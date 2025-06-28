Don't let the cold weather ruin your travelling goals. Photo / 123rf
Snow-filled party
If you’ve been waiting all year to carve down Coronet Peak, now’s your chance to take it even further. From June 25 to September 5, 2025, Queenstown’sfavourite mountain transforms into a glowing playground with Night Ski sessions every Wednesday, Friday, and select Saturdays from 4 to 9pm. Imagine skiing down the mountain while the golden sun sets, then as soon as you hit the bottom, you’ll grab a slice of pizza and a bottle of beer at a Night Ski session.
For a levelled-up experience, make sure to visit Coronet Peak on July 23, where the biggest Night Ski Party of the season will take over, with free entry. There will be Aussie legends Peking Duk on the music, outdoor fires crackling, and the deck buzzing with hot pizza, cold beer, and good vibes. If you want to ski, just buy a Night Ski Pass. More info at coronetpeak.co.nz/events/july/night-ski-party-ft-peking-duk.
If winter’s got you reaching for comfort, an all-out chocolate celebration in celebration of this year’s World Chocolate Day can warm you up real quick. voco Auckland City Centre has the cure to your frostbite, with chocolate treats from breakfast to drinks. In the morning, you’ll get to enjoy freshly made Nutella crepes at the lobby window. Golden, gooey, and oozing comfort. These are normally $11, now just $5.50 between 7am and 10am.
In the evening, head to Mozzarella & Co., where the famed chocolate pasta returns. Dig into a decadent dark chocolate pasta swirled tableside in a chocolate wheel. Finish your day with Bar Albert’s limited-edition Hokey Pokey Chocolate Martini, topped with honeycomb from voco’s rooftop beehives. These treats are available throughout July. Visit auckland.vocohotels.com.
Glowing winter forest
LUMA Enchanted lights up Queenstown’s Kiwi Park this winter, transforming it into a glowing forest of wonder. From May 30 to August, families and friends can follow winding trails filled with luminous sculptures, glowing creatures, and interactive art. Artists from across Aotearoa bring the park to life with light, sound, and storytelling. Warm up with treats from food trucks, hot chocolate, or a cheeky hot toddy as you wander. This sensory experience runs nightly from 5.30 to 9.30pm and supports conservation too. Book your tickets at luma.nz
Lighting up winter
If you’re too far from LUMA but want the same winter wonder, Cromwell’s Light Up Winter offers another dazzling experience for Kiwis. This event will light up Anderson Park Rose Garden with magical fairies, live performances, and a feast of local street food. Kids can enjoy face-painting and Thomas the Tank Engine rides. Cosy up with mulled wine or hot chocolate at the Crystal Pavilion while enjoying stage-side entertainment. The night concludes with a spectacular mass lantern release. Entry costs just a gold coin, making this a charming and affordable winter event perfect for adventurous Kiwi travellers. More info at lightupwinter.co.nz
Dinosaur at night
For a different kind of winter adventure, head to the Auckland Zoo’s Dinosaur Nights & Lights, running from June 20 to July 13, from 5pm to 8.30pm. A tour both kids and adults will love, you’ll be greeted by animatronic dinosaurs that roar and shimmer under colourful lights. Beyond the dinosaurs, the kids will also meet the brilliant animal lanterns from the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival and join the Silent Dino Disco in the Dinosaur Tent. After a day full of activities, bring a picnic to enjoy or get delicious treats from Mokonui Café and the Dinosaur Nights and Lights kai cart. Tickets start at $19, with discounts for members and free entry for tiny adventurers under 3. Get your tickets at aucklandzoo.co.nz/dinosaur-nights-and-lights.