Maximise your travel budget by harnessing Airpoints ™

Unlock travel potential with smart strategies to stretch spending with Airpoints Dollars™.

With money tight, it makes sense to maximise return from the Airpoints™ loyalty programme. It’s all about travelling smarter, not harder.

The Airpoints™ programme is a great way to boost your holiday budget in tight times.

Airpoints Dollars™ are more than just rewards. They can be spent on flights, OneUp™ upgrades, Koru membership, at the Airpoints Store, and other perks. Members can earn Airpoints at partners directly , or by shopping at the Airpoints Mall. The more Airpoints Dollars you earn, the faster you get to the next reward.

Astute members find innovative ways to earn more Airpoints Dollars. They’re also strategic about spending their Airpoints Dollars to get the most out of them.

Earn more Airpoints Dollars™

Before you can spend Airpoints Dollars™ you need to earn them. It’s not just about taking flights. There are a range of savvy ways to earn more Airpoints Dollars. Here’s how:

● Swipe your membership card at partner stores: Whenever you visit and make an eligible purchase from an Airpoints™ partner store such as New World, Z, Mitre 10, or Baby on the Move, scan your membership card to earn Airpoints Dollars™.

● Get an Airpoints™ credit card: American Express, ANZ, Kiwibank, and Westpac all offer Airpoints™ earning credit cards. Airpoints members who use these cards collect Airpoints Dollars™ every time they spend on an eligible purchase. When shoppers present their membership card as well at partner stores they shop once and earn twice.

● Sign up for Shairpoints™: This innovative scheme allows you to create a Shairpoints™ group with friends and family to combine your Airpoints Dollars™ and get to the next reward faster.

Spend your Airpoints Dollars™

Collecting Airpoints Dollars™ is fun. Spending them is even better for most people. They’re very flexible and when you spend Airpoints Dollars™ on travel, you can stretch your holiday kitty further. Here’s how:

● Get flights: Whether it’s a weekend away, a dream destination, or home to see the family, treat yourself with travel. You can choose to redeem your Airpoints Dollars™ on Air New Zealand flights and many Star Alliance flights booked via Air New Zealand and with partner airlines.

● Upgrade your cabin to travel in extra comfort: Upgrading to Economy Stretch, Skycouch, Premium Economy or Business Premier™ is always enjoyable and can, in some cases, be done with Airpoints Dollars™. There are also a range of other loyalty upgrades that can be purchased. With Airpoints Dollars™ you can bid for OneUp™ upgrades, or depending on your Airpoints™ status, qualify for recognition upgrades to the next cabin up.

● Get lounge access with Koru membership: Who doesn’t love lounge access at airports? When you’ve collected sufficient Airpoints Dollars™ they can be used to pay Koru membership fees. With Koru membership under your belt, you get access to the Air New Zealand lounge when flying on an Air New Zealand-operated service, additional baggage allowances, and priority check-in and boarding.

● Spend on board: Use your Airpoints Dollars™ to make onboard purchases. Those purchases can include movie upgrades, merchandise, or food and beverage, depending on the fare you’re travelling on.

● Book travel extras: Airpoints Dollars™ can be used to book rental cars with travel partners Avis and Budget. You can also pay for your Air New Zealand travel insurance policy with Airpoints Dollars™.

● Shop at the Airpoints™ Store Online: Use your Airpoints Dollars™ at the Airpoints™ Store. Shop from 10,000+ products, from high-end clothing to beer coolers, and raised garden beds. Other categories include electronics, home and tech, vouchers and hampers, and outdoors and sports brands.

● Share the joy of travel with friends and family. Buy tickets for anyone living in your household using Airpoints Dollars™. Or use the Shairpoints™ portal to combine Airpoints Dollars with other members of your group to get to that next reward faster.

Supplement your Airpoints Dollars™

Sometimes you simply don’t have sufficient Airpoints Dollars™ to pay for the perk of your choice. When that happens there are ways to supplement your Airpoints Dollars. Here’s how:

● Combine your Airpoints Dollars™ with Airpoints™ Flexipay. Even when you haven’t saved sufficient Airpoints Dollars,™ Airpoints™ Flexipay allows you to mix Airpoints Dollars and cash to pay for a flight or shop at the Airpoints Store™. Your Airpoints Dollars balance must be at least 20 per cent of the cost of the airfare before you can use Airpoints Flexipay.

● Get an Airpoints Dollars™ Advance. Certain Airpoints earning credit cards allow Airpoints Dollars™ Advances if you haven’t earned quite enough to qualify for a reward. Airpoints Dollars Advance is a bit like getting an overdraft. It allows you to buy the flight, holiday or other perk now and pay it off over time.

All those options make Airpoints™ more than just a loyalty programme. They are a smart way to save for and spend on travel.



