Weather warnings can potentially put a damper on Kiwis’ winter plans, so the Herald asked New Zealand’s largest skifields for the latest on their mountain conditions and outlook for the season.

Mt Hutt opened on June 13. Photo / Nicole Hawke

Mt Hutt

After opening to skiers daily on June 13, Anderson said Methven’s Mt Hutt was closed yesterday due to strong winds in the Canterbury region.

However, with snow in the forecast and a fleet of 75 snow guns to supplement it, the mountain should reopen once the gales have died down.

NZSki’s staff and skifields are “well equipped for school holidays”, and calmer weather is expected to bring better conditions soon.

“Mt Hutt is expecting to receive more snow this weekend, adding to its already very impressive snow base of 100cm to 140cm,” Anderson said.

“The long-term forecast is also looking promising with more snow likely towards the end of next week.”

Tūroa has been the first Mt Ruapehu skifield to open facilities this winter. Photo / Pure Tūroa

Tūroa Ski Area

On Mt Ruapehu’s southern end, Tūroa Ski Area will operate daily from Saturday, June 28, after opening the Alpine Meadow over Matariki weekend.

“With early school holidays this year, we’ve been planning accordingly, and while not all facilities will be available immediately, we’re confident that the Alpine Meadow is the perfect place for families to start their ski adventures these school holidays,” a Tūroa spokesperson said.

The skifield’s current weather conditions are typical for this time of year and the operators are “eagerly awaiting natural snowfall” so they can open more of the slopes.

“We’re also making the most of every opportunity to make snow to ensure the best experience for our visitors.”

Having been granted a 10-year concession from the Department of Conservation (DoC) to operate the skifield last year, Pure Tūroa Ltd has expanded Tūroa’s facilities to include a brand-new snow school, lockers and a family-friendly picnic area at the base.

Planned so far is a scavenger hunt running through the holiday period and live music every Saturday at the revamped Freddie’s Cafe.

Coronet Peak. Photo / Destination Queenstown

Coronet Peak and The Remarkables

Queenstown’s ski season has been off to a strong start since Coronet Peak and The Remarkables opened on June 14.

Anderson said both fields are currently open with “suitable conditions” on the slopes.

“Coronet Peak is expecting colder temperatures from tomorrow, which should lead to a good few days of snowmaking topping up the current base.”

Meanwhile, temperatures at The Remarkables will drop “for a sustained period”, allowing for more snowmaking into next week.

“We’re really looking forward to having Kiwi and Australian families back on our mountains these school holidays,” Anderson said.

Cardrona Alpine Resort had to close on Thursday due to overnight rainfall. Photo / RealNZ

Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone Ski Area

The start of the season hasn’t picked up as fast for RealNZ’s two major skifields near Wānaka.

Treble Cone was originally meant to open today but will open tomorrow, after the warm front’s disruptive weather.

“With a cold front coming through tomorrow, snow in the forecast, and an incredible pre-season effort from our snowmaking and groom team, we’re set up for an awesome Opening Day for Treble Cone on Saturday,” the company posted on Facebook yesterday.

Cardrona – now New Zealand’s largest ski resort after its expansion into Soho Basin – opened on June 14 but was closed yesterday “due to significant rainfall overnight”.

While no updates have been issued on tomorrow’s outlook, the resort is set to officially open Soho Basin and its newly installed Doppelmayr chairlift to skiers on June 28.

The Sky Waka gondola at Whakapapa ski area. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

Whakapapa

Whakapapa, Mt Ruapehu’s northern skifield, is rolling out its winter operations in stages.

Sightseeing and snow sledding began on May 30, followed by the opening of the Happy Valley beginners’ area two weeks later.

The rest of the skifield’s facilities, such as the Rangatira and Delta chairlifts, should be opened in phases to skiers and snowboarders over the coming weeks.

Whakapapa Holdings, which was granted a 10-year concession by the Department of Conservation in April, has been approached for comment on further opening plans.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.