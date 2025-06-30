Luxury travel with your bff

Oasia Resort Sentosa offers a tranquil escape in the heart of Singapore’s vibrant Sentosa Island. Designed for wellness and relaxation, guests can unwind in spacious, stylish rooms, enjoy rejuvenating treatments at the on-site spa or relax by the serene pool. With easy access to Sentosa’s beaches, attractions and entertainment, it’s the perfect retreat for all travellers.

Stay three nights in a Premier Room between September 23 and November 28, 2025, from $2665 pp, double or twin share. This package includes return Economy Class airfares flying Air New Zealand to Singapore from Auckland, three nights’ accommodation, daily breakfast, and return private airport transfers. Enjoy added bonuses such as a guaranteed late check-out to 3pm and one complimentary admission ticket to Bird Paradise per room. Blackout dates apply from October 3 to 7, 2025. Sale ends July 6, 2025. Book through World Travellers at worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/asia/singapore-on-sale-with-air-new-zealand

Lounge at Oasia Resort Sentosa's poolside with your best friend.

Couple’s cruise

France’s famed southern coast and Italy’s Renaissance treasures take centre stage on Viking’s eight-day Iconic Western Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona to Rome or vice versa. Immerse yourself in Catalonian and Tuscan art, architecture, and history during overnights in Barcelona and Tuscany. In the South of France, call on historic Montpellier and picturesque Marseille, and visit Monte Carlo, Monaco’s glamorous city by the sea.

Pricing starts from $2995 pp in a Deluxe Veranda Stateroom with savings of up to $6800 per couple on select November 2025 sailings. Included is a guided excursion in every port, all onboard meals including alternative dining venues, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi, 24-hour specialty tea, coffee and bottled water, access to the Nordic spa, self-service laundry and all tipping. Plus, no kids, no casinos, fewer than 1000 guests and all veranda staterooms. Available on new bookings via vikingcruises.com.au/oceans/cruise-destinations/western-mediterranean/iconic-western-mediterranean until sold out.

Celebrate your relationship on a week-long cruise. Photo / 123rf

Live like royalty in Waikiki, Hawaii

Situated at the gateway into Waikiki, Prince Waikiki Hotel is a five-star hotel set in a marina setting with easy access to some of Honolulu’s famous neighbourhoods, city streets and restaurants. All rooms have ocean views with floor-to-ceiling windows and stylish furnishings.

Stay for five-nights from just $2699 pp, share twin with House of Travel. This deal includes accommodation and return Economy class flights flying Air New Zealand from Auckland. Valid for sale until July 4, 2025, unless sold out prior for travel between October 26 to November 7 and November 13 to 30, 2025. Book via hot.co.nz/hawaii-princewaikiki or call 0800 713 715.

Prince Waikiki Hotel.

Delight the kids with a Wiggles-themed cruise

Families can now sail into the ultimate Wiggly-themed holiday with Royal Caribbean’s “Ultimate Wiggly Adventure”. Departing from Sydney on November 20, 2025, this eight-night South Pacific cruise aboard Anthem of the Seas lets guests explore the crystal-clear waters of Noumea, Port Vila, and Mystery Island. While at sea, beloved Wiggles characters like Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn come to life through live shows, dance parties, story time, themed breakfasts and more. Special appearances by original red and purple Wiggles, Jeff and Murray, make this a standout experience.

Enjoy up to $1000 off in instant savings and up to 60% off the second guest fare. Kids can sail from just $59 a day, and half-price deposits make securing your spot even easier. The eight-night cruise starts from $2199 per balcony room. Available on new bookings until 11.59 pm AEST on July 31, 2025. For more details and to book, visit www.royalcaribbean.com/aus.