Cruising for the clueless: Everything you need to know before your first cruise. Photo / Getty Images

If you’re a first-time cruiser; intrigued but somewhat intimidated, it’s wise to approach your inaugural cruise with your eyes wide open, writes Tiana Templeman.

I’m waiting to board a ship in Brisbane when a cornucopia of cruisers wearing tropical fruit salad shirts amble past me, striking fear into the hearts of a couple dressed in impeccable linen who are looking simultaneously terrified and bemused.

It reminds me of my first cruise in the 90s when I learned that a “party ship” isn’t the best choice for a dreamy, romantic holiday with your new beau. Ignorance is definitely not bliss for first-time cruisers, and a few of the following tips would have saved me a lot of money and regrets back then.

If you’re thinking about trying a holiday at sea, or – like me – your first cruise was memorable for all the wrong reasons, this story is for you.

80s Party Night on Carnival Splendor. Photo / Carnival ship photographer

Choose your cruise line carefully

All of the mainstream cruise lines are unique and designed to appeal to different demographics and tastes, so it’s important to choose the right one for you. If you’re sailing locally and like to party, stay up late and hit the dance floor, then Carnival or P&O Cruises Australia is for you. For something a little more refined with great onboard entertainment, it’s Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises or Norwegian Cruise Line. For families, Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line have loads of fun activities and shows to please your entire crew. Cunard, Holland America and Azamara attract a mature demographic and are more upmarket, with refined entertainment and stylish venues.

Disney Cruise Line has loads of fun activities for families. Photo / Disney Cruises

Check out different ships in the fleet

Think about whether you’d prefer having fun on a 5000-passenger ship that’s like a floating theme park, making new friends on a boutique ship filled with a small number of like-minded (and likely more mature) passengers or something in between – then do some research. This is important as even ships in the same fleet can differ substantially. For example, Royal Caribbean is famous for its family-friendly mega-ships like Wonder of the Seas but its smaller, slightly older vessels like Jewel of the Seas carry less than half the number of passengers and are ideal for cruisers who would prefer to avoid all that family fun and enjoy a more traditional cruise experience at an affordable price.

Royal Caribbean is famous for its family-friendly mega-ships with dodgem cars and more. Photo / Royal Caribbean International

Choose the right itinerary

The itinerary for your cruise is also important and often trips up first-time cruisers. For example, you might think a one- or two-night “sampler cruise” is the perfect way to see if cruising is for you – but nothing could be further from the truth. These short sailings tend to attract a party crowd and don’t allow enough time for new cruisers to find their way around or settle into life on a ship. Longer sailings with lots of sea days can be equally problematic, especially if you’re worried about not having enough to do while you’re onboard. Around four nights tends to be the sweet spot for first-timers as it’s long enough to get a feel for shipboard life but not too long if you haven’t chosen well.

Choose the right itinerary to get a feel for shipboard life. Photo / Getty Images

Download the cruise app in advance

Many cruise lines are embracing technology, and interactive apps are becoming the norm. From pre-booking dining, shows, and activities before you sail or during your trip, to seeing what’s coming up on the daily programme when you’re onboard, your ship’s cruise app is a must-have. Some apps let you create a personalised daily itinerary and contact your partner, family or friends onboard via the messaging functionality. These apps don’t need external Wi-Fi so you can use them onboard for free.

Passports, visas, vaccinations and insurance

Covid is still out there, so check your cruise line’s website as you may need to show a photo of a self-administered RAT test, a copy of your vaccination certificate or similar documentation before you’re allowed to board. Ensure you have the correct paperwork, like an up-to-date passport and all the required visas as well. Even if you aren’t planning on setting foot on land at an overseas port, you will almost certainly still need a visa. You’ll also need cruise travel insurance as public health services and private health insurance don’t apply onboard ships, even when they’re sailing in local waters.

Money matters

Some cruise lines charge in US dollars worldwide, regardless of where they’re sailing. This can be an unwelcome surprise at bill time for unsuspecting first-time cruisers, so check the currency before you book your trip and budget accordingly. Also, use the app to regularly check your bill, as sometimes mistakes can happen. These are easily fixed with a trip to guest services while you’re onboard, but are much more difficult and time-consuming to sort out after you return from your cruise.

Pack smart, not big

First-time cruisers tend to overpack, but all you need is a compact selection of mix-and-match clothes. Smart casual clothing usually takes you from day to night on most ships unless you’re sailing on a high-end line like Cunard. Pack a light jumper, wet weather gear, and a hat regardless of where you’re heading, as the weather (and your itinerary) can sometimes change unexpectedly.

The Grand Lobby aboard Cunard's Queen Elizabeth, one of the more high-end cruise lines. Photo / Cunard

Have a day bag when boarding

Because your luggage won’t be delivered to your cabin until the late afternoon or early evening, pack a day bag for your first day onboard, including swimwear, a change of clothes for dinner, basic toiletries, and essential items such as medication and power cables for phones and tablets. If your luggage takes a while to arrive, it won’t matter, as you’ll be all set for your first night onboard.

Pack a day bag with swimwear so you can hot the pools and slides straightaway. Photo / Royal Caribbean

Conquer seasickness like a boss

If you’re worried about seasickness, book an oceanview or balcony cabin in the middle of the ship on one of the lower decks where there’s less movement, and keep an eye on the horizon when the ship is moving (trust me, it works). Over-the-counter tablets from the chemist (take these before you start feeling queasy for best results), a seasickness pressure band or patch, or herbal travel calm ginger tablets are useful preventative measures for first-timers who are nervous about feeling unwell.

Drink up!

It’s okay to drink out of the tap in your cabin, so there’s no need to buy bottled water unless you prefer the taste (the water on the ship is made from desalinated seawater, so it tastes different). Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks packages are also available to purchase on most lines. However, it pays to weigh up the cost based on how many drinks you’re likely to have each day, as these packages tend to be (very) expensive. Unfortunately, you can’t purchase one package and share it.

Royal Caribbean International's Splendour of the Seas' R Bar. Photo / Royal Caribbean International

How to dine for less (or nothing at all)

Every ship has multiple complimentary dining venues that are included in your fare, but if you want a fancy night out, a specialty restaurant is the way to go. These cost extra and tend to be more upmarket, with a higher standard of service, plus a few bells and whistles you probably won’t find elsewhere on the ship. Book in as a one-off or purchase a restaurant package that entitles you to multiple specialty restaurant visits for a set price to make your holiday dollar go further.

Magic Carpet, aboard Celebrity Edge, reaches heights of 13 stories above sea level. Photo / Celebrity Cruises

Switch your phone to flight mode at sailaway

Using your phone’s flight mode while you’re at sea is important as cruise ships use a satellite service. If your phone switches to global roaming onboard without you realising, it can cost you hundreds of dollars – a day! If you want to use the internet while you’re onboard or Facetime family and friends, some high-end lines include Wi-Fi for free, or you can purchase an internet package. One souvenir you don’t want to bring home from your first cruise is a huge mobile phone bill.