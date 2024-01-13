Ted Lasso won big at last year's Emmy Awards, can they do it again this year? Photo / AP

Ted Lasso won big at last year's Emmy Awards, can they do it again this year? Photo / AP

Award season officially kicked off this year with the Golden Globes on January 8, now the next show is taking centre stage, the 75th Emmy Awards.

Initially scheduled to take place last year, Hollywood’s two strikes meant the annual celebration has faced a four-month delay. However, on January 16 (NZT), it’s finally time for lights, camera, action and it could mean a huge win for Sir Elton John.

Nominated for his Disney+ show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, if the much-loved singer wins the award he will become an EGOT winner, meaning he has won a Grammy Award, Oscar award, Tony award and Emmy award.

So, how can you tune in to the iconic award show? Here’s everything you need to know:

How to watch the Emmys in New Zealand

Kiwi TV fans hoping to watch the annual Emmy Awards will be pleased to know they can tune in through The Television Academy’s YouTube page from 2pm on January 16.

Three and TVNZ do not currently have plans to offer coverage of the event.

Elsewhere, Kiwi fans can follow along the Herald’s up to date coverage of the red carpet from midday on January 16, as well as winners as they happen.

Why was the Emmys postponed?

An Emmy statue. Photo / AP

Last year, Hollywood faced mass uncertainty as writers and actors announced a historic strike that would ultimately postpone shows, movies and award shows like the Emmys.

However, on December 5, the strikes were called to an end when the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Performers (Sag-Aftra) reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Because of the strikes and general quirks of the Emmys, it means the award show this year will contain some slightly odd nominations, including the 13 nods for the first season of Hulu’s The Bear despite the second season being released more than six months ago.

Another is the fact that the winners have been sitting in unopened envelopes for more than four months, since the some 20,000 members of the Television Academy had to cast their votes by August 28, 2023.

It is the second time the Emmys have ever been delayed. The first ceremony delay was in 2001 as the event was due to take place just days after the devastating 9/11 attacks.

Who is hosting the Emmys?

Anthony Anderson will host the 75th annual Emmys. Photo / AP

Fox and the Television Academy announced in December last year that Black-ish and Law & Order star Anthony Anderson will host this year’s Emmys, with the award show taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and Fox providing live coverage.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honouring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards,” Anderson said.

He added: “When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

Who is presenting at the Emmys?

The presenter lineup for the award show was announced early last week and it’s set to be a star-studded affair.

Variety reported that among the list of presenters are nominated stars The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Ted Lasso star’s Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein. Also named as presenters are Abbott Elementary actors, Taraji P. Henson and Sheryl Lee Ralph, Krapopolis star Hannah Waddingham and Saturday Night Live’s Quinta Brunson.

In a statement released to media, the Television Academy said: “The diverse lineup of talent represents critically acclaimed television series and Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres.”

Jason Bateman, Jodie Foster, Jon Hamm, Holland Taylor and Taylor Tomlinson are also among those who will take the stage as presenters.

Emmy nominees 2024: who are the favourites?

Sarah Snook has been nominated for best actress for her performance as Siobhan Shiv Roy in the much loved series. Photo / HBO via AP

Just like in years past, HBO is dominating this year’s nominations, with three of their hit shows sweeping the categories.

Much like the Golden Globes, Succession is in the lead with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season, including best drama. The show has previously won twice before.

Meanwhile, main men Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all up for best actor in a drama and Sarah Snook has been nominated for best actress for her performance as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in the much loved series.

Also from the streaming giant, The Last of Us is a close second to Succession with a total of 24 nominations. And as well as Bella Ramsey who is up for best actress, Pedro Pascal has received a nod from the academy for best actor and the show itself is up for best drama.

Season two of The White Lotus may feel like it was a while ago but it’s about to have another run as it received a total of 23 nominations, with both Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza up for best supporting actress. While Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is the most-nominated comedy, receiving 20 nods.

Jennifer Coolidge is up for best supporting actress for her role in The White Lotus, season 2.

While some of the nominees have received a nod from the academy in previous years, this year Jessica Chastain, Elizabeth Debicki, Taron Egerton, Jenna Ortega, Steven Yeun, Jeremy Allen White, Plaza, and Ramsey are some of the 38 actors who are celebrating their first ever Emmy nominations at the upcoming ceremony.

Perhaps most special of all, Pascal received not only his first but three nominations overall for his performance in The Last of Us as well as his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live and narration on the docuseries, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

Other notable nominees include Sir Elton John for his Disney+ show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. If the much-loved singer wins the award, he will become an EGOT winner, meaning he has won a Grammy Award, Oscar award, Tony award and Emmy award.

John would be the 19th ever person to claim such a title, Entertainment Weekly reports, and will follow in the footsteps of legends like Audrey Hepburn, John Legend, Richard Rodgers and Viola Davis.

How will the Emmys celebrate their 75th anniversary?

This year is a huge milestone for the academy which is celebrating its 75th year. To mark the occasion, this year’s trophies will have the number 75 engraved on the base of the award.

New Zealanders will be able to watch The Emmy Awards live on The Television Academy’s YouTube page from 2pm on January 16.