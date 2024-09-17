Spy: Is All Black Damian McKenzie off the market?

McKenzie’s All Blacks teammate and business partner in RTD brand Grins, Anton Lienert-Brown, was one of many to comment on the post.

“Like a fine wine team,” wrote Lienert-Brown.

All Black Beauden Barrett’s wife Hannah commented that she was “here for the launch” with a red love-heart emoji.

Fellow All Black Will Jordan’s girlfriend Mackenzie Webb gave the post two flaming heart emojis.

O’Sullivan was with Hannah, Mackenzie and Leinert-Brown’s long-term girlfriend Liv Robertson at the All Blacks v Argentina match at Sky Stadium in Wellington last month.

O’Sullivan looked to be showing double support for McKenzie with what looked to be a can of Grins in her hand.

All four girls enjoyed some time out on the town in Wellington appreciating aperol spritzes.

Invercargill-raised McKenzie attended the University of Waikato 10 years ago. Perhaps that’s where he met O’Sullivan, who was born and bred around the horses of her parents’ stud farm in the district.

Two years ago, Spy reported O’Sullivan’s engagement to mega-successful Auckland businessman Israel Whitley. It is understood that relationship came to an end last year.

O’Sullivan, 26, attended Victoria University and achieved her Bachelor of Commerce. Since then, her career has had a marketing focus and she has been marketing manager of her mother’s wedding and events venue. More recently, she founded social marketing company 26 Impressions.

McKenzie shares his new girlfriend’s family love of racing. Last month, NZ Racing News reported McKenzie and All Black Jordie Barrett would be cheering on their promising mare My Chablis at a race meeting in Awapuni.

All eyes will be trackside at Auckland Racing Cub this summer to see the cute new couple having a flutter.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland, he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.