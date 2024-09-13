Shorty stars Courtney Louise, Jane Wills and Peter Burman are BFFs in real life too.
Flatmates on Shorty, Courtney Louise, Jane Wills and Peter Burman are BFFs in real life too, reveals Ricardo Simich.
Shortland Street’s Dr Phillipa Gray might have had a scandalous affair with Dr Harper Whitley, but in real life Dr Phil, played by Jane Wills, has formed a best-friends-forever bond with co-stars Courtenay Louise and Peter Burman.
“We live together on the show, and I love that because I wish we could live together in real life too,” Wills tells Spy. “We have a really good time together and we all get along, with a fair bit of joking around – we like to make fun of each other.”
Wills, 28, started on Shorty earlier this year and Burman, 25, who plays nurse Sage Stewart, started on the show late last year.
They went to the same drama school, Toi Whakaari, and had mutual friends in common before she started on the show, Wills explains.
“We didn’t make the wedding – Courtenay already made the guest list before we were on the scene,” says Wills. “We like to tease her about how sad we are that we weren’t invited.”
Louise and Read recently got back from an idyllic honeymoon in Europe.
“Chris and I had the most incredible time. I had never been to Europe so it was so amazing to experience it with my best friend-slash-husband,” says Louise. “My favourite place was definitely Paris, it was beautiful – I loved all the culture and the architecture. I could definitely see myself living there.”
Just before the honeymoon, the three new BFFs had their own minimoon with a trip to Wānaka.
Wills was born and raised in Timaru and knew her new BFFs had not spent much time down south.
“Court and Peter haven’t spent that much time there, so we thought we should go down for a little gals’ trip,” Wills tells Spy.
Burman says Wills knows Wānaka like the back of her hand and planned a very full itinerary. “That included visiting Jane’s favourite bakeries and wineries - to us going to a distillery to learn how gin was made,” he says. “Court and I were really just along for the ride.”
Back in Auckland, Louise and Wills keep fit together. “Jane and I love to walk around the building at SPP during our work breaks. That’s kind of our only way of staying fit and healthy, so we love going for a stroll together.”
While Wills and Burman are pretty much neighbours, if they miss each other at work because of different shooting schedules they make up for it by going to their local coffee shop or to the movies.