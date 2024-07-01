Shortland Street handed lifeline; media firms set to earn revenue from Facebook, Google

The show currently costs TVNZ in the region of $20 million to produce each year.

The Government will also progress the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill through Parliament - it has the support of the National and NZ First parties, but not Act.

That means the Bill will also need to rely on the support of Labour and/or the Greens - Labour introduced the Bill when it was Government.

“The Government will progress the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill with amendments, to support our local media companies to earn revenue for the news they produce,” said Goldsmith.

Those amendments are understood to be around clauses related to artificial intelligence.

The bill will force the likes of Google and Meta, owner of Facebook, to pay for the news content they use to help drive their business models.

It may force Facebook to make some big calls on whether it retains news in its ecosystem in New Zealand.

“I have looked closely at the design of the legislation and will be changing the approach to align more closely with the Australian digital bargaining code to give all companies greater certainty,” said Goldsmith.

“The key change is adopting a ministerial designation framework. This will enable the Minister to decide which digital platforms are captured by the bill, allowing the Government to manage unintended consequences. We’ll also ensure an appropriate independent regulator is appointed as the Bill’s Authority.

“Act have indicated they will not support the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill. However, the leaders of the three coalition parties have agreed ACT can hold a differing view. This means the bill will rely on the support of other parties to pass.”

Goldsmith said many aspects of legislation such as the Broadcasting Act was “outdated” and “stifling innovation”.

“While full legislative review takes time, we are starting by removing outdated advertising restrictions for Sundays and public holidays.

“The Government will also tweak the eligibility criteria for the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate for local shows with strong industry and cultural value, like our longest-running drama Shortland Street.”

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith (centre) with Shortland Street cast members Michael Galvin (left) and Ben Barrington.

Goldsmith has also spoken to funding agency NZ on Air about more support for news and current affairs.

“They have committed to reporting back to Cabinet on progress by the end of the year.

“All of these short-term measures will be in effect by the end of this year.

“On a wider reform programme, proposals for a truly modern and streamlined regulatory landscape are currently under development and the Government will be announcing next steps later in 2024.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.