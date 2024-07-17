Before the packing and the flights, you’ve got to book the trip, which requires money, annual leave and time to plan. An increasing number of Kiwis are choosing to ‘holiday now, pay later’ by using delayed payment schemes. Is it a good idea? Financial experts discuss the pros, and cons and give their verdict.

If your budget is limited, you could try using ChatGPT to help plan a cheap holiday (just take suggestions with a grain of salt), or head to destinations that are currently cheap for Kiwis to visit and travel around.

Speaking of destinations, an off-grid cabin is dreamy for a couple’s getaway but what about with a child? We head to a cabin with a baby in tow to see if it’s still as idyllic.

Rolling clothes instead of folding can save space and reduce creases, making it a preferred method by professional butlers. Photo / 123rf

Packing

Next, we pack. What do we pack? No matter where you’re heading, we’ve got an essential list for travellers for every trip plus six techniques to maximise your suitcase space.

If you’re determined to travel carry-on, you may prefer the ‘333 method’, which has been described as the ultimate way to downsize your luggage.

Those taking a long-haul flight should also pack these five items to make it feel like a luxury flight (even if you’re chilling in economy).

Flying

Feeling beary-eyed and tired is no way to start a holiday. Fortunately, this premium story dives into why jetlag happens and real ways you can minimise the effects so you can launch into your holiday feeling energised and excited.

Heading on a family trip? One new father takes his 12-week-old daughter on a domestic flight and shares the essential items and information new parents need, from costs to packing lists.

When the excitement of boarding a flight wears away, it’s normal for boredom to set in, as well as back pain. The latter, however, isn’t necessary according to the head of the Scoliosis Reduction Center in Florida, who tells Herald readers some simple steps people can take to stop their back from hurting while on a plane.

If reclining your seat makes this more comfortable, what is the etiquette? It’s a debate as old as time, so our travel team debates when and how you should recline and things fliers are entitled to get upset about.

Reclining is okay, if you follow certain spoken and unspoken rules. Photo / 123rf

Flight turbulence has been in the news recently, with various incidents resulting in severe injury. We speak to experts on how to stay safe, identify the world’s most turbulent routes and call out one TikTok hack you shouldn’t ever do, especially when it’s bumpy.

Going by sea instead? We explain why an inflatable lilo (and other unsuspecting items) could get you kicked off the ship, plus how to save as much money as possible when booking a cruise.

Travelling

When we think of ‘culture shock’ we tend to think of the dramatic examples; language, clothing or cuisine that is totally different to anything we’ve ever seen. However, as one journalist found, it’s often the places similar to home that trip you up the most. After a trip to the US, they share the money rules every Kiwi visitor should know, from hidden tax to hotel tips.

Speaking of hotels, a flight attendant revealed why a shoe is the key to avoiding a travel blunder even our experienced Travel Editor has made.

It's easy to misplace a passport, no matter how seasoned a traveller you are. Photo / Getty Images

Advice abounds online for travellers with Bali belly or other stomach bugs, but what about if you recover and return home but don’t feel quite right? We speak to an expert gastroenterologist about what you to do after being unwell abroad… and what gut health tip is a waste of money.

Still hungry for tips and tricks? One person recently asked travellers to share advice they think no one else knows about and received 2600 replies. Here are some of the best responses.