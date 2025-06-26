Despite warmer-than-average June temperatures and wet weather across the country, skifields remain optimistic they’ll have enough snow to stay open for the upcoming school holidays.
A MetService forecaster said the warm, wet conditions may be making snow retention difficult – a challenge for skifields trying to keep snow on themountains.
“It’s this time of year that all the skifields are looking to build their snowpack for the year.
“And I’ll be honest, it’s not looking too good at the moment with these warmer temperatures and rain.”
A cold front is expected to bring snowfall to parts of Central Otago and the Canterbury high country, and NZSki’s chief executive Paul Anderson said its three mountains – Mt Hutt, Coronet Peak and The Remarkables – have “impressive snow making systems” that make them weather-resilient.
NZSki’s staff and skifields are “well equipped for school holidays”, and calmer weather is expected to bring better conditions soon.
“Mt Hutt is expecting to receive more snow this weekend, adding to its already very impressive snow base of 100cm to 140cm,” Anderson said.
“The long-term forecast is also looking promising with more snow likely towards the end of next week.”
Tūroa Ski Area
On Mt Ruapehu’s southern end, Tūroa Ski Area will operate daily from Saturday, June 28, after opening the Alpine Meadow over Matariki weekend.
“With early school holidays this year, we’ve been planning accordingly, and while not all facilities will be available immediately, we’re confident that the Alpine Meadow is the perfect place for families to start their ski adventures these school holidays,” a Tūroa spokesperson said.
The skifield’s current weather conditions are typical for this time of year and the operators are “eagerly awaiting natural snowfall” so they can open more of the slopes.
“We’re also making the most of every opportunity to make snow to ensure the best experience for our visitors.”
“With a cold front coming through tomorrow, snow in the forecast, and an incredible pre-season effort from our snowmaking and groom team, we’re set up for an awesome Opening Day for Treble Cone on Saturday,” the company posted on Facebook yesterday.