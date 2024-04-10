Be careful what you take aboard a cruise ship, it could ruin your holiday. Photo / Getty Images

The security screening at a cruise terminal can seem far more relaxed than their angsty airport counterparts.

It makes a difference when everyone is setting sail for a tropical cruise. However, having any of these prohibited items in your luggage could be more than a holiday buzz kill.

Some objects could send you home early.

Although some are self explanatory - no weapons or fireworks for example - others could catch you out.

Royal Caribbean, for example, has a list of 14 common items that are prohibited for guests to bring onboard. Other major operators like Carnival Cruise Lines have an extensive list of over 30 contraband examples.

Inflatable pool toys can be brought aboard, but can't be used in the ship pool.

Rubber rings and inflatable lilos ❌

Some inflatable items and “personal floatation devices” are normally on the banned list.

Recently cruise influencer and Royal Caribbean staffer Lucy Southerton published an explainer for some of the items, to her social media channel Cruising as Crew.

It’s not because crew are worried guests might swim for shore.

“The reason you can’t bring lilos or rubber rings is because there’s limited space in the pool,” Southerton explained.

Although she said that they will allow guests to bring them onboard, as long as they remain uninflated.

There are plenty of situations where this makes sense.

Many of the private islands and resorts near popular cruise excursions are wise to this rule, and will charge guests to use resort inflatables.

“The other day I was in CocoCay (in the Bahamas) and they have lilos you can use but they’re $20 each!”

Baby monitors are banned as they can potentially interfere in ship radio frequencies. Photo / Yaleria Zoncoll, Unsplash

Baby monitors ❌

Parents hoping to sneak away to the cruise bar while baby is sleeping are in for a shock.

Baby monitors are banned as they are considered to be radio communication devices, like walkie talkies.

Last year Norwegian added “walkie talkies” or radio handsets as “prohibited item number 32″.

“The frequencies of certain walkie talkies could possibly interfere with other onboard signals, including radios used by crew members or frequencies that need to be kept clear for emergencies,” reported Cruise Hive at the time.

Southerton’s objection to baby monitors on board was a matter of good parenting.

“It’s just a bit weird if you left your baby in the cabin and the parents went down to one of the bars.

“I also don’t think either of these would work effectively on a cruise ship”.

You can bring a loved one's ashes on a cruise, but there are rules, including placing them in a biodegradable urn.

Cremation ashes without approval ❌

This particular item of contraband is a contentious one.

While Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines do allow guests to bring the remains of loved ones onboard, there are several hoops that families must jump through to allow them to sail.

RCL has a “burial at sea” policy which allows passengers to farewell loved ones at sea. However, remains must be in “biodegradable urns” and plans must be communicated with crew ahead of time.

“Guest will need to provide the death certificate and cremation certificate,” reads RCL’s policy.

Biodegradable urns are required because of strict burial at sea conduct that states the “entire urn must be tossed”.

The reason for this was made clear in an episode described by Southerton. One family had taken the remains of a loved one to the prow of the top deck, to quietly scatter the ashes. The results were undignified.

“The wind was blowing the wrong way so the ashes flew back onto the sundeck and covered everyone.

“As you can imagine there were loads of people sunbathing in their bikini with sun cream, so the ashes stuck to their bikini.”

Kites are listed as cruise contraband. Photo / Nic, Unsplash

No kites or drones ❌

Sorry if you’ve just picked up a souvenir manu tukutuku in Sri Lanka. Most ships will not allow flying objects onboard for fear they may interrupt operations and visibility of the captain. In recent years drones have been doubled down on as a banned item, both for operational reasons and because they can be an annoyance.

While you are not allowed to fly a kite or drone above the ship at sea, some ships will allow you to sail with them as luggage. Others will threaten to confiscate the item or refuse embarkation.

It’s worth researching your ship’s policy before you turn up on the gangplank.

Fish - live or dead❌

Though fishing on the shore is a popular nautical pastime, taking a fish to sea might be a mistake. Ships will not allow you to take fish or other perishable goods for biosecurity and hygiene reasons.

Carnival cruises specify that no “fish of any kind” can be taken to sea. “If fish are caught during an excursion, they must be shipped home,” explains their contraband policy.

While you can’t bring fresh fish or game onto a cruise ship, some operators may offer to pack and ship them back home.

Don’t cancel the fishing charter just yet.

No kava or hookah pipes ❌

While some cruise lines have broad rules on “prohibited items”, which require some interpretation, others have extremely specific rules.

Especially if they call into ports where exotic souvenir items have commonly caused issues for crew before.

Some cultural items have been listed as prohibited because the liner feels they are within existing rules on drugs or weapons.

With over 35 prohibited items, Carnival Cruises has had to spell out the rules on kava roots and hookah water pipes as well as ceremonial knives or swords such sgian-dubhs (Scotland) or kirpan (Sikh/Indian).

“These items will be confiscated and not transported aboard. When an item is determined to be illegal the appropriate authorities will be informed.”