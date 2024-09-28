PJ Harding is launching a new podcast show, Slow It Down.
Radio star PJ Harding is cutting a swathe through the never-ending hustle culture with the help of some famous friends on her new podcast, Slow it Down.
Some well-known public figures will share tips on how to turn down life’s noise. They include Australian media personality Zoe Marshall, married to Kiwi league legend Benji; wellness author and entrepreneur Matilda Green; and Two Islands health supplements founder Julia Matthews.
Harding, 34, tells Spy her new podcast is a tonic after the past few years. A variety of issues have challenged people, and many don’t realise what such stress does to their nervous system.
“Survival has been the norm and getting through each day is the goal, but I think now more than ever we need to ensure we find ways to slow down, smell the roses, and find magic in the mundane,” says Harding.
“Life can be so stressful and busy. It makes us all feel like we are failing or not living up to our potential.”
She hopes that Slow It Down will show people they don’t have to make big changes to find inner peace, reminding them of the small rituals can help you get grounded and enjoy life.
“We can’t wait for times to get better to prioritise self-care, we must find tangible ways to infuse mindfulness where we can.”
Harding has juggled a lot over the past several years. She quit her Melbourne radio show on KIIS FM, moved back to New Zealand, welcomed baby Charlie in 2022 (her child with farmer BJ Campbell), started a new radio show at The Hits with Matty Mclean in January this year, and married Campbell at a beautiful Wairarapa wedding in March.
“Perhaps this podcast was inspired by the lead-up to and aftermath of the wedding,” says Harding.
Though it was a “joyful, magical day” that she wouldn’t change, she did wish they’d gone away afterwards to absorb everything that had happened.
“They say you get the post-wedding comedown, and I can absolutely vouch for that. I think it felt more intense because we just stayed home and felt sad that everyone we loved had gone away and it was over.”
Harding’s dramatic lifestyle switch in 2021 meant leaving behind her the fast pace of life in both Auckland and Melbourne by moving to rural Wairarapa, but it has also helped her re-prioritise.
Aside from their busy careers, Harding, Marshall, Green, and Matthews are all working mums.
“It is not a prerequisite for the show by any means but as a fellow working mum, I really felt drawn to them and wanted to pick their brains and dissect their schedules,” says Harding.
“All of them prioritise their health in different ways. Matilda is big on meditation, Julia needs a good workout, and Zoe is big on getting up before the kids and setting strong intentions for the day. I love to observe how others function under pressure and what tools they use to thrive.
On Harding’s podcast, she says she wants to pick the brains of busy and interesting people and discover how they find peace in the chaos.
“So far, I have discovered setting boundaries is a common theme for many guests. As people-pleasing Kiwis this can be a hard lesson to learn but crucial for preserving energy.”
Harding says she asks what the non-negotiables are in her guests’ routines. Answers span from prioritising sleep to getting up half an hour earlier than you usually would, to doing a 5-minute body scan at the end of the day.