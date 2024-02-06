Having everything you need, where you need it for the flight, is essential. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Despite challenges, flying with a baby can be the easiest way to get across New Zealand as a family, but here’s what I wish I knew before taking our tamaiti-kotiro to the departures terminal.

“First flight at 12 weeks? You’re starting early!”

The air steward’s professionally cheery tone couldn’t mask what sounded like genuine surprise. Judgment even.

Getting from A to B with a baby is never easy. Particularly through New Zealand’s network of roads and waterways. Then again, flying comes with its own questions and complications for new parents. Does a baby need their own ticket? How long should I wait to fly with my baby?

Faced with either a 7 hour drive through scorching central Otago or a 50-minute air link, it was an easy choice. Though it felt like a step into the unknown.

Flying is a tradeoff between speed and being able to pack everything you want. That being said, most airlines have very generous luggage allowance for infants, though it doesn’t make it any easier for adult travellers to work out what to prioritise.

How much does it cost to fly with a baby?

On domestic flights with Air New Zealand, babies under 2 fly for free, unless they need their own seat.

The carrier includes two additional checked items with an Infant ticket, for travellers under 2. This means you’ll have to think carefully if you need the pram, car seat AND bassinet on your travels.

Jetstar meanwhile has a far more generous allowance for small children, allowing parents to check stroller, travel cot, car seat and highchair for each infant. There is a $20 infant fee, for small children or babies travelling on Jetstar, even if they are seated on an adult’s lap.

What is the minimum age to fly in New Zealand?

While 2 years old is the upper limit for an infant, most carriers also have a minimum age limit to fly.

Jetstar will not carry newborn babies under 48-hours-old. You will also need a medical note to fly with a baby under seven days.

While Air New Zealand doesn’t have a published lower age limit, children are not advised to fly for the first few weeks.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “air travel is typically safe for most healthy, full-term infants after the first few weeks,” after this point their lungs will have time to have matured and they will benefit from their first immunisations. You may be asked to provide a medical note for babies younger than a week or born pre-term.

The packing list

Strollers or prams

Many families are inseparable from their strollers for their ability to carry fast-growing babies and their small caravan of necessities. Having one on the other side of a flight is a lifesaver.

The right stroller can not only help you with your trip but your luggage allowance, too.

On Air New Zealand’s passenger jet services, you can take a small, collapsible stroller on to the aircraft as carry-on. However, the stroller will have to fit in the overhead locker.

This is not available on regional turbo-prop planes.

Jetstar will allow you to carry on a collapsible stroller as long as it fits within the (56cm x 23cm x 36cm) carry-on dimensions. This counts towards your carry-on limit and will also need a protective cover/bag.

Car seats

If you’re borrowing a car or getting a cab on either side of your flight, a car seat is a priority.

Although most car rentals will lease car seats as an extra, it’s reassuring and often more practical to take your own.

In some cases you’ll need one on your flight. If your child can’t be seated on your lap, they’ll have to be in an approved car seat. Your car seat will have to be certified by a national safety standards body (in New Zealand this will normally be a small ‘S’ mark for AS/NZS 175 ). They can also be no wider than 43cm and cannot be fitted in the aisles, so must travel in either the middle or window seat.

Car booster seats, however, are not allowed on planes. These items are prohibited by Air NZ and Jetstar.

Babies under 2 can fly on a parent's lap, with an infant lap belt. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Travel cot or bassinet

Having somewhere safe for your baby to sleep is an important consideration, wherever you are. Bringing a lightweight bassinet or travel cot can help everyone sleep easily.

Of course most hotel or resort accommodation will say if they can provide cots. Bringing a travel cot grants a bit more flexibility when planning your trip. Then again, even smaller folding travel cots take up a lot of room for families already straining carousel load.

Nappy bag: Changing a baby on flight

Your nappies and change bag is one piece of carry-on you will want to have on you.

Having a wet-bag with a couple of nappies and wipes ready to go is a must for any young family on the go. Though this will count towards your carry on for Air New Zealand and Jetstar flights.

There’s no formula for the number of nappies you’ll need for a flight. Hopefully, if you’re flying domestically, on a short connection changes can be kept to a minimum.

Jetstar says that all “A320, A321 and Boeing 787 aircraft bathrooms are fitted with baby-change tables”, for use in flight. Although they stress that babies should not have nappies changed on aircraft seats, tray tables or the floor - out of courtesy to customers who come after you.

And bring a change of clothes for yourself, too. A spare top can save the day if you get some excess spill, changing in the confines of a plane WC.

On most flights you need a protective bag for strollers as checked or carry-on luggage. These are provided in some hubs.

Don’t forget the flight sacks!

Airlines will often refuse large and cumbersome items like strollers unless they have a bag to travel in.

Air New Zealand provides fly sacks for strollers in their larger hubs. However in the regions and on some other carriers, you will be expected to bring your own.

Flies in the family: Travel writer Thomas Bywater takes baby for her first plane ride.

Top tips for take-off on baby’s first flight

With a baby on your lap, you’ll have even fewer hands for yourself and your belongings. Having everything you need, where you need it for the flight, is essential.

Infants are provided with their own seatbelt, which loops through your buckle. If they can support their own head, ideally they will be seated on your lap, facing forward for takeoff.

Takeoff is an ideal time to get a feed in, as this is a comfort to baby and can help them get used to the pressurised cabin. Breast, bottle or pacifier can ease pressure on their ears and soothe their flight. Just make sure their belt remains around their waist.

Flying on a regional service can be a lot more streamlined, with less time spent queuing around or passing through airport security. Although it may not be quite as quick or spacious as booking the A320 passenger jet, turboprop planes are an easy introduction to flying. As much for parents as for their kids.