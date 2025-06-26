Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / Travel news

NZ’s skifields optimistic about school holiday snow despite warm June and wet weather

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Skifields in North and South Islands prepare for a bumper Winter

Despite warmer-than-average June temperatures and wet weather across the country, skifields remain optimistic they’ll have enough snow to stay open for the upcoming school holidays.

A MetService forecaster said the warm, wet conditions may be making snow retention difficult – a challenge for skifields trying to keep snow on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news