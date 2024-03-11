The Art Of Earning Airpoints Dollars™: Spend Strategically While Managing Household Costs And Boost Your Travel Fund

Collect Airpoints Dollars™ on everyday spending with Airpoints™ earning credit cards.

We all know it’s getting harder to make our money stretch to cover the cost of living. Even if we put a stop to impulse buys, we still need to spend on essentials.

Smart shoppers are turning that dilemma around to their advantage. They spend strategically to earn Airpoints Dollars™, boosting their holiday kitty at the same time as managing the household spend. It’s a win/win for stretched budgets.





Making the most of Airpoints™ perks

Every Airpoints Dollar™ collected is a step towards travel perks such as upgrades and flights. Who could say “no” to that?

The clever trick is that earning Airpoints Dollars™ on qualifying flights isn’t the only way to earn. Smart fliers can optimise their earning capacity by scanning their Airpoints™ card at partner stores, and by using qualifying credit cards on household spend.

Learn how to earn

Here’s how to get the best value from your loyalty:

● Earn at Airpoints™ partner businesses.

Whether you’re buying for baby, shopping for pet supplies, or grabbing DIY products, scan your Airpoints™ card at the point of sale with partner stores such as New World, Caltex, Z, and Mitre 10. You can also earn Airpoints Dollars™ at a range of other partner retailers including Pet Direct, Partridge Jewellers, Liquorland, and Baby on the Move, or by shopping online at the Airpoints Mall.

● Shop once, earn twice.

As well as earning Airpoints Dollars™ at point of sale when scanning your card, shoppers can pay at partner stores with an Airpoints™ earning credit card from American Express, ANZ, Kiwibank or Westpac. It’s an easy way to fast-track earnings to reach a travel dream.

● Buy groceries with your Airpoints™ earning credit card.

Whether it’s online or in person, always make sure you use your Airpoints™ earning credit card at the checkout. At New World, boost your Airpoints Dollars™ by scanning your membership card as well as paying with your Airpoints earning credit card.

● Use your Airpoints™ earning credit card to pay your household bills.

We all have to pay for electricity and other regular bills anyway. So why not get some travel perks in return? Paying these bills with an Airpoints™ earning credit card earns Airpoints Dollars™. Make sure you set up a direct debit or calendar reminder to pay the full balance to avoid late payment and penalty fees.

● Spend and earn on everyday purchases.

Whether you’re going to the café, buying fuel, treating yourself to technology, or buying clothes, all eligible purchases you make on your qualifying credit card earn Airpoints Dollars™. A dollar here and a dollar there of money you’d spend anyway soon adds up.

● Earn Airpoints Dollars™ at hotels, car rental firms, and other partner travel operators.

Travelling doesn’t just involve taking flights. If you’re hiring a car, staying in a hotel, crossing the Cook Strait, or buying duty free at partner businesses, don’t forget to scan your Airpoints™ card to earn Airpoints Dollars™. A range of hotels and car rental companies are Airpoints partners.

● Take up bonus offers.

Airpoints™ partners regularly offer bonus offers when you scan Airpoints cards. Earn extra Airpoints Dollars™ by participating in these offers.

● Reach rewards faster by using Shairpoints™.

Airpoints™ also offers Shairpoints™ for friends and family. “Non-spenders” can contribute Airpoints Dollars™ by scanning their membership cards when shopping.

Apps away to earn more

Smart consumers treat collecting Airpoints Dollars™ as a contact sport. Need fuel? Members can plan their trip around buying fuel at partner service stations.

Having the Air New Zealand app on your smartphone pays off in other ways. You can, for example, scan your digital Airpoints™ membership card when shopping, if you leave the physical card behind. The app is also a great way to check out member specials.

Clever Airpoints™ members add their qualifying Airpoints Dollars™ credit cards to their mobile payment services to ensure they can use them even without the physical card.

Find out which Airpoints earning credit card suits you best: https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/airpoints