Travellers with lower back pain can ease the ache with a few techniques. Photo / 123rf

Travellers with lower back pain can ease the ache with a few techniques. Photo / 123rf

Unless you’re stretched out on a Business Class lie-flat bed, getting a good (or any) sleep can be difficult during a long-haul flight. If you tend to have back pain, it’s even more challenging.

Fortunately, there are ways to minimise back pain and discomfort on a long flight, says Dr Tony Nalda, a chiropractor who leads the Scoliosis Reduction Center in Florida.

If you’re curious about how to sleep on a plane without back pain, we’ve got five top tips.

Choose the right seat

Seat selection can make a big difference to your comfort during a flight, not just by selecting a seat near the front of the aircraft but one that is either on the aisle or window side.

“Opting for an aisle seat will allow you to get up without inconveniencing your neighbours, letting you move around easily and stretch out your back muscles if they start to get stiff,” said Nalda.

However, there are benefits to window seats too as they allow you to lean against the side of the aircraft to help you sleep. Essentially, the middle row is the worst of the bunch.

Additionally, those who can afford to upgrade to a seat with additional legroom, such as business class, premium economy or bulkhead seats (directly behind the wall separating classes) should.

Use supportive pillows

Lumbar support goes a long way in making a seat more comfortable and airline seats are no different. If you have a particular lumbar support pillow you like, bring it on the flight. For those who don’t have a specific pillow or don’t want to carry it around during travels, a rolled-up blanket or jacket works well, or ask the airline for an extra neck pillow.

Start by placing the pillow behind your back at a “hands-on-hips” level, then adjust to whatever feels most comfortable.

Sit correctly

Correct posture goes a long way in reducing back pain. Nalda says there are three ways one can ensure they sit in a position that does not strain their back.

“Keep your back straight and your feet flat on the floor, and never cross your legs,” he says, adding that passengers should adjust their seats to a recline angle that is most comfortable for them.

Finally, raising your feet can also ease discomfort by using a footrest or, if your seat does not have a footrest, propping your feet on your carry-on bag.

Get up and move

Sitting still for hours on end is a surefire way to drum up an achy back, so it’s important to get and walk around the cabin, ideally once every 30 minutes, Nalda says, as this reduces stiffness and discomfort.

It’s common for passengers to walk around the aircraft during long flights, so crew are typically used to it. If you stick to your cabin class you should be fine but if you’re nervous about getting in trouble, simply ask a crew member if it’s okay to walk about; they’ll almost always say yes.

Additionally, one can improve the circulation in one’s legs, and avoid feeling stiff by gently stretching or moving your legs while seated.

Use relaxation techniques

Relaxing the mind can often help relax the body so, travellers should do all they can to get into a restful state.

“Wear comfy clothing and an eye mask, plus a blanket and noise-cancelling headphones,” Nalda suggests, as well as listening to meditation tracks or breathing exercises.