The Hits radio host Polly “PJ” Harding has officially tied the knot, celebrating her wedding to Beej Campbell over the weekend.

The couple married at their home in Wairarapa, where they live on a farm with their 18-month-old son Charlie, with around 145 guests including friends and family in attendance.

While Campbell had five groomsmen, Harding also had five bridesmaids including former ZM producer turned podcast host Caitlin Marett, with her The Hits co-host Matty McLean and his husband Ryan Teece also attending.

PJ Harding and Beej Campbell tied the knot at their home in Wairarapa. Photo / David Le

Harding told the NZ Herald the couple’s wedding day was “just beyond anything we could have dreamed of”.

“Everything was magic and fell into place seamlessly. Very emotional it’s all over now, but smiling ear to ear reliving it all.”

Harding has hosted The Hits Drive with Matty McLean since January this year, marking her return to radio after sensationally quitting her morning radio show KIIS FM Jase and PJ Breakfast Show in Melbourne in 2019 to move back to New Zealand.

Speaking to Reset earlier this year, Harding opened up about the plans for her wedding and why it would be a bittersweet day for her.

As her now-husband Campbell has Irish and Scottish blood, the pair had always planned to incorporate nods to his heritage on their big day. Harding explained one tradition “where you have the tartan on your hands when you’re actually doing the vows”.

“It’s quite intimidating. It’s sort of like you’re tied together forever.”

Sharing several photos in Instagram today, Harding included a sweet snap of herself and Campbell with their son Charlie as they signed the register, with tartan material clearly visible on the table next to her wedding flowers.

When speaking to Reset, Harding confessed the wedding day would be emotional for her, as she lost her beloved father to cancer in 2019.

“We’ll definitely make a lot of mentions [of him],” she said at the time. “Closer to the time, we might work out how that will look, but there’ll definitely be lots of mentions throughout the evening to honour [him].

“My brother is going to walk me down the aisle, my oldest brother. He’s coming back from London to do that so that’ll be really special.”

Polly Harding wore an off-the-shoulder white gown with a long pearl-studded veil on her wedding day. Photo / David Le

Harding’s wedding marks the first “traditional” one in her family, she added, as her parents were married at a registry office, while her brothers had relatively low-key weddings.

Now several months into her new radio hosting gig, Harding said it was “quite interesting” to be back.

“Obviously coming from Jase and P.J., which was quite a successful show, I’ve changed quite a bit over the last couple of years and it’s like, ‘oh my God, are people still going to receive me the same now that maybe I am slightly more wholesome?’ I have this other side to me, so there are definitely fears of like, ‘oh my gosh, am I young enough to do this anymore?’” she wondered.

She added that becoming a mother had changed the way she approached her role as a radio host, admitting, “You see the world through such a different lens when you become a mum.”

Harding will return to air on The Hits with McLean tomorrow.