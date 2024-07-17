NZ Herald Travel round up their best travel advice from 2024 so far. Photo / 123rf
Travel is often made up of life-giving, breathtaking and supremely wonderful moments.
Unfortunately, there’s always another side to the perfect photo; one with lost bags and cancelled flights, deceptive accommodation listings and busy attractions.
At Herald Travel, we spend our days exploring trending travel hacks and chatting to experts in tourism and aviation. We investigate travellers tripped up by insurance snags or flight disruptions and share stories and advice from Kiwis getting out and about.
Travel can be tricky but the tips, tricks and advice we’ve found can make it a little easier. Here is the top advice we’ve shared this year, from avoiding jetlag and flying with a baby to tipping in America and planning an itinerary.
Before the packing and the flights, you’ve got to book the trip, which requires money, annual leave and time to plan. An increasing number of Kiwis are choosing to ‘holiday now, pay later’ by using delayed payment schemes. Is it a good idea? Financial experts discuss the pros, and cons and give their verdict.
Feeling beary-eyed and tired is no way to start a holiday. Fortunately, this premium story dives into why jetlag happens and real ways you can minimise the effects so you can launch into your holiday feeling energised and excited.
When the excitement of boarding a flight wears away, it’s normal for boredom to set in, as well as back pain. The latter, however, isn’t necessary according to the head of the Scoliosis Reduction Center in Florida, who tells Herald readers some simple steps people can take to stop their back from hurting while on a plane.
If reclining your seat makes this more comfortable, what is the etiquette? It’s a debate as old as time, so our travel team debates when and how you should recline and things fliers are entitled to get upset about.
When we think of ‘culture shock’ we tend to think of the dramatic examples; language, clothing or cuisine that is totally different to anything we’ve ever seen. However, as one journalist found, it’s often the places similar to home that trip you up the most. After a trip to the US, they share the money rules every Kiwi visitor should know, from hidden tax to hotel tips.
Advice abounds online for travellers with Bali belly or other stomach bugs, but what about if you recover and return home but don’t feel quite right? We speak to an expert gastroenterologist about what you to do after being unwell abroad… and what gut health tip is a waste of money.
Still hungry for tips and tricks? One person recently asked travellers to share advice they think no one else knows about and received 2600 replies. Here are some of the best responses.