The trio presented the award for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie to Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning.

Antony Starr, Kathy Bates and Giancarlo Esposito onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

“Fantastic night at the Emmys. Thank you @televisionacad for a fantastic evening,” Starr wrote on his Instagram.

“Got to talk villains with a couple of industry legends. Congrats to all the nominated parties.”

Starr and Vergara walked and posed together as a couple on the Emmys Red Carpet with Starr in a classic tuxedo and Vergara in an electric blue gown.

Social media fans of Starr approved of the match, one fan on TikTok calling the pair the finest couple on the carpet.

This week Vergara posted a picture to her Instagram of her and Starr at the Netflix Emmy after-party.

“Next year’s Emmy winner & GQ best dressed @toni.starr (Ps he is a KEEPER ;) 💙🤎 #love,” Vergara wrote.

Starr reposted Vergara’s picture of them both to his Instagram story.

Among the plethora of Hollywood stars at the afterparty was Vergara’s cousin, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in Netflix's Griselda. Photo / Netflix

Sofia, who had multiple Emmy nominations for her work in Modern Family, was this year nominated for lead actress in a limited series for her portrayal of drug lord Griselda Blanco in Netflix show Griselda.

Sandra Vergara, 36, was born in Columbia and is the cousin and adopted sister of actress Sofia and singer Veronica Vergara.

When she first moved to Los Angeles, Vergara reportedly lived with Sofia. Since then, she has carved out a successful acting and modelling career in Hollywood, most recently as a TV host.

It’s not the first glam affair Vergara and Starr have attended in May, they posed together at the Venice Family Clinic’s Inaugural Heart Gala held in Los Angeles.

Since then, Starr has popped up sporadically on Vergara’s Instagram posts at various showbiz events together.

Last week at her birthday dinner, Vergara posted pictures posing with her friends and family including her nephew, Sofia’s son, actor and director Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. Starr had pride of place beside the birthday girl.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.