View of the Chef's Table dining room on-board the Viking Star. Photo / Anthony Weller

Cruise holidays are no longer just about endless ocean views and port calls; they are evolving into spectacular culinary adventures. Venture beyond the buffet and pull up a seat at one of these luxurious restaurants which offer some of the best cuisine you’ll find anywhere on the high seas.

Silver Note

If you can’t decide whether to go to dinner or a show, Silver Note is your dream come true. Take your seat and get ready for an evening of fine food and equally fine music at this unique venue on Silversea ships that combines the sophistication of a New York jazz club with an intimate fine dining restaurant. Classic jazz and blues are complemented by a contemporary tapas-style menu that takes your taste buds to new heights with choices like buttered lobster tail and slow-cooked duck. Think bon appetit with a smooth jazz beat, and consummate showmanship on your plate and on the stage.

Eden

Eden Celebrity Cruises Edge. Photo / Steve Dunlop

Eden, on Celebrity’s Edge class ships, is a lavish multi-level space that combines performance art, cutting-edge design, and decor to feed your mind, body and soul. Here you’ll find a cafe, lounge areas, and the jewel in Eden’s crown – Eden Restaurant. The latter’s open kitchen produces tempting aromas to whet your appetite and has a contemporary menu that will make your mouth water. From tandoori-style beef to Nova Scotia lobster casserole, dishes display influences from around the world and the area you are cruising in. Whether you choose to grab a complimentary bite at the cafe or indulge in a romantic dinner for an additional fee, Eden is a paradise for foodies.

La Reserve

Oceania has trademarked the motto “the finest cuisine at sea” and it shows, especially at La Reserve by Wine Spectator, a partnership dining experience between the ship’s signature restaurant and one of the world’s leading authorities on wine. Limited to a maximum of 24 passengers, this seven-course dinner is matched with wine that’s scored 90 and above according to Wine Spectator. You’ll be entertained and educated by an experienced sommelier who takes you through the dishes and delicious drops. For a truly decadent experience, there’s an exclusive (and even more expensive) Dom Perignon dinner that includes back-vintages and ingredients such as caviar, lobster and truffles.

The Catch by Rudi





With its crisp blue and white colour palette and refined ambience, The Catch by Rudi is the classiest fish and chippy at sea. This is Princess Cruises’ first restaurant devoted to seafood and it celebrates the line’s connection to the sea with dishes designed by celebrity chef Rudi Sodamin. There’s a handful of non-seafood dishes like steak frites but The Catch by Rudi is really all about the ocean with lobster, prawns and all things fishy showcased on the menu. There’s everything from classic fish and chips to a selection of “Rockin’ Lobster” dishes, a seafood tower, or surf-and-turf. The “Fantastic Journey”, a tiered seafood display that can serve up to four people, is designed to taste as good as it looks. Don’t be surprised if it draws envious glances from other diners.

Chef’s Table

On Viking Ocean ships, you can choose to be seated at the shared chef’s table or a table for two for an intimate and private degustation dining experience. The next big surprise is there’s no bill at the end, as the chef’s table is included in your fare, with an option to upgrade the wine pairing from the included regular wines to more expensive vintages. Menus change several times during most cruises and can range from Asian to Italian to regional fare showcasing the region you’re travelling in, like the Caribbean, Scandinavia or Britain. Depending on the menu, you could be sampling Peking duck, reindeer consomme, a Mexican chocolate dessert or tuna tataki.

Chartreuse

Beef Tenderloin Rossini at Chartreuse. Photo / Stephen Beaudet

Dine on French classic dishes with a modern twist at Chartreuse, a fine dining restaurant serving French bistro-style food onboard Regent Seven Seas’ ships that transports your taste buds to Paris. The menu often combines classic dishes with a luxe twist, like steak tartare served with caviar. Add sophisticated décor and polished service and you’ll be saying “Ooh la la!” each time another delicious dish appears in front of you. An impressive choice of French fromage such as gooey triple cream brie or tangy chevre is served tableside or you can opt for desserts like apple tart or Champagne mousse.

Queens Grill

With tradition as its foundation, the Queens Grill has been a signature Cunard restaurant for well-to-do guests since the 1940s, with movie stars and royalty regularly seen gracing its elegant tables. The privilege of eating breakfast, lunch and dinner at the Queens Grill is only available to those staying in the ship’s most expensive accommodation. Passengers get their own special table for the duration of their cruise and dine on classic dishes such as lobster thermidor or rack of lamb, followed by desserts like lemon and lavender cake. An afternoon tea fit for princes and princesses is served daily in the Grills Lounge next to the Queens Grill restaurant.

