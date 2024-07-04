Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

TVNZ cuts: Shortland Street returning to screens in 2025 with three episodes per week

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The future of Shortland Street has been revealed.

Long-running soap Shortland Street will be back on screens from next year - with a difference.

South Pacific Pictures and TVNZ have announced today that the show will screen just three times a week next year, rather than its current format of five episodes a week.

It will air on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+. The release today promises viewers “fewer, higher impact episodes”, aiming to attract younger audiences to the show.

TVNZ’s chief executive Jodi O’Donnell said: “The TV environment is changing fast and we’re moving with our viewers.

“For some time, we’ve been reimagining what is possible for Shortland Street and we’re delighted to be able to continue the much-loved show with this new, creative format.”

It comes after Media Insider reported earlier this week that the drama looked “set to be saved”, thanks to a raft of changes announced by the Government including a ban on TV advertising on Sunday mornings and some public holidays.

New Zealand’s broader media industry is also likely to receive help from the Government in earning revenue from digital tech giants such as Google and Facebook.

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith (centre) with Shortland Street cast members Michael Galvin (left) and Ben Barrington.
Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith said the Government would take “immediate action” to support New Zealand’s media and content production sectors – including allowing a 40% screen production rebate to apply to Shortland Street.

The show currently costs TVNZ in the region of $20 million to produce each year.

Goldsmith described the show as “an important institution” for generating talent and it would “be great” if it continued.

- More to come.

