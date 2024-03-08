Passengers are being warned against wearing seatbelts around their ankles for comfort. Photo / 123rf

Passengers are being warned against wearing seatbelts around their ankles for comfort. Photo / 123rf

Travel hacks have gone viral on TikTok, with social media users gaining nuggets of wisdom to make their journey easier. However, a flight attendant is warning flyers against one tip on the video-sharing platform that could prove dangerous.

A clip is making the rounds on TikTok, informing travellers of a hack to help them sleep on long-haul flights.

In the video, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, the social media user recommends putting your seatbelt around your ankles to stabilise you as you snooze.

However, one flight attendant has advised against the travel tip, warning that it is “the last thing [cabin crew] want to see go viral” – as it’s a “dangerous” piece of advice, according to Daily Mail.

One of the many who have tried the seatbelt hack was traveller Lauren Wolfe, 26.

The content creator shared a video in which you could see her feet pulled up on the seat with the seatbelt wrapped around her ankles.

In the caption, she wrote: “To the girl who said to put your seatbelt on your ankles instead of your waist to be comfier ... I owe you my life”.

The video was viewed by 193,000 people, with comments such as: “OMG so excited to try this” and “this looks so cozy”.

However, cabin crew member Jay Robert, who is behind the viral Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge network, told Daily Mail: “The thing about seatbelts is they actually play a very important role in air travel safety, for example, keeping your head from hitting the ceiling.

“In theory, it might seem like a harmless travel tip, but from the perspective of safety professionals who have seen the injuries that result from a plane hitting unexpected clear air turbulence, [wearing seatbelts around ankles] is dangerous and could cause you to suffer serious head, neck, and spine damage.

“This dangerous advice is the last thing we want to go viral. I think most cabin crew, myself included, if we saw you sleeping soundly like this and the seatbelt sign was on, we would wake you up and tell you to wear the seatbelt properly.

“Turbulence isn’t a joke and can come without notice and can come super hard.”

The Points Guy editor Nicky Kelvin agrees with the flight attendant and says it’s a matter of safety to stay away from the trend.

Seatbelts are for your waist, not your feet, say experts. Photo/Martin Abegglen

“Seatbelts on airplanes and other modes of transport are installed to be worn correctly and are instrumental in keeping passengers safe in the event of an emergency.”

He continues: “With turbulence becoming more frequent on flights, wearing a seatbelt properly - low and tight across your lap - can help with the safety of yourself and those around you.”



