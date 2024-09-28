Academy and Emmy Award-winning duo Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers, HBO’s BS High) will direct and executive produce under their The Unreasnble banner.

Hern’s long list of movies includes Goodbye Pork Pie, The Dark Horse and Shadow in the Cloud. He co-produced The Panthers with Finau, who also produced Red White and Brass.

Hern tells Spy he hasn’t been as passionate about telling a Kiwi icon’s story since he made The Dark Horse starring Cliff Curtis as brilliant New Zealand chess player Genesis Potini ten years ago.

“I’ve known Lee for nearly 20 years,” says Hern. “He’s a dear friend and one of a kind.”

Hern dishes that he and Ralph were once in a rock’n’roll band together, but the skate- and surfing-lover Ralph could not stop injecting reggae into the mix.

“I’ve always known about Lee’s skating achievements and his somewhat mythical antics for years. But it wasn’t until researching this project that Nua and I learned about all the other crazy, incredible aspects to his story,” says Hern.

Tom Hern and Halaifonua (Nua) Fina are producing a six-part series featuring the life of New Zealand skateboarder Lee Ralph.

“In addition to the Forrest Gump-like twists and turns of his life, Lee and his family’s story is touching and inspiring.

“We can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

Bennett and Castle-Hughes are planned to lead the cast, with Bennett set to play Ralph and Castle-Hughes playing his sister and partner in crime, Kim.

“We had an early table read with Vinnie and Keisha, Lee and Kim in Auckland and it was very emotional,” says Hern.

Thomas Robins, the head of Sky New Zealand Originals, has commissioned the series and told Spy they are thrilled to be collaborating with Tavake and the film’s cast. “Ralph is an unsung hero whose extraordinary story is as wild as it is touching,” says Robins.

“From an international perspective, you simply couldn’t ask for a better line-up of executive producers than Steve-O, The Unreasnble team, and the one and only Tony Hawk,” says Robins.

Schedules and filming dates for cast and crew are still in the planning.

Next month Hern is off to Cannes to network the series at MIPCOM CANNES. This event powers the business of international content rights and co-production of the must-have new series from around the world.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.