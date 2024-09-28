Lee Ralph and Vinnie Bennett, who will portray the former pro skateboarder in the new six-part series 'Sk8 or Die: The Lee Ralph Story'.
New Zealand actor Vinnie Bennett is set to bring a New Zealand skate legend to the screen in Sk8 or Die; The Lee Ralph Story. Spy talks to the producers behind the show about how it’s shaping up, and which world-famous names are involved.
“I’ve known Lee for nearly 20 years,” says Hern. “He’s a dear friend and one of a kind.”
Hern dishes that he and Ralph were once in a rock’n’roll band together, but the skate- and surfing-lover Ralph could not stop injecting reggae into the mix.
“I’ve always known about Lee’s skating achievements and his somewhat mythical antics for years. But it wasn’t until researching this project that Nua and I learned about all the other crazy, incredible aspects to his story,” says Hern.
“In addition to the Forrest Gump-like twists and turns of his life, Lee and his family’s story is touching and inspiring.
“We can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”
Bennett and Castle-Hughes are planned to lead the cast, with Bennett set to play Ralph and Castle-Hughes playing his sister and partner in crime, Kim.
“We had an early table read with Vinnie and Keisha, Lee and Kim in Auckland and it was very emotional,” says Hern.
Thomas Robins, the head of Sky New Zealand Originals, has commissioned the series and told Spy they are thrilled to be collaborating with Tavake and the film’s cast. “Ralph is an unsung hero whose extraordinary story is as wild as it is touching,” says Robins.
“From an international perspective, you simply couldn’t ask for a better line-up of executive producers than Steve-O, The Unreasnble team, and the one and only Tony Hawk,” says Robins.
Schedules and filming dates for cast and crew are still in the planning.
Next month Hern is off to Cannes to network the series at MIPCOM CANNES. This event powers the business of international content rights and co-production of the must-have new series from around the world.
Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.