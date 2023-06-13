Izzy Whitley is one of New Zealand’s most successful, self-made men under 30.
He’s 28, has founded two businesses that do over $30 million a year in revenue, and has put 11 branches of Aotearoa Labour Hire around New Zealand.
But things weren’t always so smooth. In this wide-ranging, long-form chat on the Between Two Beers podcast, Whitley talks through his incredible rise from his humble beginnings in Gisborne.
In the episode Whitley talks about:
*Leaving home at 16 and moving to Auckland for football.
*Losing his dad to suicide at 21, and suffering two heart attacks shortly after.
*Creating a labour-hire company with $500 to his name, by contracting himself out to construction sites.
*Turning that idea into Auckland Labour Hire, then Aotearoa Labour Hire.
*Meeting (and being mentored) by Rob Fyfe.
*Growing his company to $30m in annual revenue.
*Founding Fitout Solutions.
*Short-term plans to make $100m in annual revenue and plans to expand into Australia.
Izzy’s law of compounding time… The mindset that helped him build a $30 million business by age 28. 💸— Between Two Beers Podcast (@BeersBetween) June 12, 2023
You don’t want to miss this one - listen by visiting: https://t.co/Z8RFXdZfhf#business #nzbusiness #nzpodcast pic.twitter.com/DKQV4tonBz
Show notes:
3:19 The importance of routine
6:54 Character references from Luke Kemeys and Sam Jasper
8:08 Having tough conversations
11:32 Thriving in uncomfortable settings
14:19 Growing up in Gisborne
21:06 The adversity faced from 16 to 21
41:56 The birth of Auckland Labour Hire
47:27 Getting help from Rob Fyfe
1:03:36 From Auckland Labour Hire to Aotearoa Labour Hire
1:10:38 Looking after your people and supporting others in your team
1:13:05 Australia Labour Hire?
1:15:26 Life optimisation and compounding time
1:19:35 Work ethic
1:22:38 Books, games, and sensory overload