobblestone towns and charming villas by travelling to Naples and taking a ferry to Ischia, the largest of three islands in the Bay of Naples, and the nearby island Procida.

As Tom lands on the island, he arrives at Ischia Ponte, a small square on the seafront, with the impressive Castello Aragonese in the background. From there, he heads to a beach called Bagno Antonio, to find Dickie and Marge. The following day, the filming actually jumps to Procida, a tiny neighbouring island, as the characters walk down via San Rocco and through the bustling Piazza Dei Martiri.

The island of Ischia in Italy is a popular vacation spot for locals. Photo / Unsplash

5. Moana, French Polynesia

Okay, the popular movie wasn’t technically “filmed” but nonetheless, the fictional island of Motunui drew inspiration from some real-world Polynesian islands you can visit today. Following four scouting trips by the producers, rumour has it that Tetiʻaroa, in French Polynesia, was a key reference point for Motunui. The remote atoll was once a vacation spot for Tahitian royalty and is now home to The Brando, an uber-luxurious resort and the only accommodation on the island.

Meanwhile, Te Fiti’s island was inspired by Tahiti, the largest island in French Polynesia, a world-class vacation destination, renowned for black-sand beaches, crystal blue water, rich Polynesian culture and, of course, the romantic bungalows that stretch out over the ocean.

6. Pirates of the Caribbean, Caribbean

Okay, this location is a little obvious but more specifically, aside from Hollywood sets in America, many scenes were shot around the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. A hurricane damaged most of the remaining film set around Saint Vincent’s Wallilabou Bay, but visitors can still explore the pier where many opening scenes of the movie took place.

Meanwhile, on the gorgeous remote island of Petit Tabac, one can relive the iconic “Where’s the rum gone?” scene, when Sparrow discovered Swann has used all the liquor to make a fire. With spectacular white sands fringed with palm trees, the little island is an ideal day trip and many tour boats offer a Pirates experience package.

Petit Saint Vincent in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was a picture-perfect location for Pirates of the Caribbean. Photo / Unsplash

7. Mamma Mia, Greek Islands

The cast of Mamma Mia lucked out with the chance to film outdoor scenes on location, on the small Greek island of Skopelos. Kastani Beach on the southwest coast may not have the beach bar and jetty featured in the movie, but is still a gorgeous, relatively untouched spot to enjoy the vivid turquoise waters and white sand beach. As for accommodation, die-hard fans can’t stay in Donna’s villa, which was fabricated for the movie, but can check into Skopelos Village Hotel, where the cast stayed. The hotel is perfectly located on the edge of the main town, with a restaurant that features candid photographs of the cast.

If you’re keen on a hike, you can also recreate the unforgettable scene where Donna (Meryl Streep) runs up a staircase to a cliffside church while belting out The Winner Takes it All. The climb to the church of Agios Ioannis Kastri is a little longer (and sweatier) than the movie shows but once you’re up there, you’ll enjoy majestic views of the surrounding coastline.

Dominic Cooper (Sky) and Amanda Seyfried (Sophie) in a scene from the film Mamma Mia! Photo / Paramount

8. Eat Pray Love, Bali

Eat Pray Love features several stunning locations around the world as Elizabeth (Julia Roberts) goes on a journey in search of herself. The island of Bali was her final destination with many spots travellers can visit today.

Visitors can cycle through Bali’s iconic rice paddy fields just as Elizabeth did by hiring a bike and exploring Ubud’s Tegalang Rice Terrace, where the scene was filmed. Then stop into the Traditional Art Market, which is a must-visit spot on the island, and where Elizabeth and her lover Felipe (Javier Bardem) were filmed wandering around hand-in-hand. While it’s a touch touristy, the markets are always bustling with activity, music and Balinese crafts for sale.

Meanwhile, the beach scenes at the end of the film took place at Padang Padang, on South Bali’s Bukit Peninsula. You won’t find the beach bar where Elizabeth and Felipe met, which was created for the movie, but after paying a small cash fee, you can enjoy the great surf, fresh food stalls and tidal pools.

Julia Roberts as "Elizabeth Gilbert" cycling around Bali in EAT, PRAY, LOVE. Photo / Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc

9. Succession, Croatia

If you have been following along with the Emmy-award-winning show, Succession, you’ll know the characters are no strangers to luxury. So, it was only a matter of time before they were filmed in a stunning island destination. This happens at the end of season two when the Roy family sail around the Adriatic Sea on one of the world’s most luxurious yachts, a 279-foot vessel called Solandge.

For those who can’t pay the yacht’s weekly rental fee ($1.7 million), don’t worry; you can still explore the Croatian islands they filmed around, for a fraction of the price. One of these is Korčula, a small island off the Dalmatian coast. Just 46km long and 8km wide, scenes show off the medieval walls of Old Town, the 15th-century St Mark’s Cathedral and the prestigious local restaurant Cupido, which serves up local seafood cuisine with a modern twist.

Korčula, a Croatian island in the Adriatic Sea was the luxurious backdrop for Succession. Photo / Insight Vacations

10. No Time to Die, Jamaica

Ah, James Bond. A world-travelling, thrillseeking character we all know and love. Over the years, 007 has visited many islands. He’s stolen cars in New Providence (Casino Royale), won pistol battles in Khao Phing Kan (Man with the Golden Gun) and parachuted into weddings on Key West (Licence to Kill).

However, he seems to finally take something resembling a holiday in No Time to Die when he attempts to retire in Jamaica. This isn’t the first time Bond heads to the Caribbean island; he also visits in Dr. No and Live and Let Die. The repeated use of this spot may be something nostalgic, as it’s where Ian Fleming started writing his first Bond novel. In No Time To Die we see Bond relax in the coastal town of Port Antonio and on nearby San San Beach. In real life, it’s a charmingly peaceful spot travellers can visit to enjoy rainforest treks, river rafting and coastal coves.