An artist's impression of Norwegian Viva, a cruise ship launching in August this year. Photo / Supplied

Bigger and better or small and sweet, cruise ships woo passengers of every ilk. Let’s take a look at five new ships ready to set sail in 2023 and beyond.

Six-star luxury: Scenic Eclipse II

If you have the appetite for six-star yachting but you’re not inclined to sunbathe in a Chanel thong and wait for the paparazzi, try a “discovery yacht”. The perfect meeting of high-end luxury and adventurous itineraries. Setting sail on April 13, Scenic Eclipse II is the much-anticipated 114-suite yacht from Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours, combining a deluxe, innovative design with 10 fine dining experiences and once-in-a-lifetime excursions that make full use of the ship’s two helicopters and Scenic Neptune submarine.

On board, spacious suites boast butler service and verandas, while the 550sq m Senses Spa is nothing shy of Eden at sea. Scenic Eclipse II will be gracing the waters of the Mediterranean, Iceland and Scotland before moving on to Caribbean waters and Antarctica. While bang for your buck isn’t a common phrase in the yachting world, voyages are all-inclusive of internal flights, transfers, dining, premium beverages and excursions.

Scenic Eclipse II will sail the waters of Antarctica in pure luxury. Photo / Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

Food fantasy: Oceania Cruises Vista

Oceania Cruises has long prided itself on having the “Finest Cuisine at Sea” and with 12 dining venues spread across its new ship, Vista, its reputation for culinary prowess will only prosper. Departing from Rome on its inaugural sailing this May, gastronomy is one of several attributes worthy of applause. At maximum capacity, there are little more than 1200 guests, two crew members for every three passengers and destination-rich itineraries spanning the globe. All this and we haven’t even mentioned the 27sq m standard staterooms – the largest at sea – and roaming bar cart yet.

The latter is a mobile Bubbly Bar that delivers Champagne cocktails straight to your mouth - should you be uninclined to lift a leg to the nearest bar. Speaking of, there are seven (stationary) bars in total, including the Casino Mixology Bar, which focuses on the art of the cocktail, and The Grand Bar for vintage drops and sommelier-led wine tastings.

A CAD first look at the Owner's Suite bathroom aboard Oceania Cruises Vista, sailing in May. Photo / Oceania Cruises

A classic: Cunard Queen Anne

It’s the closest you’ll get to yesteryear’s exquisite cruise experience – established in 1840, Cunard Cruise Line is awash with nostalgic reminders of a bygone era, incorporating black-tie dinners and ballroom galas, which, compared with most of today’s modern ships, puts Cunard in a league of its own. The fleet’s newest ship, Queen Anne, will debut in May 2024, upholding every romantic notion you’d expect from the brand, such as 15 high-end dining venues and The Pavilion, with its retractable glass dome for starlit film nights, and the Panorama Pool Club for scenic swims.

In a Cunard first, modern add-ons will include the introduction of a Mediterranean and Indian restaurant as well as the Bright Lights Society entertainment venue. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Cunard’s long-standing daily ritual of afternoon tea is still a must. Enjoy fine bone china, a resident pianist and white-gloved waiters.

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, will make her maiden visit to New Zealand in 2025. Photo / Cunard

Cutting-edge: Celebrity Ascent

From Cunard to thoroughly contemporary, Celebrity Cruises’ latest addition is the fourth ship in the award-winning Edge Series. Embarking in December 2023, Celebrity Ascent is an at-sea playground of spas, solariums and a whopping 32 food and drink venues, including 3D table animation at Le Petit Chef and a Rooftop Garden Grill located in a shiny glasshouse.

Even more cutting-edge is the Magic Carpet, popular for its elevated dining area (13 decks high) and soaring views. But what really stands Celebrity apart is The Retreat, a separate division of the ship where passengers who have booked suites are granted exclusive amenities and services. A little like a ship-within-a-ship, guests of The Retreat benefit from hot tubs and secluded cabanas at the Retreat Sundeck, as well as the exclusive Retreat Lounge and private restaurant, Luminae - repositioned at the front of the ship, with floor-to-ceiling views and a menu crafted by a Michelin-star chef: one that you won’t find anywhere else on board.

Celebrity Ascent is the fourth ship in the award-winning Edge Series by Celebrity Cruises. Photo / Celebrity Cruises

The whizz-kid: Norwegian Viva

Fresh out of the boatyard from Norwegian Cruise Line is Norwegian Viva. Embarking on its maiden voyage in August 2023, those familiar with her sister ship, Norwegian Prima, will recognise many of its features, albeit aboard Viva they seem even more coveted. The 3219-passenger ship plays host to a few world-firsts, including Viva Speedway, the first three-level race track of its kind, and The Drop, the world’s first free-fall dry slide. Get ready for your derriere to zip down a distance equivalent to 10 storeys.

If you have kids of the competitive kind, there’s also The Rush: daring twin slides designed for racing. Upping the culinary ante, brand new dining experiences such as Hudson’s, with its panoramic views, and Palomar, the cruise line’s first-ever Mediterranean seafood restaurant, will keep your taste buds tantalised. Then there’s the 4090sq m Ocean Boulevard walkway. Wrapping its way around the entire ship, it’s perfect for working off your newly-made paunch.