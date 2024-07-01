Shortland Street handed lifeline; media firms set to earn revenue from Facebook, Google

Shortland Street cast member Michael Galvin (Dr Chris Warner) checks Paul Goldsmith's blood pressure.
New Zealand’s longest-running drama, Shortland Street, looks set to be saved, while New Zealand’s broader media industry is also likely to receive help from the Government in earning revenue from digital tech giants such as Facebook and Google.
In a raft of changes announced by the Government today, a ban on TV advertising on Sunday mornings and certain public holiday holidays will be lifted.
As predicted by Media Insider last Friday, Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith said today the Government would take “immediate action” to support New Zealand’s media and content production sectors - including allowing a 40% screen production rebate to apply to Shortland Street.
The bill will force the likes of Google and Meta, owner of Facebook, to pay for the news content they use to help drive their business models.
It may force Facebook to make some big calls on whether it retains news in its ecosystem in New Zealand.
“I have looked closely at the design of the legislation and will be changing the approach to align more closely with the Australian digital bargaining code to give all companies greater certainty,” said Goldsmith.
“The key change is adopting a ministerial designation framework. This will enable the Minister to decide which digital platforms are captured by the bill, allowing the Government to manage unintended consequences. We’ll also ensure an appropriate independent regulator is appointed as the Bill’s Authority.
“Act have indicated they will not support the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill. However, the leaders of the three coalition parties have agreed ACT can hold a differing view. This means the bill will rely on the support of other parties to pass.”
Goldsmith said many aspects of legislation such as the Broadcasting Act was “outdated” and “stifling innovation”.
“While full legislative review takes time, we are starting by removing outdated advertising restrictions for Sundays and public holidays.
“The Government will also tweak the eligibility criteria for the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate for local shows with strong industry and cultural value, like our longest-running drama Shortland Street.”
Goldsmith has also spoken to funding agency NZ on Air about more support for news and current affairs.
“They have committed to reporting back to Cabinet on progress by the end of the year.
“All of these short-term measures will be in effect by the end of this year.
“On a wider reform programme, proposals for a truly modern and streamlined regulatory landscape are currently under development and the Government will be announcing next steps later in 2024.”
Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.