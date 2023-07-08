Bag a cheap cruise without forgoing any of the perks. Photo / Getty Images

Save money on your next cruise by implementing these top tips and tricks, writes Tiana Templeman.

There’s a steady stream of cruising specials all year round and many great deals to be had when you cruise at the best time of year for bargain hunters, read the fine print, and know what to look for (and what to avoid) while you’re on the ship. The following tips can save you time and money, and set you up for a great time at sea without spending a fortune onboard or ashore.

Book early or at the last minute

Wave Season happens in January and February each year, with local and international lines rolling out deals for the following 18 months. Last-minute specials are available on some cruise line websites and via consolidators like Cruise Guru. Cruise Watch tracks whether fares for your departure are going up or down so you can buy at the right time.

Look for all-inclusive fares (or not)

Fares that offer inclusions like drinks and dining packages can be a great deal – but think carefully before you buy. Do you really want or need all those extras? If not, a “cruise only” fare may be a better choice, especially as many all-inclusive rates come with fine print such as a cost cap on drinks, limited speciality restaurant choices or basic Wi-Fi that can be slow if the ship is busy.

Avoid sailing at peak times

Unless you’re travelling with kids, skip the busy school holiday sailings as they’re usually packed and sell at a premium price. Generally, fares are at their lowest at the start and the end of the season, whether you’re cruising at home or abroad. November and early December can offer surprisingly good local fares, as most people are busy with pre-Christmas celebrations and less inclined to cruise.

Spam can be tasty

No one likes spam, but signing up to cruise line mailing lists can get you some tasty deals. Newsletter subscribers often get free onboard extras to thank them for their loyalty, early access to sale fares and specials that aren’t available to the general public. Work out in advance when you and your partner, friends or family are free to travel as these mailout offers are usually snapped up quickly.

Feeling lucky? Book a guarantee cabin

Opting for a “guarantee cabin” can be much cheaper than choosing your own, but you won’t be able to select your cabin’s location on the ship. The question is, are you feeling lucky? On the plus side, you’ll get the cabin category you booked, or even an upgrade if you’re really fortunate. However, your cabin will be assigned close to sailing, and you could end up in one that nobody else wants because it’s near a busy part of the ship, prone to excessive movement or above the nightclub.

Consider booking your own excursions

Shore excursions booked through the cruise line are more expensive than organising your own tours, but the big advantage with cruise tours is the ship will generally wait if you return late. If you want to save money and go it alone, look at worst-case scenarios and decide if you’re willing to take a calculated risk. For example, paying a (semi-reasonable) price for a taxi is an option if the cheap local bus you’re planning on catching back to the ship doesn’t turn up. It’s probably worth it.

Think before you drink

All-inclusive drinks packages can set you back more than $100 a day (times two, as everyone in your cabin generally needs to purchase one), so unless you’re going to be on the ship a lot or are very thirsty, you might not get the value you were expecting. If you’re not a big drinker, the best way to make your money go further is to look out for happy hour deals and other onboard specials.

Think twice before you pay for Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi on ships is notoriously slow and unreliable, so be cautious about purchasing an expensive package. There are usually free Wi-Fi hot spots around town when you’re in port, or if you’re sailing locally and close to the coast, your regular service may work. When the ship heads out to sea, put your phone on aeroplane mode to stop it from connecting to the ship’s pricey satellite service.

Research, research, research

Researching your ship, its itinerary and things to see and do in port are critical when it comes to saving money. Cruise Critic is invaluable for this, with loads of inside information on most ships and the ports they visit. You’ll find discussion boards for the major lines where people share tips and tricks and ask and answer questions. There are also roll calls for each sailing where people chat and get to know their fellow cruisers before everyone boards the ship.