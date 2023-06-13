Izzy Whitley joined the Between Two Beers podcast.

Izzy Whitley is one of New Zealand’s most successful, self-made men under 30.

He’s 28, has founded two businesses that do over $30 million a year in revenue, and has put 11 branches of Aotearoa Labour Hire around New Zealand.

But things weren’t always so smooth. In this wide-ranging, long-form chat on the Between Two Beers podcast, Whitley talks through his incredible rise from his humble beginnings in Gisborne.

In the episode Whitley talks about:

*Leaving home at 16 and moving to Auckland for football.

*Losing his dad to suicide at 21, and suffering two heart attacks shortly after.

*Creating a labour-hire company with $500 to his name, by contracting himself out to construction sites.

*Turning that idea into Auckland Labour Hire, then Aotearoa Labour Hire.

*Meeting (and being mentored) by Rob Fyfe.

*Growing his company to $30m in annual revenue.

*Founding Fitout Solutions.

*Short-term plans to make $100m in annual revenue and plans to expand into Australia.

Izzy’s law of compounding time… The mindset that helped him build a $30 million business by age 28. 💸



You don’t want to miss this one - listen by visiting: https://t.co/Z8RFXdZfhf#business #nzbusiness #nzpodcast pic.twitter.com/DKQV4tonBz — Between Two Beers Podcast (@BeersBetween) June 12, 2023

3:19 The importance of routine

6:54 Character references from Luke Kemeys and Sam Jasper

8:08 Having tough conversations

11:32 Thriving in uncomfortable settings

14:19 Growing up in Gisborne

21:06 The adversity faced from 16 to 21

41:56 The birth of Auckland Labour Hire

47:27 Getting help from Rob Fyfe

1:03:36 From Auckland Labour Hire to Aotearoa Labour Hire

1:10:38 Looking after your people and supporting others in your team

1:13:05 Australia Labour Hire?

1:15:26 Life optimisation and compounding time

1:19:35 Work ethic

1:22:38 Books, games, and sensory overload