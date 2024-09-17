Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Spy: Is All Black Damian McKenzie off the market?

Ricardo Simich
By
Spy Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Damian McKenzie may be out of the dating game. Photo / Getty Images

Damian McKenzie may be out of the dating game. Photo / Getty Images

It appears All Black Damian McKenzie may be dating Georgia O’Sullivan, the daughter of racing royalty.

O’Sullivan’s parents, Waikato-based legendary jockey Lance and wife Bridgette, are known as New Zealand’s first couple of racing.

On Sunday night, O’Sullivan published a cute photo of herself on Instagram showing McKenzie nuzzled in with her hand on his leg at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour.

“A decade later”, she wrote alongside an emoji of a silver heart, suggesting they’d perhaps first met years earlier.

McKenzie shared O’Sullivan’s post on his Instagram story.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

McKenzie’s All Blacks teammate and business partner in RTD brand Grins, Anton Lienert-Brown, was one of many to comment on the post.

“Like a fine wine team,” wrote Lienert-Brown.

All Black Beauden Barrett’s wife Hannah commented that she was “here for the launch” with a red love-heart emoji.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fellow All Black Will Jordan’s girlfriend Mackenzie Webb gave the post two flaming heart emojis.

O’Sullivan was with Hannah, Mackenzie and Leinert-Brown’s long-term girlfriend Liv Robertson at the All Blacks v Argentina match at Sky Stadium in Wellington last month.

O’Sullivan looked to be showing double support for McKenzie with what looked to be a can of Grins in her hand.

All four girls enjoyed some time out on the town in Wellington appreciating aperol spritzes.

Invercargill-raised McKenzie attended the University of Waikato 10 years ago. Perhaps that’s where he met O’Sullivan, who was born and bred around the horses of her parents’ stud farm in the district.

Two years ago, Spy reported O’Sullivan’s engagement to mega-successful Auckland businessman Israel Whitley. It is understood that relationship came to an end last year.

O’Sullivan, 26, attended Victoria University and achieved her Bachelor of Commerce. Since then, her career has had a marketing focus and she has been marketing manager of her mother’s wedding and events venue. More recently, she founded social marketing company 26 Impressions.

McKenzie shares his new girlfriend’s family love of racing. Last month, NZ Racing News reported McKenzie and All Black Jordie Barrett would be cheering on their promising mare My Chablis at a race meeting in Awapuni.

All eyes will be trackside at Auckland Racing Cub this summer to see the cute new couple having a flutter.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland, he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle