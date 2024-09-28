She hopes that Slow It Down will show people they don’t have to make big changes to find inner peace, reminding them of the small rituals can help you get grounded and enjoy life.

“We can’t wait for times to get better to prioritise self-care, we must find tangible ways to infuse mindfulness where we can.”

Harding has juggled a lot over the past several years. She quit her Melbourne radio show on KIIS FM, moved back to New Zealand, welcomed baby Charlie in 2022 (her child with farmer BJ Campbell), started a new radio show at The Hits with Matty Mclean in January this year, and married Campbell at a beautiful Wairarapa wedding in March.

PH Harding with her son, Charlie, and husband, BJ Campbell.

“Perhaps this podcast was inspired by the lead-up to and aftermath of the wedding,” says Harding.

Though it was a “joyful, magical day” that she wouldn’t change, she did wish they’d gone away afterwards to absorb everything that had happened.

“They say you get the post-wedding comedown, and I can absolutely vouch for that. I think it felt more intense because we just stayed home and felt sad that everyone we loved had gone away and it was over.”

Harding’s dramatic lifestyle switch in 2021 meant leaving behind her the fast pace of life in both Auckland and Melbourne by moving to rural Wairarapa, but it has also helped her re-prioritise.

Aside from their busy careers, Harding, Marshall, Green, and Matthews are all working mums.

“It is not a prerequisite for the show by any means but as a fellow working mum, I really felt drawn to them and wanted to pick their brains and dissect their schedules,” says Harding.

“All of them prioritise their health in different ways. Matilda is big on meditation, Julia needs a good workout, and Zoe is big on getting up before the kids and setting strong intentions for the day. I love to observe how others function under pressure and what tools they use to thrive.

On Harding’s podcast, she says she wants to pick the brains of busy and interesting people and discover how they find peace in the chaos.

“So far, I have discovered setting boundaries is a common theme for many guests. As people-pleasing Kiwis this can be a hard lesson to learn but crucial for preserving energy.”

Harding says she asks what the non-negotiables are in her guests’ routines. Answers span from prioritising sleep to getting up half an hour earlier than you usually would, to doing a 5-minute body scan at the end of the day.

“I love the variety of answers I have received so far. It just helps to showcase that we are all wired differently, and one size does not fit all.”

Her afternoon drive show with McLean on The Hits is pretty frantic. How does that work with the slow-down mantra?

“Matty and I are lucky to have a very open and honest relationship. I think that is key when working professionally with someone.

“We check in often with each other and see how we are going. If we need a walk, we go for a walk. If a quick 20-minute power nap is needed before the show, we encourage it.

Slow It Down will be available on iHeart Radio or wherever you get your podcasts from Sunday 6th October.

