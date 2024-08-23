Kiwi talent uniting transtasman comedy in the Aussie version of The Office.
The workplace is set to bring Kiwis and Aussies together more than ever when the Australian version of The Office hits screens this October, with six New Zealanders forming a big part of the hugely anticipated show.
This week, Prime Video released the core cast and guest roles for the Ocker version of the Bafta and Golden Globe-winning cult comedy series, remade and adapted for audiences around the world, with the UK and US versions popular with New Zealand audiences.
This eight-part Australian Amazon Original series is the 13th adaptation of The Office. It is co-produced by BBC Studios Australia & New Zealand, Bunya Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios and is based on the BBC Studios show created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.
The collaborative magic of Kiwi husband and wife Jesse Griffin and Jackie van Beek is sure to pay off. With their mockumentary-style of work in The Office, the two innovative powerhouses co-created the NZ improvised comedy Educators.