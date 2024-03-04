Voyager 2023 media awards
Science of sleep: 10 things we’re learning about sleep in NZ

Jamie Morton
By
10 mins to read
It’s something vitally important to our health: yet data shows that too many Kiwis aren’t getting enough sleep. Photo / 123rf

Data shows too many Kiwis aren’t getting enough sleep. Ahead of World Sleep Day, science reporter Jamie Morton talks to experts about what we’ve been learning.

Poor sleep is a serious problem

We all spend,

