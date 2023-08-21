Television, film and documentary lovers now have one more streaming service to choose from. Photo / 123rf

Television, film and documentary lovers now have one more streaming service to choose from. Photo / 123rf

Streaming services have changed the way we watch TV and movies. From Netflix, to Neon, TVNZ to Disney+ and all the others in between, now there is a new service to add to your list.

From 6am on Wednesday, August 23, Sky’s brand new free-to-air channel Sky Open will be available for everyone to enjoy.

Replacing Prime, the channel will include a massive range of content including locally-produced shows from Sky Originals NZ, news, exclusive Sky Sport coverage, documentaries and entertainment.

And just in case that doesn’t tick enough of your boxes, it will even be home to Sky’s free-to-air coverage for the Rugby World Cup 2023 so that you can support the All Blacks from the comfort of your very own couch.

Available to be accessed on Sky channel 4 and Freeview channel 15, the new service is something the media giant hopes will help them continue to deliver “superb content” to Kiwis in “ways that work for them”.

In a statement released to the Herald, Lauren Quaintance, Sky’s chief media and data officer, said, “Our new free-to-air channel, Sky Open, enables Sky to create a bold and distinctive channel identity, connected to our family of Sky platforms and channels.

“This new look encourages existing and new audiences to open themselves up to a world of sport and entertainment, both local and international. Sky Open is a key part of Sky’s strategy to deliver superb content to New Zealanders in ways that work for them.”

As well as airing the Rugby World Cup’s opening match and final match live, Sky Open viewers will be treated to some captivating shows, films and documentaries including investigative journalist Bryan Bruce’s latest documentary The Food Crisis and the second season of Pax Assadi’s award-winning comedy Raised By Refugee as well as the second season of HBO’s New Zealand-filmed pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death.

Sky Open is able to be used in conjunction with on-demand through Sky Go.