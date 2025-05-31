1. Does this make it the largest ski field?

The extra 150ha of skiable terrain in Soho Basin nudges Cardrona’s total skiable terrain to 615ha, pulling ahead of Turoa and Whakapapa and making it the largest in Aotearoa. It’s also the biggest development project in the resort’s 45-year history.

Soho Basin before it was developed. Photo / RealNZ

2. Was Soho Basin there before?

If you’re familiar with the mountain, Soho Basin is the massive area directly below the resort’s “Queenstown Return” trail. It’s also just behind the existing Captain’s Basin. Previously, this was an out-of-bounds backcountry ski area. To get there, skiers can drop in from behind the top of Captain’s Express or take McDougall’s Chondola and follow the signs.

3. Will Soho Basin have a chairlift?

The basin will be serviced by a brand new 6-seater detachable Doppelmayr chairlift, which was installed this summer. The high-speed chairlift, which covers 1237m and a vertical rise of 379m will be able to transport up to 3000 passengers per hour.

The new map of Soho Basin is yet to be completed but the Cardrona Alpine Resort released this teaser. Photo / RealNZ

4. Is Soho Basin hard to ski?

Love technical blues and advanced blacks? Then Soho is for you. While there’s a lot of mellow blue and green on the other side of Cardrona, the mountain was in need of tricky yet snowy trails and Soho is set to deliver. Most of the groomed terrain will be hard blues, and almost all of the off-piste options will be black.

There will also be plenty of hike-to routes to try for those willing to climb for a fresh line.

5. Are there other developments?

Soho Basin is obviously the big news of 2025, but it’s not the only thing coming this winter. Cardrona is also putting a T-bar in the Main Basin. This is great news for young guns who can take quick laps of park runs Lil’ Bucks, Big Bucks and Gravity Cross without trundling all the way to the bottom of McDougall’s Chondola or Whitestar Express. It’s also great news for classical skiers (such as myself) who can enjoy slightly emptier lifts.

A slick new retail and restaurant building is also en route, giving the mountain a fresh look.

As well as the new Soho Basin, the main village has undergone a large refurbishment. Photo / RealNZ

6. Will skiers have to pay more to use Soho Basin?

Soho Basin is part of Cardrona, so if you have a season or lifetime pass or buy a few days this season, the brand new area is included in your pass. This year, a 1-day pass starts at $179 for adults at $105 for children (6-17 years old). Naturally, the more days you ski, the cheaper it gets; a 7-day pass averages $120 per day.

7. When does Soho Basin open?

In the works for a few years, the Basin and its chairlift will be ready and raring to go when Cardrona opens for winter on June 14. The final ski day is October 5.

Cardrona Alpine Resort. Photo / RealNZ

8. Will there be ski park runs?

Call me a snob, but I enjoy zipping down trails without having to watch out for daredevils leaping and jumping from a nearby park run. So, I consider it good news that Soho Basin is park-free, leaving the Main Basin for park-lovers to enjoy, while Captains and Soho Basin are

9. Did the development impact the environment?

It’s an uncomfortable truth that skiing isn’t exactly a net positive for the environment. However, RealNZ said it opted to spend more when building and installing the Soho Basin lift to ensure the native wetlands were largely undisturbed. It’s also continued its Plant A Seed project during the summer and planted more than 7000 native seedlings in disturbed areas.

A Cardrona Alpine Resort spokesperson said the resort had taken measures to protect and preserve the surrounding natural environment. Photo / RealNZ

10. What will the runs be named?

At the time of writing, cartographer Rad Smith is painting a new trail map, which will include Soho Basin. The famous James Niehues (Smith’s mentor) was the last person to design a map for Cardrona in 2018. RealNZ said the names of Soho Basin’s runs will be released when the map is complete.

