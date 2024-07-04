The future of Shortland Street has been revealed.

The future of Shortland Street has been revealed.

Long-running soap Shortland Street will be back on screens from next year - with a difference.

South Pacific Pictures and TVNZ have announced today that the show will screen just three times a week next year, rather than its current format of five episodes a week.

It will air on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+. The release today promises viewers “fewer, higher impact episodes”, aiming to attract younger audiences to the show.

TVNZ’s chief executive Jodi O’Donnell said: “The TV environment is changing fast and we’re moving with our viewers.