Here's how you can save on your next cruise holiday. Photo / 123rf

Here's how you can save on your next cruise holiday. Photo / 123rf

Cruising in the summer can be a pain on your wallet.

Aside from the expensive accommodation, inclusive of the buffet and activities, enjoying a cruise definitely requires a more flexible budget if you want to incorporate the pricier excursions, drinks, and extra activities.

Read more: Everything you need to know about booking a cruise holiday, according to an expert

It would be a dream if you don’t spend anything aside from the base price for the cruise, and lucky for you, a cruise guest has the perfect tip to spend “virtually nothing” on your next trip.

The seasoned cruise guest’s tips started with: “If you want, you can spend virtually nothing but your cruise fare. You’ll have access to the main dining room, the buffet, probably other things like a pizza shop, burgers by the pool, that kind of thing.

Additionally, the guest reiterated that excursions are expensive, and encouraged other cruiser-goers to explore the city on foot by themselves.

“Excursions are extra, but you don’t have to do them. Depending on the port, there’s often (but not always) fun to be had just getting off the ship and exploring the town.”

Explore the city on your own to avoid extra excursion fees. Photo / 123rf

Of course, tourists will need to spend money on transportation and entrance fees, but many cities have free attractions such as museums, galleries, or parks where tourists can spend the day.

For alcohol drinkers, the onboard drinks package can be worth it, especially if you intend to drink every day.

However, the passenger shared: “I don’t get the drink package because I don’t drink all that much. I bring a couple of bottles of wine on the ship, then I buy drinks when I want”.

Lastly, when allocating a budget for food, the seasoned cruise passenger shares that for your first cruise, the buffet should be enough.

Though the fancy restaurants on board may be alluring, it cuts a few dollars from your budget. So ditch the fancy restaurant and allocate a bigger budget for experiences and activities.

Lastly, the best way to save on a cruise is to either book an out-of-season trip or a discounted deal.