From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Rachel Hunter's son seeks new start in the South
16 Jun, 2019 7:00am
3 minutes to read
- Quick Read
Paul Henry has been spotted hobnobbing with rich-listers.
- Quick Read
The long-distance romance is going strong
- Quick Read
The hosts of Celebrity Treasure Island have been found
- Quick Read
"I don't know if it's a good thing that prison seems to be a running theme in my roles."
- Quick Read
Tane Williams-Accra is hoping "word gets back" to Will Smith about his performance.
From league to fashion this Kiwi star is showing no signs of slowing down.
The acclaimed director and actor reveals the impact of being in hot demand.
From a teen marriage to love with lad-done-good-in-Auckland Glenn Cotterill.
- 2 minutes to read
Brangelina's marriage may not have lasted, but their rosé wine is booming.
- 3 minutes to read
It's happening, it's really happening.
- 2 minutes to read
A group of celebrities took on The Chaser and it really did not go well.
- 2 minutes to read
Time for another "conscious uncoupling" for Coldplay's Chris Martin.
- 3 minutes to read
The pop icon has lost track of how many men have propositioned her over the years
- 3 minutes to read
One of Italy's most famous actresses is in big trouble for using a fake sick note.
- 3 minutes to read
The long-distance romance is going strong
- 2 minutes to read
The hosts of Celebrity Treasure Island have been found
- 3 minutes to read
It's arguably the most famous music video, but there's more to Madonna's hit clip.
Presenter blasts accusation of a boobs boo-boo.
Soon after marrying her beau, Anna Hutchison has announced she's expecting.
- 2 minutes to read
Melanie Bracewell is in Bali with Chris Hemsworth and there's photographic proof.
- 2 minutes to read
Anika has weighed in on the Coalition NZ Party and why it "grinds her gears".
- Quick Read
Bree put on an accent and assumed a false identity just to try and chat with Channing
- 3 minutes to read
Millie opened up about how life with her famous dad shaped how she lives today.
- 2 minutes to read
Wife Swap NZ will let viewers peek into Kiwi households.
- 2 minutes to read
Siobhan Marshall and Millen Baird are set to debut their NZ theatre show in Hollywood.
- 3 minutes to read
Kiwi TV networks are reviewing their policies around care of contestants.
- 2 minutes to read
All the details behind the Kiwi heartthrob's new movie.
- 2 minutes to read
Sophie said that it took her around 10 days to come right after the birth.
- 2 minutes to read
Millie got the stunning new tattoo to celebrate her 31st birthday
- 2 minutes to read
Kiwi singer Anika Moa was surprised by a birthday message from her two boys yesterday.
- 2 minutes to read
Laura Daniel has ditched the laughs to host a Spookers-meets-Survivor style reality show.
- 3 minutes to read
Love seems to be in the air on and off the set at Westside.
- 2 minutes to read
Auckland business leaders Tenby Powell and wife Sharon Hunter are on the move.
- 3 minutes to read
Kiwi sisters Julia and Libby Matthews are now business rivals on the supplement scene.
Latest from Entertainment
Tom Augustine on the "vital modern film-making" on the big screen this weekend.
Auckland's winter cabarets seasons opens in delicious style with biting and original show.
Pacific Dance Festival opener heralds arrival of breath-taking new NZ dance collective.
The winner of the 2019 Michael Hill International Violin Competition is named.
I drove seven hours and paid $15 for a balloon - and survived to tell the tale.
Barber of Seville is cutting edge comic opera, says William Dart thrilled by NZ Opera show
SkyCity's Queenstown ambitions just took a big leap forward.
Megan Thee Stallion's Fever is hot as hell, but leaves you wanting - and not in a good way
SoundBites with Krissy Mac.
SkyCity has revealed why it's no longer the naming sponsor of the Breakers.
Violinist James Ehnes energises Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, says William Dart
Brene Brown's self-help mantras might be better than tidying houses, says Calum Henderson.