Warm up with chocolate

If winter’s got you reaching for comfort, an all-out chocolate celebration in celebration of this year’s World Chocolate Day can warm you up real quick. voco Auckland City Centre has the cure to your frostbite, with chocolate treats from breakfast to drinks. In the morning, you’ll get to enjoy freshly made Nutella crepes at the lobby window. Golden, gooey, and oozing comfort. These are normally $11, now just $5.50 between 7am and 10am.

In the evening, head to Mozzarella & Co., where the famed chocolate pasta returns. Dig into a decadent dark chocolate pasta swirled tableside in a chocolate wheel. Finish your day with Bar Albert’s limited-edition Hokey Pokey Chocolate Martini, topped with honeycomb from voco’s rooftop beehives. These treats are available throughout July. Visit auckland.vocohotels.com.

Get voco Auckland City Centre's decadent crepes for less.

Glowing winter forest

LUMA Enchanted lights up Queenstown’s Kiwi Park this winter, transforming it into a glowing forest of wonder. From May 30 to August, families and friends can follow winding trails filled with luminous sculptures, glowing creatures, and interactive art. Artists from across Aotearoa bring the park to life with light, sound, and storytelling. Warm up with treats from food trucks, hot chocolate, or a cheeky hot toddy as you wander. This sensory experience runs nightly from 5.30 to 9.30pm and supports conservation too. Book your tickets at luma.nz

Let the colourful lights illuminate your night at LUMA Enchanted.

Lighting up winter

If you’re too far from LUMA but want the same winter wonder, Cromwell’s Light Up Winter offers another dazzling experience for Kiwis. This event will light up Anderson Park Rose Garden with magical fairies, live performances, and a feast of local street food. Kids can enjoy face-painting and Thomas the Tank Engine rides. Cosy up with mulled wine or hot chocolate at the Crystal Pavilion while enjoying stage-side entertainment. The night concludes with a spectacular mass lantern release. Entry costs just a gold coin, making this a charming and affordable winter event perfect for adventurous Kiwi travellers. More info at lightupwinter.co.nz

Light Up Winter will light up the winter skies with lanterns. Photo / 123rf

Dinosaur at night

For a different kind of winter adventure, head to the Auckland Zoo’s Dinosaur Nights & Lights, running from June 20 to July 13, from 5pm to 8.30pm. A tour both kids and adults will love, you’ll be greeted by animatronic dinosaurs that roar and shimmer under colourful lights. Beyond the dinosaurs, the kids will also meet the brilliant animal lanterns from the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival and join the Silent Dino Disco in the Dinosaur Tent. After a day full of activities, bring a picnic to enjoy or get delicious treats from Mokonui Café and the Dinosaur Nights and Lights kai cart. Tickets start at $19, with discounts for members and free entry for tiny adventurers under 3. Get your tickets at aucklandzoo.co.nz/dinosaur-nights-and-lights.